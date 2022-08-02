Inside Veteran Kitchen Designer Mikal Otten’s Tastefully Tailored Greenwood Village Home

www.5280.com
DougCo Sheriff warns vehicle thefts help power other crimesHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Wellspring brings intellectual and developmental disability housing to Castle RockNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Denver housing market shifts to favor buyersMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
9News Anchor Kyle Clark asks DougCo superintendent tough questionsSuzie GlassmanDenver, CO
Hotels keep homeless out of hospitals, study showsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
4 Ways to Create a Mid-Mod Vibe in Any Interior Space
This month’s Denver Modernism Week—an annual series of home tours, events, and lectures running from August 19 to 28—is sure to get you dreaming about owning one of the Mile High City’s iconic Atomic Age abodes. Their price tags, though, might soon ruin your fantasy: A 2,215-square-foot house in Englewood’s midcentury-modern-heavy Arapahoe Acres was on the market in June for $1.4 million. But that doesn’t mean a modern vibe is beyond your means. These four pieces from local shops will help transform your fallout shelter into a retreat even the Jetsons would be proud to call home.
milehighcre.com
Aspen Grove Shopping Center to Add Mixed-Use Community
Aspen Grove Shopping Center owner Gerrity is planning to redevelop a portion of the aging 268,000-square-foot open-air retail property — located on the southeast corner adjacent to the RTD Mineral Ave Light Rail station — into a transit-oriented, mixed-use retail center. According to Getty, the project is getting an enthusiastic response from both existing and prospective new retail tenants.
5280.com
4 Techniques for Building a Floral Arrangement Like a Pro
Technically, there’s nothing wrong with a store-bought bouquet. But a lush arrangement like the ones Briana Bosch creates at her Lakewood cutting garden, Blossom and Branch Farm, will score extra praise from your houseguests—or your honey. Here, Bosch offers four techniques she teaches at her flower-arranging workshops so you, too, can nail the floral flourish.
denverite.com
Established in 1975, an oasis in the city with a devoted following got bought in 2020. What happened next was … it stayed mostly the same?
(Editor’s note: This story, intended for publication July 16, seems to have been held up by web gremlins. Please imagine having read it then. Thank you.) The Mercury Cafe in Five Points was once one of the few places in Denver that a vegetarian or vegan could not just eat, but eat well, a safe harbor of healthy, delicious comfort food for those lost in what was still a cowtown filled with steak houses. It also fed their souls with its retro/world market interior, poetry nights, swing dance lessons, rock shows – an eclectic mix that gave us a reason to gather at 22nd and California to eat, drink, dance and connect.
5280.com
A Grown-Up Retreat in the Trees
In 1985, interior designer Kathy Speas and her contractor husband, Andy Sikora, built their ranch house in the foothills of Colorado Springs, and later added a custom backyard treehouse for their children. Years later, after the kids moved into homes of their own and the treehouse was removed, the duo designed and built a new deck that provides the same immersive feel the treehouse once had.
5280.com
How to Infuse Your Home with Easy-Breezy Summer Style Year-Round
Thanks to this fresh take on traditional decor by Denver designer Jess Knauf, coastal style feels right at home in Wash Park. Read on for tips about how to get the all-American, summer-at-the-Cape look in your Colorado home, too. The Backstory. Sure, this Wash Park home’s crisp, preppy look is...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Denver, CO — 20 Top Places!
A rich culture is what beckons many vacationers to Denver, be it for the city’s arts, sports, outdoors, or food. Indeed, the Mile High City is a sophisticated urban jungle littered with creative restaurants that make its food scene a heaven to explore for adventurous foodies. What’s more, you...
milehighcre.com
Verona Apartments Break Ground in Highlands Ranch
Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, announced that Century Living —the Company’s fast-growing national multifamily division — has broken ground on its 227-unit Verona Apartments project in Highlands Ranch. Steps from the Highline Canal Trail network and adjacent to...
5280.com
Chef Dana Rodriguez Shares the Kitchen Tools She Cherishes Most
When Dana Rodriguez moved to Denver from Mexico in the late 1990s, she applied to work at the iconic Lakewood restaurant Casa Bonita. The management said she wasn’t qualified. Fast-forward to today, and the award-winning restaurateur and chef behind Work & Class, Super Mega Bien, and the new Mexican street food–inspired Cantina Loca is getting ready to relaunch the kitschy Colorado eatery and entertainment venue as its new executive chef and culinary partner. Her aim: to keep the quirkiness (and cliff-diving) intact, but update the menu with authentic, flavorful dishes from Mexico.
Company building 2 homes a week that sell in the $300,000s
One answer to Colorado's affordable housing crisis could lie in a factory in north Denver. Workers at Clayton Homes PBS - Precision Building Systems - are assembling two homes a week, with amenities like granite countertops, and selling them for around $300,000.Today's modular homes have come a long way since the Sears Roebuck kits 100 years ago. You'd have a hard time differentiating traditional homes built on site with those built in the Denver factory, put on a flatbed, transported to a neighborhood, and set on a foundation. The only difference is the factory homes take a month instead...
restaurantclicks.com
13 Best Outdoor Dining Spots in Denver
If you plan on visiting Denver, Colorado, during your next vacation, this city offers plenty to do for avid lovers of the outdoors. You can find several spacious parks across the city, go to the Denver Zoo, and get a great view of the Rocky Mountains’ Front Range. Suppose...
ngazette.com
Accessory Dwelling Units, Wheat Ridge Style
On July 11, Wheat Ridge City Council adopted an ordinance legalizing Accessory Dwelling Units, aka ADUs. After six years of community engagement and two lengthy study sessions discussing the best regulations for Wheat Ridge, I’m very familiar with what ADUs are and what they aren’t. However, many of my neighbors might not know the basics or know why the majority of Wheat Ridge residents support thoughtfully regulated ADUs. With the wild west of social media, there are lots of misperceptions and rumors. I hope this is a helpful introduction to our unique approach to ADUs.
Mr Yo’s Donuts Set To Sweeten Up Fort Collins
Are there other donut shops in Fort Collins? Yes. Is Mr Yo's going to be able to compete with them in terms of quality and service? Absolutely. Mr. Yo's Donuts has been a staple in the Windsor community for 9 years now and they're expanding into Fort Collins to make the "Choice City" even sweeter than it already is by opening up a location at 1335 West Elizabeth Street starting on Monday August 8th.
This Is Colorado's Most Famous Deli Sandwich
Cheapism found every state's most famous deli sandwich.
Is it time to xeriscape your home?
Denver metro cities are responding to the drought by changing the way we use water.
lifeoncaphill.com
Locally owned and manufactured Wad-Free is the brainchild of a Denver resident
Local inventor and businessowner Cyndi Bray has recently moved the manufacturing of her product, Wad-Free for Bed Sheets, to Englewood’s Peak Manufacturing and Fulfillment. Wad-Free by Brayniacs LLC is a laundry gadget that prevents sheets from tangling, twisting and balling-up in both the washing machine and the dryer. Bray, a resident of Denver’s University neighborhood, appeared on the TV show “Shark Tank” last fall. Her episode — season 13, episode 5 —aired on Nov. 5.
5280.com
Meet the Man Bringing Modern Honduran Food to Denver
Growing up in Honduras, Edwin Sandoval never saw men cooking. Luckily for visitors to his stall inside Greenwood Village’s Grange Hall, that changed when the chef moved to the United States at age 10 in 2002. “That’s one of the things that made me leap into the kitchen, because that cultural stigma of being a man and being in the kitchen [wasn’t there],” Sandoval says. After honing his skills at local spots such as Beatrice & Woodsley, Spuntino, and Brazen, Sandoval felt pulled back to the cuisine of Honduras and started hosting pop-up dinners at venues around the city before opening his first eatery, Xatrucho, this past January. Weekday diners can enjoy shredded brisket, mole-negro-braised chicken tacos, and gluten-free pastelitos (a corn-based Honduran specialty similar to an empanada), but we recommend brunching on Sandoval’s favorite childhood meal: a sweet and savory Honduran breakfast dish he used to eat with his grandmother.
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
FOXBusiness
Denver hospitality group offers four-day work week to attract Gen Z
What's one way to try to keep members of Gen Z in in the workforce?. Sage Hospitality Group believes the solution is a four-day work week instead of five. The Denver-based company is actively offering a four-day work week to attract and retain Gen Z employees. Sage Hotel Management president...
edgewaterecho.com
Colorado Scottish Festival Coming to Edgewater This Weekend
The Colorado Scottish Festival is coming back to Edgewater this Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7! The event will be held at Citizen’s Park (24th and Chase). The two day event features pipe bands, whisky tastings, music, dancing, historic re-enactments and much more.
