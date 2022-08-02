Firestone’s Police Station Looks Nothing Like What You’d Expect

www.5280.com
Famous ice cream brand set to open scoop shop in Colorado on August 6thKristen WaltersBoulder, CO
DougCo Sheriff warns vehicle thefts help power other crimesHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Denver housing market shifts to favor buyersMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
9News Anchor Kyle Clark asks DougCo superintendent tough questionsSuzie GlassmanDenver, CO
Hotels keep homeless out of hospitals, study showsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Is It A Huge Deal That Downtown Loveland’s Only Gas Station Has Shut Down?
Did you know that, according to the City of Loveland, "Downtown" runs from where Taco John's is to the north, south to where Barnes Softball Complex is? That's a pretty big stretch of highway. Should there be a gas station?. I grew up in Loveland, and currently live in Downtown...
Remains found in Colorado identified as woman who called 911 'stuck in snow' in February
According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, remains recovered earlier this summer have been identified as a woman who went missing after calling for help in February. Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro, 38, was last heard from on February 13, when she called 911 from the Miner's Candle area of Clear Creek County to report that she was stuck in the snow. Authorities responded to the scene and were able to find her vehicle, but could not locate her. An extensive search was conducted in the area, but she was not found at that time.
Aurora police: Man sprayed victims with gasoline, tried to set them on fire
The Aurora Police Department is searching for a man who’s accused of trying to light people on fire at a gas station in a bias-motivated attack.
Colorado Daily
Boulder couple who hosted Marshall Fire victims facing potential code violations
In the aftermath of the Marshall Fire, which swept through eastern Boulder County on Dec. 30, Boulder residents Nancy and Charlie Winn opened a studio in their backyard to a family who had been displaced due to smoke damage from the fire. For Nancy Winn, it was an opportunity to...
Thieves drill into Englewood woman's gas tank, cause roughly $1,000 in damage
An Englewood woman had an alarming start to her Saturday after she discovered a hole had been drilled into her gas tank.
Progress on Roundabout Brings Intersection Closure
A lot has changed near the intersection of 35th Ave. and O St. in the past three months as the Weld County Department of Public Works and project contractor, IHC Scott, work to construct a [...] This post Progress on Roundabout Brings Intersection Closure previously appeared on North Forty News.
Car stolen in Jeffco dumped in Denver neighborhood
Jefferson County deputies found an abandoned stolen car in southwest Denver Wednesday morning, but no suspects. According to the sheriff's office, a carjacking took place overnight in Jefferson County, and the victim took themselves to the hospital before calling law enforcement several hours later. The investigation led Jeffco deputies to a Denver neighborhood south of Highway 285, where deputies formed a perimeter around the stolen vehicle. A shelter-in-place order was issued for homes in the 3600 block of S Depew Street for about an hour. Deputies and police responded to the car near the intersection with W Lehigh Avenue and S Eaton Street. It was determined the car had been abandoned, and there were no suspects found in the area. The original location of the carjacking was not immediately known. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is leading the carjacking investigation.
Suspect accused of murder at BoCo trailhead says 3 others helped him cover it up
A suspect accused of killing a woman whose body was found at a trailhead west of Boulder said she fired at him 1st, and that 3 others helped him cover up the homicide, according to arrest affidavits.
Father-son duo charged with stealing $50K of hay from Weld County farm
A father and son from LaSalle were arrested on charges of trespassing and stealing $50,000 worth of alfalfa hay.
Police: Body found in Berkeley neighborhood lake is likely missing 11-year-old
Denver police say they believe a body found in a lake in the Berkeley neighborhood on Monday morning is a missing 11-year-old girl.
Teenage lifeguard helps couple deliver baby at YMCA pool in Longmont
A normal shift at a normal summer job for a Longmont teen turned into anything but after she helped deliver a baby while at work.
denverite.com
Established in 1975, an oasis in the city with a devoted following got bought in 2020. What happened next was … it stayed mostly the same?
(Editor’s note: This story, intended for publication July 16, seems to have been held up by web gremlins. Please imagine having read it then. Thank you.) The Mercury Cafe in Five Points was once one of the few places in Denver that a vegetarian or vegan could not just eat, but eat well, a safe harbor of healthy, delicious comfort food for those lost in what was still a cowtown filled with steak houses. It also fed their souls with its retro/world market interior, poetry nights, swing dance lessons, rock shows – an eclectic mix that gave us a reason to gather at 22nd and California to eat, drink, dance and connect.
3 people seriously injured in hit-and-run chain reaction crash
Three people were seriously injured when a moving car crashed into a parked car and set off a chain reaction of additional crashes.
Pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles in deadly I-25 crash
The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and multiple motorists on I-25 Wednesday evening.
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
Police: Body found in lake believed to be missing 11-year-old
The Denver Police Department said a body was discovered in Rocky Mountain Lake Monday morning and it is believed to be a missing child.
Police searching for 4 drivers in late-night pedestrian crashes
Police in Denver and Lakewood say not one, not two, but four drivers hit a pedestrian and drove away from the scene. The tragic crash happened on July 23 near 1st Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.Police say it's not a well-lit section of road. The 53-year-old woman died at the scene.The victim, an unidentified woman, was first hit by a Ford pickup truck with a single cab and long bed at around 11 p.m. in the northbound lanes. The victim was thrown into the southbound lanes where she was hit again by a white SUV. Police say the SUV has aftermarket wheels which they describe as white trimmed with black center spokes.Then, a light-colored Chevrolet pickup truck with a ladder rack and a dark-colored car both ran over the woman. If you know more about the crashes, you're asked to call Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers (720) 913-7867.
The Larimer County Fair Is Coming To Town: Here’s What To Know
One of Northern Colorado's hottest events of the summer is back next month, and it's time to start gearing up. The Larimer County Fair & PRCA Rodeo, which is held annually at The Ranch, Larimer County’s Events Complex in Loveland, CO aims to celebrate the northern Colorado community through a series of days-long events, live entertainment, and other special offerings.
Do you have information on a deadly hit-and-run suspect?
Police are searching for a suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened just after midnight Saturday.
Smoke from house fires in Brighton seen from Highway 85
At least two homes suffered damage from a fire a in Brighton on Tuesday afternoon. Brighton Police say Kuner Road was closed in both directions between Bridge and Jessup streets.Smoke could be seen from Highway 85 and Bridge Street.A suspected cause for the fire has not been determined. It's not clear if anyone was hurt.
