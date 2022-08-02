DECRIMINALIZATION OF MARIJUANA ONE STEP CLOSER IN SAN MARCOS

ktswblog.net
kut.org
San Marcos police won't investigate abortions, official says
The San Marcos Police Department is not devoting any resources to investigating abortions, Director of Public Safety Chase Stapp said during a City Council meeting on Tuesday. Stapp said that the city's police chief, Stan Standridge, advised officers on the issue last month. According to a directive from Standridge, the San Marcos Police Department will not investigate an abortion case unless that abortion or attempted abortion results in the death or serious injury to the expectant mother.
kut.org
How should Austin address homelessness? The city wants your input.
Austin's Homeless Strategy Division wants your input on how to best tackle homelessness as it plans to spend more than half-a-billion dollars to get people off the street within the next three years. Residents can share ideas at two online town halls from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and...
Council rejects historic zoning for East Seventh Street house
Lacking the nine votes needed to overcome the property owner’s objection, City Council denied a request last week from the Historic Landmark Commission to designate “a good example of folk Victorian architecture” as historic. The Carlson-Colunga house at 902 E. Seventh Street was built between 1903 and 1906 by Swedish immigrants Victor and Carl Carlson, according to the East Austin Historic Resource Survey. Because the owner opposed the historic designation, city regulations required nine votes to declare the property historic.
Council approaches resolution on 12th Street conflict, but neighbors still dissatisfied
The city came close to settling a monthslong dispute over East 12th Street last week, postponing updates to the Urban Renewal Plan and Neighborhood Conservation Combining District perhaps one last time. With a valid zoning protest petition filed and Council Member Vanessa Fuentes off the dais, Council opted to table...
New initiative would make certain suspects surrender guns sooner
City and county officials are working together on an initiative to create a uniform gun surrender program in Austin and Travis County.
Texas Landlord Orders Manager To Make Tenant Miserable So They'd Move
One of the tactics was to replace the air conditioner with a broken one.
Families could start getting money from city’s guaranteed income pilot program next month
Struggling families or individuals could start receiving payments from the City of Austin's guaranteed income pilot program as soon as September, according to a Monday city memo.
How much you could be fined for not abiding by Austin’s water restrictions
The city of Austin adopted Stage 1 drought response water restrictions that went into effect June 6. These restrictions limit the number of hours automatic irrigation systems can run each day — and come with fines for conservation violators.
Houston-based company plans $42M New Braunfels housing development
A new development is expected to take two years to complete
Mobile home evictions underway in south Austin
In one south Austin mobile home community, dozens of families are being forced to leave their homes.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez pulls no punches in calling out anti-abortion activists
After the rancorous public comment session for Tuesday's city council vote on a resolution supporting abortion rights, District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez had choice words for some anti-abortion activists in attendance. McKee-Rodriguez, one of nine San Antonio council members who supported the resolution, sent his "love and gratitude" to those...
Two popular swimming attractions in Hays County are now closed for swimming
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Two popular swimming attractions in Hays County are now closed for swimming: both Jacob's Well and now Blue Hole. The Garcia family from McAllen was one of the few who pulled into the parking lot at Blue Hole Regional Park Tuesday to see find out it was closed.
Fire burns 96 acres in Bastrop County
Crews with Bastrop County Emergency Services District 1 from Red Rock began fighting the fire off Margarita Drive on Monday morning. That is just northwest of Texas 21 in far western Bastrop County near the Travis and Caldwell County lines.
kwhi.com
JURY TRIAL BEGINS FOR RETIRED BLUE BELL CREAMERIES PRESIDENT
The jury trial for former Blue Bell Creameries president Paul Kruse has begun. A jury of 12 men and four women was selected on Monday, and opening arguments took place on Tuesday in the trial in Austin, presided over by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman. Kruse faces federal felony conspiracy...
mycanyonlake.com
‘Smoke Rider’ Fire in Blanco County 30% Contained, Single-Engine Air Tankers Landing on Canyon Lake To Fill Up with Water
Comal County Fire Marshal Kory Klabunde said there is limited information tonight about a large brush fire burning in Blanco County. On Facebook, he said Canyon Lake Fire/EMS and Bulverde/Spring Branch firefighters are assisting with the fire. “Please be safe,” he said. “We are under a burn ban due to...
dailytrib.com
Couple arrested for stealing Burnet County infants’ IDs accused of espionage
The identities of two Burnet County infants who died in 1967 and 1968 were stolen and used for 30 years by two people recently arrested in Hawaii and charged with four felonies and potentially espionage. Charges were filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii and sealed by order of the court until July 21.
PHOTOS: Local, state crews battle fires across Central Texas
In Central Texas, Travis County's Blue Bluff Fire, Blanco and Hays counties' Smoke Rider Fire and Gillepsie County's Big Sky Fire are at varying stages of containment.
KSAT 12
Seven Oaks Apts tenants & activists protest outside owner’s Austin offices
Austin – Renters and activists brought signs, a megaphone, and a small crowd to the Austin offices of a San Antonio apartment complex’s heavily-criticized landlord. Tenants of the Seven Oaks Apartments on the Northwest Side and members of the Texas Organizing Project have been pushing against what they sees as “unfair” eviction notices and subpar conditions at the apartment complex, such as air conditioning issues, a lack of hot water, water damage, and roaches. San Antonio Code Enforcement has issued 24 citations for the property so far.
Forced relocations begin at Congress Mobile Home Park in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The first round of forced relocations is scheduled to begin on Sunday in one South Austin community. Many of the 70 residents at Congress Mobile Home and RV Park, between Stassney Lane and William Cannon Drive, have lived there for decades. But in December, a multibillion-dollar...
post-register.com
Estrada: LISD bursting at the seams
Lockhart Independent School District’s facilities have expanded to the point Superintendent Mark Estrada said there is no more room to house students unless more facilities are added. The rubber band holding the LISD schools has been stretched as far as possible, according to the numbers. If developments are an...
