Myra Kathleen High Britt

Timothy Bellamy
Timothy Bellamy, 52, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at his residence. Smith Funeral Home, Whiteville.
Donna Hamilton Canady
Donna Hamilton Canady, 81, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022. She was born May 11, 1941, in Bladen County, the daughter of the late Don Hamilton and Gladys Marlowe Hamilton. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Bobby, Justin and Thomas Hamilton; one sister, Jean Hamilton; three children, Manley, Ray and Scott Canady; and her husband, Dumas Garwood Canady.
Ella Rebecca Nobles
Ella Rebecca Nobles, 87, met her Lord and Saviour Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. Ella was born Sept. 10, 1934, in Columbus County, to the late Acy Nobles and Mae Etta Caulder Nobles. Along with her parents, Ella was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Rob” Nobles Sr.; and seven siblings, Joseph Nobles, Minnie Nobles, Emma Jane Powell, Herman Nobles, Sarah Hayes, Willie Howard Nobles and Lura Hayes.
Clarence Henry Best
CSM Clarence Henry Best, USA/Ret., 81, formerly of Bolton, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Riverside Hospital. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, in the Peoples Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Timothy Moss of Green Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Bolton officiating. Viewing will be held Saturday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home, at which time the family will receive friends. Burial, with full military honors, will be in the Mitchell Field Cemetery in Clarkton.
Incident reports from July 22 through July 26
The following incidents were reported to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. Larceny of a firearm, 12:23 a.m., Intersection of Orange Street and Bruce Street, Fair Bluff. Felony flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle, 12:44 a.m., Peacock Road and Minos Meares Road, Clarendon. Larceny of a firearm, 3:34 p.m., 1900 block...
Column: An affair to remember
I don’t usually use this column as a confessional, but today I’m going to. I want to confess to an affair. Like any affair at my age, the best I can do is talk about it. I have to confess that for the past half-century I have been in love with… small Southern towns. I have even written a book about it titled “Lessons from a Small Town.” I hope it will be out before Christmas. It is more than a recollection of all my civic trysts; it is a tribute to the people I have come to know as I participated in the hundreds of celebrations, festivals of all kinds, that small towns have put on to show the world that, despite the flood of negative circumstances those communities have faced, for just a few days they have taken a positive look at their town and found something to be proud of, something to cheer about.
Column: Mayor thanks Watermelon Festival volunteers, residents
Congratulations to the organizers and volunteers associated with last weekend’s North Carolina Watermelon festival held here in Fair Bluff. For a very small town, we are indeed fortunate to have people who will take the time to work on a community celebration such as the Watermelon Festival. Although the hard work takes place in the summer months, there is work to do all year round when putting together such a successful festival as ours. The Watermelon Festival has many traditions that I am happy to see continue from year to year. After the pandemic years, many small town festivals are struggling to regain their momentum. We are fortunate that our celebration looks like it is as strong as ever.
The News Reporter celebrates Reader Appreciation Day
The News Reporter welcomed the public to our new offices Thursday for Reader Appreciation Day. “We enjoyed catching up with readers, showing off our new office and tapping our feet to music by the talented Greg Thompson,” said Publisher Justin Smith. “This will be the first of many opportunities to connect with us in our new space at 305 Liberty St.”
Lotto sales topped $24M in Columbus County last year
That’s how much money was spent on lottery sales in Columbus County in the last financial year, between July 2021 and June 2022. Within the lottery’s 16-year history, $63,271,998 has come back to the county, according to Jonathan LaRowe, public information officer for the N.C. Education Lottery. LaRowe...
Midnight in the Swamp
While the stroke of midnight only left Cinderella with a pumpkin and a shattered dream, East Columbus players had pigskins and hopes of glorious Friday nights ahead as high school football practice officially kicked off early Monday morning. At midnight, Monday, Aug. 1, three dozen East Columbus Football players were...
Update: County terminates Lake EMS contract due to ‘inexcusable, irresponsible’ actions
In a 6–1 vote, the Columbus County commissioners voted Monday night to authorize county staff to terminate its service contract with Lake Waccamaw EMS Auxiliary, citing an incident involving the now-former chief allegedly discriminating against Hispanic staff members at a Mexican restaurant. “Mr. [Shannon] Worrell and his fellow rescue...
How much local candidates raised and spent in recent months – Campaign coffers range from $0 to more than $200K
Candidates for local and state races have submitted their campaign finance reports covering the period from May 1 through June 30. Reports show who’s donating how much to which candidate and where donated funds go. Candidates who pledge to raise or spend under $1,000 do not have to file...
Vehicle theft leads to chase down Madison Street
A call that a truck and a trailer were taken from a Whiteville parking lot Tuesday ended with the suspect being pursued and eventually chased on foot before arrest. Whiteville Police said the initial call about the vehicle theft came in at 1:04 p.m. “At 1:09 p.m., a WPD officer...
Three COVID-19 deaths in July, says Columbus health director [free read]
Three people in Columbus County died last month from COVID-19 — the first deaths since March, Columbus County Health Director Kim Smith told the Board of Commissioners at its Monday meeting. When asked by Commissioner Brent Watts why “all of a sudden” COVID-19 numbers have begun to rise again,...
County reviewing conflict at Mexican restaurant involving Lake EMS chief
Columbus County administrators are looking into an allegation that the chief of Lake Waccamaw EMS used ethnic slurs toward Hispanic staff members of a Whiteville restaurant. “This matter is currently being investigated,” county spokesperson Amanda Prince said Friday afternoon, returning a request for comment. “There will be an official statement next week.”
Camp ‘a first step’ in water safety
Eighteen campers between 9 and 15 years old learned basics of water safety at Lake Waccamaw State Park Friday afternoon. Southeastern Community College sponsored the camp, which was led by Dr. Peter Chambers, an emergency and family physician known as the “Surf Doc.”. “We stressed water safety and not...
Chadbourn Police officer recognized for lifesaving actions at hotel explosion
A Chadbourn Police officer received a lifesaving award from the town and is being nominated for a U.S. Department of Justice Medal of Valor Award for his actions saving a man’s life after a May gas explosion. The surprise presentation took place near the end of Tuesday’s Chadbourn Town...
McMillian drops out of county school board race, endorses Enzor
In a Facebook announcement Wednesday afternoon, Jerome McMillian announced that he is dropping out of the District 3 race for the Columbus County Board of Education. Instead, he is endorsing William Irvin Enzor III in what is now a two-person race, against fellow candidate Frankye D. Boone. McMillian did not...
Wolfpack’s Ty Lawson named to HSOT baseball All-State second team
Whiteville High graduate Ty Lawson has been named to the second annual HighSchoolOT baseball All-State second team. Lawson, who has signed to play at UNC Wilmington, had a 1.24 ERA and struck out 161 batters in 84 and 2/3rd innings. He was a key figure in Whiteville’s 2A state runner up finish. No other player from the Waccamaw Conference was selected to the first, second or third teams or received honorable mention.
Over 150 violations issued during ‘Speeding Wrecks Lives’ campaign
Taking part in the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Programs statewide Speeding Wrecks Lives enforcement campaign, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office tallied 154 violations during five checkpoints and two saturation patrols from July 18–24. “The goal of this enforcement effort was to ensure compliance with the motor vehicle...
