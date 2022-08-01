Utah Tech Introduces Rod Zundel as the New Voice of Trailblazer Athletics

utahtechtrailblazers.com
Why did Utah State bring in former Fresno State/Utah running back Jordan Wilmore?
If you weren’t paying attention you might have missed it. Former four-star running back Jordan Wilmore, once a Utah Ute and a Fresno State Bulldog, is now a Utah State Aggie. never officially announced his commitment nor that he signed with Utah State. But it is official. The Lawndale,...
As Utes open fall camp, position battles loom
This article was first published in the Ute Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night. Pac-12 football media day is in the books. Pac-12 officials, players and coaches descended on Los Angeles last Friday for question-and-answer sessions. Much of the focus focused on what’s going on off the field in terms of realignment issues.
Five Utes who will significantly impact Utah's defensive production
Looking ahead to the 2022 season, several Utes will greatly impact Utah's success and production on defense.
Pac-12 predictions: 3 teams ready to challenge Utah football for 2022 crown
The Utah Utes had a memorable run in 2021 as they zoomed into the top of the Pac-12 with a conference title, even beating the Oregon Ducks twice in three weeks along the way. Utah football will once again be a huge threat to the rest of the Pac-12, but they also have a huge target on their backs. With that said, here are the top three biggest thorns on the side of Utah in the upcoming 2022 college football season.
BYU women’s basketball nets another impressive recruit
The BYU women’s basketball program has picked up another big commitment. Forward Ali’a Matavao, Nevada’s reigning Gatorade Player of the Year, has committed to first-year coach Amber Whiting. Matavao averaged 13.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.1 steals last season. “Ali’a was amazing this year,” said her coach,...
BYU women’s basketball signs transfer guard from Arizona State
During the offseason, the BYU women’s basketball team lost two of the best guards in program history. Paisley Harding graduated while Shaylee Gonzales entered the transfer portal and ended up at the University of Texas. As such, first-year coach Amber Whiting is shoring up depth at that position, and...
Utah will usher in new Utes sports year with fan event at Rice-Eccles Stadium
Going into the much-anticipated 2022-23 sports season, Utah athletics is inviting fans to a special event. The school is hosting “A Night at Rice-Eccles Stadium” on Aug. 20 from 7 to 9 p.m. to recognize and celebrate all 20 of the Utes’ programs on the field and in the Ken Garff Red Zone at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Former BYU forward Zac Seljaas signs with German pro team
A former BYU basketball player is on the move to Germany. Forward Zac Seljaas has signed a contract with German professional basketball team Tigers Tübingen, the club announced. Tigers Tübingen, located in Baden-Württemberg, Germany, plays in the ProA league, which is the second tier of professional basketball in the...
Here’s when BYU will host Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s (and all the other WCC teams)
Tuesday, the league released the men’s basketball conference schedule. The Cougars will open the WCC campaign Dec. 29 at Pacific, where they lost last season. BYU hosts perennial league champion Gonzaga on Jan. 12 and Saint Mary’s on Jan. 28. The Cougars visit Gonzaga on Feb. 11 and...
