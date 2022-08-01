Read on www.vieravoice.com
Related
click orlando
Soft sand restricts beach driving, causes big problems in Volusia County
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Before you hit the beach in Volusia County this weekend, make sure you have a plan for off-beach parking if you don’t have a four-wheel drive car. Beach safety officials said they are running into major problems with cars getting stuck with the sand being even softer than usual this time of year.
hometownnewstc.com
Treasure Coast environmentalists offer Sebastian annexation advice
SEBASTIAN - Four prominent environmental protection organizations on the Treasure Coast have joined together in an appeal to the Sebastian City Council regarding the Graves Brothers annexation. Property owners Graves Brothers Company have requested annexation into the city of 1984 acres located south of CR 510, west of 74th Ave.,...
Manatees Galore at Blue Springs State Park in Florida
On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
fox35orlando.com
Brevard Zoo welcomes first ever baby howler monkey to the family
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard Zoo in Florida had an unexpected surprise early Tuesday morning when they welcomed a baby black howler monkey – a first for the zoo. Both mom and baby appear to be healthy and doing well, the zoo said in a blog post. "We...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Ormond Beach residents get a look at RidgeHaven neighborhood
Developers of the RidgeHaven housing project assured nearby residents they will be good neighbors. “It’s always my goal to make sure a project does not impact neighbors, unless it’s positive,” said Glenn Storch, an attorney representing the developer. After annexing into Ormond Beach for water and sewer...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: MedFast Urgent Care PA Susan Hatfield Discusses Injuries at the Beach, Including Lacerations, Fishhooks, Jellyfish Stings and More
WATCH: Worried about wounds from injuries at the beach: lacerations, fishhooks, jellyfish stings, etc? Here’s a MedFast Medical Minute with Susan Hatfield, PA. with important tips for when you’re out at the barrier islands. Go to any one of 14 Medfast locations across the Space Coast when you need help seven days a week.
sebastiandaily.com
HALO No-Kill Rescue “Clear The Shelters” Pet Adoption Campaign
HALO No-Kill Rescue is having a “Clear The Shelters” pet adoption campaign throughout the month of August. During the entire month all adoption fees will be covered by an anonymous donor. Shelters across the nation have been struggling as surrender rates increase, and adoption rates decrease. Thankfully, an...
Glamping At This Florida Ranch Will Make You Feel Like You're In An Old Western Film
There's a glamping resort in Florida located at a ranch near Orlando, and it doesn't look anything like the Sunshine State. Forget the beaches, this campsite looks like the set of an Old Western film and it's so charming!. Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo has various different stays, like...
IN THIS ARTICLE
positivelyosceola.com
High temperatures and rising costs – seniors in Osceola eligible for $5,000 in energy bill assistance
Osceola County seniors experiencing an energy crisis – whether due to the summer heat, rising costs or other factors – have until Sept. 30 to apply for up to $5,000 of energy bill assistance. The Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP), which is 100% federally funded through a grant by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, helps qualifying seniors pay energy bills in an emergency.
wqcs.org
Brush Fire Leaves Parts of Roseland and Sebastian Filled With Smoke and Smell
Indian River County - Thursday August 4, 2022: Heavy smoke and an acrid smell filled the air over parts of Micco, Roseland and Sebastian Thursday morning following a large brush fire that broke out on the north side of the Sebastian River in Brevard County Wednesday afternoon. The Florida Fire...
spacecoastdaily.com
Mathers Bridge in Indian Harbour Beach Reopened To On-Demand Boating Traffic
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Mathers Bridge in Indian Harbour Beach has been reopened to on-demand boating traffic following the $35,500 rehabilitation of two actuators and three motors that help open and close the historic 700-foot swing span bridge. Two additional actuators and one motor were rehabilitated on the bridge...
sebastiandaily.com
What was this building for in Sebastian?
What was this building originally intended to be in Sebastian, Florida? It’s now the Pareidolia Brewing Company. Have you ever been to the Pareidolia Brewing Company in Sebastian?. Note: Make sure you signup for the Sebastian Daily Newsletter to stay informed with everything going on in Sebastian, Florida.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Historic Mathers Bridge in Brevard County reopens after repairs
BREVARD COUNTY Fla. — The historic Mathers Bridge in Indian Harbour Beach has reopened to boating traffic after being closed for nearly a month. The bridge was closed on July 2 to allow crews to fix the motors that help open and close the 700-foot swing span bridge. >>>...
fox35orlando.com
Developer hopes to bring luxury apartments to Volusia Mall
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An Orlando developer plans to bring 350 luxury apartments to the site of the old Macy’s at the Volusia Mall in Daytona Beach. Legacy Partners tells FOX 35 the complex would likely be called Legacy Daytona. The company hopes the project drives traffic to the mall, allowing residents to walk to shops and restaurants.
10NEWS
Alligator found with knife in its head in Volusia County pond
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator found in a Volusia County pond with a knife in its head was recently euthanized, Click Orlando reports. Florida Fish and Wildlife officers were able to open an investigation into the reptile after seeing photos of it circulating online, according to the media outlet.
Florida braces for crowds for NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch
Tourism officials in Florida's Space Coast are expecting a massive influx of tourists for the upcoming Artemis 1 moon mission, the first launch for NASA's Space Launch System rocket.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Put on your summer's finest for annual show in New Smyrna Beach
“Endless Summer, A Group Exhibit,” will be on display Aug. 6 to 27 at Arts on Douglas, 132 Douglas Ave., New Smyrna Beach. An opening reception will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Meet the artists, sip on a signature summer sangria and listen to summertime...
click orlando
Deputies, outreach team work to get more homeless into Volusia shelter
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A new partnership between deputies and shelter workers in Volusia County is aiming to get more help to the homeless population. The First Step shelter in Daytona Beach is now working directly with on-duty deputies who know their community and see people who are homeless while on the job. Another big part of the program is a new hotline for east Volusia County residents and business owners to call in if they see someone who needs help.
bungalower
Counties prepare for hot potato handoff of SunRail in 2024
Since its launch, the Florida Department of Transportation has had the responsibility for the development, design, engineering, construction, installation, procurement, operation, and maintenance of the SunRail system, but that’s about to change. SunRail is a 61-mile commuter rail system that spans four counties and 17 stations, including DeLand Station,...
veronews.com
Mixed-use village proposed for 5th Avenue property just north of Vero’s Miracle Mile
Commercial real estate broker Keith Kite was excited last month when he picked up the listing for 2300 5th Ave. immediately north of Miracle Mile. Kite’s enthusiasm for the property goes way beyond the prospect of a big commission. He sees it as an opportunity to upgrade the Vero...
Comments / 0