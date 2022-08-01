voiceofmuscatine.com
iowapublicradio.org
Extreme drought conditions worry northwest Iowa producers
Dry conditions have expanded across the state. More of southern Iowa is seeing moderate drought, while parts of northwest Iowa continue to suffer from extreme drought. The abnormally dry weather is coming at a critical time for crop development, resulting in parts of northwest Iowa seeing a significant deterioration in crop quality.
kiwaradio.com
USDA opens Emergency Haying & Grazing of CRP in parts of Iowa
IARN — The drought has been no joke again this year. It seems that unless we have a flood, parts of Iowa are in desperate need of rain. Because of the length of time certain counties have spent in D2 drought, and the return of D3 drought in parts of the state, the United States Department of Agriculture has opened the opportunity of emergency haying and grazing of CRP acres in Buena Vista, Clay, Ida, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Sac. With six Iowa Counties restricted under Emergency Haying Criteria Based on LFP Triggers: Cherokee, Monona, O’Brien, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury.
Drought is expanding across central and southern Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new report issued by the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday shows an area of expanding drought in central and southern Iowa. According to the report, 30.6% of Iowa is experiencing moderate drought, up from 17.2% a week ago. 9.1% of Iowa is experiencing severe drought,...
KIMT
A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
kiwaradio.com
State Agencies Developing Drought Plan For Local Officials Facing Water Shortages
Northwest Iowa — The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that the area of extreme drought is pushing into our area. Two weeks ago there was no extreme drought reported in our four northwest Iowa counties. Now, nearly the southern third of Sioux County and the southwest corner of O’Brien County show up on the map as being in extreme drought.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Extended dryness impacting southern Iowa crops
A southwest Iowa farmer says they are in need of rain. “We are seeing some cracks in our fields that are three quarters of an inch wide,” said Ray Gaesser of Corning. Gaesser tells Brownfield the first week of July was the last time they received any moisture. “We’ve definitely taken a yield cut this last week with the heat and the soils drying out.”
Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
kiwaradio.com
Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Snow From October To March And Wintertime Lows Of -40
Statewide Iowa — As we survive the steamy, hot summer, some Iowans may find solace in pondering the cooler weather of the inevitable change in seasons, but the new edition of the Farmers’ Almanac predicts anything but a mild winter ahead. Editor Peter Geiger says the winter forecast...
State asks Iowans to check proposed broadband map
DES MOINES, IOWA — Access to the internet is growing more important as years go by and the state of Iowa is asking residents and service providers to help grow their broadband networks. The Office of the Chief Information Officer released the Statewide Broadband Availability Map on Tuesday. The map is used by the federal […]
KCCI.com
Iowa farmers stop selling sweet corn because of weather conditions
ELY, Iowa (KCRG) — Over thirty years as a farmer, Butch Wieneke knows what high qualitysweet corn looks, and feels like. That’s why selling anything other than the best, is not an option for him and his family. Last Thursday, they made the tough decision to stop selling.
Two Metros in Iowa Made the List of Most Affordable Rent
The website Lawn Love recently conducted a study regarding rent prices around the country. In a country where rent prices continue to climb to almost unobtainable figures, two Iowa metropolitans are on the good side of this list. Before we address that, let's take a look at some local figures....
theperrynews.com
Kwik Star CEO, Miss Iowa attend ribbon cutting Thursday morning
In less than nine months since first announcing their plans, the Kwik Star gas station and convenience store has transformed the north end of the Perry Business Plaza into a hive of commercial bustle. In order to celebrate the opening of the 762nd store, Kwik Star CEO Don Zietlow of...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Pest and disease pressure not prevalent in northeastern South Dakota
Pest and disease pressure not prevalent in northeastern South Dakota. Northeastern South Dakota farmer Stuart Samson says disease and insect pressure have been limited this growing season. “Not anything that’s real prevalent,” he said. “We’re starting to keep an eye out for aphids. We’ve been hearing of a few on...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Illinois farmer seeing crop loss from major rainfall
Illinois farmer seeing crop loss from major rainfall. Multiple rainstorms have a southern Illinois farmer tallying up crop losses. “In the last three weeks we’ve had around 18 inches of rain that came in 6 different events.”. Josh Harris who farms near Clay City Illinois tells Brownfield the rain...
Farmers’ Almanac Predicts a Cold Winter For South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
The folks at the Farmers’ Almanac have again worked their weather magic, and they are saying that winter 2022-2023 will probably be a cold one. A very cold one. The Farmer's Almanac has been published since 1818. The Almanac has been a go-to periodical for all sorts of things like weather, gardening, and all sorts of information. Every year The Farmer's Almanac puts out its weather forecasts based on history, weather patterns, climatic data, and their own formulas.
RAGBRAI Was Golden Fundraising Opportunity For Small-Town Iowa
(Fonda, IA) Last week’s statewide bicycle ride RAGBRAI was a chance for some small Iowa towns to raise money for community projects. The group Moms and Grandmas for Fonda used their stop along the route to fundraising for a new town basketball court. The northwest Iowa non-profit brought home around 600 dollars in pickle sandwich sales that’ll go toward their 30-thousand-dollar goal. Elsewhere, Nemaha raised nearly enough money to finish construction on its historical museum. As one of the stops on Monday’s route, the northwest town almost sold out of the 400 pounds of marinated turkey tenders prepared for the event.
Would You Actually Get in Trouble for Breaking These Laws in Iowa?
I recently came across this article on 7 laws that are actually illegal in Iowa, from Only in Your State, and I have a hard time believing you'd really get arrested for some of these. Every state has goofy laws that don't make much sense to the public and some of the laws on the list are baffling to me. Can believe the first one on the list?
siouxlandnews.com
Data shows rural Iowa is being hit harder by inflation
A new study shows rural Iowa is being hit harder by inflation. “No matter what we have to buy, if it's impacted by energy or trucking, especially, the prices are just way higher than anything we’ve ever seen," says Steve Swenka, a farmer from Tiffin. The author of the...
voiceofmuscatine.com
MO drought committee discusses relief options
Missouri’s Drought Assessment Committee – which includes several state political, agricultural, and natural resources leaders – met Thursday to review drought impact and mitigation efforts. The most recent drought monitor shows a majority of southern Missouri in severe or extreme drought. Erin Fanning, director of the Missouri...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa DNR Fishing Report For August 4th
Northwest Iowa — Here the latest fishing report for northwest Iowa from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Lake temperature is in the lower 80s. The water level is at crest. Fish are out deeper during warm water temperatures. Trolling has been working very well. Find crappie and yellow bass in 12-17 feet of water. Try fishing weed lines where there is new vegetation growth. Black Crappie – Good: Best bite is in 10-15 feet of water along weed lines. Bluegill – Good. Walleye – Fair: Try spinners, crankbaits and long and shallow shad raps in the main basins. Best bite is an hour before and after sunset. Yellow Bass – Good.
