Girls Varsity Golf falls to Indian Creek 206 – 279

Ever since the current 9th Region format came about in 2012, the region winner has won at least one game at state all but one time. Covington Catholic and Highlands have won the most region crowns with three each and Ryle has won it twice during that period. The Colonels won the state title in 2015 and finished state runner-up two other times including last year.

PARK HILLS, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO