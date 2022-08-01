ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Louisiana Rapper Arrested on Rape, Domestic Abuse Charges

magic1029fm.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.magic1029fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Homeowner fatally shoots daughter’s ex-boyfriend who broke into their home

A homeowner shot and killed his daughter’s ex-boyfriend after the ex smashed through the front door of his Ohio home on Sunday. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old James Douglas Rayl tried breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home on the 2900 block of North Kuther Road around 11 a.m. in Sydney, Ohio, WDTN reported.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy