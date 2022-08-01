ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

hometownnewstc.com

Treasure Coast environmentalists offer Sebastian annexation advice

SEBASTIAN - Four prominent environmental protection organizations on the Treasure Coast have joined together in an appeal to the Sebastian City Council regarding the Graves Brothers annexation. Property owners Graves Brothers Company have requested annexation into the city of 1984 acres located south of CR 510, west of 74th Ave.,...
SEBASTIAN, FL
The Planking Traveler

Manatees Galore at Blue Springs State Park in Florida

On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
ORANGE CITY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Ormond Beach residents get a look at RidgeHaven neighborhood

Developers of the RidgeHaven housing project assured nearby residents they will be good neighbors. “It’s always my goal to make sure a project does not impact neighbors, unless it’s positive,” said Glenn Storch, an attorney representing the developer. After annexing into Ormond Beach for water and sewer...
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: MedFast Urgent Care PA Susan Hatfield Discusses Injuries at the Beach, Including Lacerations, Fishhooks, Jellyfish Stings and More

WATCH: Worried about wounds from injuries at the beach: lacerations, fishhooks, jellyfish stings, etc? Here’s a MedFast Medical Minute with Susan Hatfield, PA. with important tips for when you’re out at the barrier islands. Go to any one of 14 Medfast locations across the Space Coast when you need help seven days a week.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

HALO No-Kill Rescue “Clear The Shelters” Pet Adoption Campaign

HALO No-Kill Rescue is having a “Clear The Shelters” pet adoption campaign throughout the month of August. During the entire month all adoption fees will be covered by an anonymous donor. Shelters across the nation have been struggling as surrender rates increase, and adoption rates decrease. Thankfully, an...
SEBASTIAN, FL
positivelyosceola.com

High temperatures and rising costs – seniors in Osceola eligible for $5,000 in energy bill assistance

Osceola County seniors experiencing an energy crisis – whether due to the summer heat, rising costs or other factors – have until Sept. 30 to apply for up to $5,000 of energy bill assistance. The Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP), which is 100% federally funded through a grant by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, helps qualifying seniors pay energy bills in an emergency.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

What was this building for in Sebastian?

What was this building originally intended to be in Sebastian, Florida? It’s now the Pareidolia Brewing Company. Have you ever been to the Pareidolia Brewing Company in Sebastian?. Note: Make sure you signup for the Sebastian Daily Newsletter to stay informed with everything going on in Sebastian, Florida.
SEBASTIAN, FL
fox35orlando.com

Developer hopes to bring luxury apartments to Volusia Mall

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An Orlando developer plans to bring 350 luxury apartments to the site of the old Macy’s at the Volusia Mall in Daytona Beach. Legacy Partners tells FOX 35 the complex would likely be called Legacy Daytona. The company hopes the project drives traffic to the mall, allowing residents to walk to shops and restaurants.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
10NEWS

Alligator found with knife in its head in Volusia County pond

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator found in a Volusia County pond with a knife in its head was recently euthanized, Click Orlando reports. Florida Fish and Wildlife officers were able to open an investigation into the reptile after seeing photos of it circulating online, according to the media outlet.
click orlando

Deputies, outreach team work to get more homeless into Volusia shelter

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A new partnership between deputies and shelter workers in Volusia County is aiming to get more help to the homeless population. The First Step shelter in Daytona Beach is now working directly with on-duty deputies who know their community and see people who are homeless while on the job. Another big part of the program is a new hotline for east Volusia County residents and business owners to call in if they see someone who needs help.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
bungalower

Counties prepare for hot potato handoff of SunRail in 2024

Since its launch, the Florida Department of Transportation has had the responsibility for the development, design, engineering, construction, installation, procurement, operation, and maintenance of the SunRail system, but that’s about to change. SunRail is a 61-mile commuter rail system that spans four counties and 17 stations, including DeLand Station,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

