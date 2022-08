FAYETTEVILLE, AR- The Men’s basketball team all received NIL deals from Bryan and Mandy Hunt, son and daughter in-law of JB Hunt, so that the Hogs can bring awareness to children. Their were also two more hogs who received two separate NIL agreements for two other non profit organizations in Northwest Arkansas. The Hogs seem to become closer and closer on and off the court.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO