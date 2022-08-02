ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

DECRIMINALIZATION OF MARIJUANA ONE STEP CLOSER IN SAN MARCOS

 2 days ago
kut.org

San Marcos police won't investigate abortions, official says

The San Marcos Police Department is not devoting any resources to investigating abortions, Director of Public Safety Chase Stapp said during a City Council meeting on Tuesday. Stapp said that the city's police chief, Stan Standridge, advised officers on the issue last month. According to a directive from Standridge, the San Marcos Police Department will not investigate an abortion case unless that abortion or attempted abortion results in the death or serious injury to the expectant mother.
SAN MARCOS, TX
kut.org

How should Austin address homelessness? The city wants your input.

Austin's Homeless Strategy Division wants your input on how to best tackle homelessness as it plans to spend more than half-a-billion dollars to get people off the street within the next three years. Residents can share ideas at two online town halls from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Council rejects historic zoning for East Seventh Street house

Lacking the nine votes needed to overcome the property owner’s objection, City Council denied a request last week from the Historic Landmark Commission to designate “a good example of folk Victorian architecture” as historic. The Carlson-Colunga house at 902 E. Seventh Street was built between 1903 and 1906 by Swedish immigrants Victor and Carl Carlson, according to the East Austin Historic Resource Survey. Because the owner opposed the historic designation, city regulations required nine votes to declare the property historic.
AUSTIN, TX
San Antonio Current

San Antonio Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez pulls no punches in calling out anti-abortion activists

After the rancorous public comment session for Tuesday's city council vote on a resolution supporting abortion rights, District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez had choice words for some anti-abortion activists in attendance. McKee-Rodriguez, one of nine San Antonio council members who supported the resolution, sent his "love and gratitude" to those...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KXAN

Fire burns 96 acres in Bastrop County

Crews with Bastrop County Emergency Services District 1 from Red Rock began fighting the fire off Margarita Drive on Monday morning. That is just northwest of Texas 21 in far western Bastrop County near the Travis and Caldwell County lines.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

JURY TRIAL BEGINS FOR RETIRED BLUE BELL CREAMERIES PRESIDENT

The jury trial for former Blue Bell Creameries president Paul Kruse has begun. A jury of 12 men and four women was selected on Monday, and opening arguments took place on Tuesday in the trial in Austin, presided over by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman. Kruse faces federal felony conspiracy...
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Seven Oaks Apts tenants & activists protest outside owner’s Austin offices

Austin – Renters and activists brought signs, a megaphone, and a small crowd to the Austin offices of a San Antonio apartment complex’s heavily-criticized landlord. Tenants of the Seven Oaks Apartments on the Northwest Side and members of the Texas Organizing Project have been pushing against what they sees as “unfair” eviction notices and subpar conditions at the apartment complex, such as air conditioning issues, a lack of hot water, water damage, and roaches. San Antonio Code Enforcement has issued 24 citations for the property so far.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Forced relocations begin at Congress Mobile Home Park in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The first round of forced relocations is scheduled to begin on Sunday in one South Austin community. Many of the 70 residents at Congress Mobile Home and RV Park, between Stassney Lane and William Cannon Drive, have lived there for decades. But in December, a multibillion-dollar...
post-register.com

Estrada: LISD bursting at the seams

Lockhart Independent School District’s facilities have expanded to the point Superintendent Mark Estrada said there is no more room to house students unless more facilities are added. The rubber band holding the LISD schools has been stretched as far as possible, according to the numbers. If developments are an...
LOCKHART, TX

