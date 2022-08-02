ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Greggs customers could face price rises as it warns of cost inflation

By Sarah Butler
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31sCJi_0h1PGsq300
Greggs store Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA

Greggs customers could face further price rises after the bakery chain warned that its costs would rise by 9% this year – four percentage points more than predicted at the start of 2022.

The company said cost inflation increased significantly in the first half of the year led by pricier food and packaging.

Greggs added 5p to 10p to the price of its products at the start of 2022 and raised prices again in May as it said the cost of ingredients was increasing. At the start of the year, the group predicted prices would rise by 5% and increased that to 7% in March before the latest rise.

Related: Heineken puts prices up by 8.9% and warns of more rises to come

Roisin Currie, the chief executive who took over from Roger Whiteside in May, said the group was keeping its prices under review, bearing in mind inflation and the actions of competitor chains. She said inflation was expected to remain high to the end of this year and likely into 2023 but Greggs’ shoppers were yet to make any significant changes to their behaviour.

“It is a tough market out there in terms of energy and food [prices] but we will work hard to protect our price leadership,” she said.

Fears of shortages of cereals and sunflower oil from Ukraine as well as petrochemicals from Russia have added to existing inflation caused by energy and fuel price rises, and a bounce-back in demand since pandemic restrictions eased in many parts of the world.

Sales at the chain rose by 27% to £694.5m in the six months to 2 July as shoppers returned to high streets after the loosening of Covid-related restrictions.

Rapid growth of Greggs’ evening meal options, such as pizza, were also a factor. However, pre-tax profits remained steady at £55.8m amid rising costs and the company said it continued to expect that profits would not rise for the year.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

The retailer said it had fixed input prices for an average of five months across key areas as it tried to limit the effects of inflation.

Currie said Greggs had opened 70 shops in the first half of the year and anticipated opening 80 more by December.

“In a market where consumer incomes are under pressure, Greggs offers exceptional value for customers looking for food and drink on the go. We are well positioned to navigate the widely publicised challenges affecting the economy and continue to have a number of exciting growth opportunities ahead, with a clear strategy for expansion. We remain confident in Greggs’ ability to deliver continued success,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#Our Price#Gas Prices#Business Industry#Retail Industry
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Gas Price
24/7 Wall St.

Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items

Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
BUSINESS
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
BUYING CARS
Markets Insider

An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation

A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Bezos' yacht was moved from a Dutch shipyard before dawn Tuesday, likely to avoid local attention. After public outcry from locals, it did not involve the dismantling of a historic bridge. Watch Bezos' yacht make its journey. Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built,...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Guardian

388K+
Followers
90K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy