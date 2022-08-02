A Grown-Up Retreat in the Trees

www.5280.com
Family Fun at Great Wolf Lodge Summer 2022InsiderFamiliesColorado Springs, CO
Looking for Love? Try the Vending Machine at Co.A.T.I. UpriseColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Santa Claus Is Always in Season at the North PoleColorado JillCascade, CO
Tejon Eatery's Mac Out Serves the Ultimate Comfort FoodColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Students in Grades K - 12 Admitted Free to Olympic Museum Through August 15thColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
FOX21News.com
Meet Sadie, FOX21’s Pet of the Week
COLORADO SPRINGS — This week FOX21 News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region are featuring Sadie, a 4-year-old gray domestic long hair cat, as Pet of the Week!. Sadie is very sweet and social, according to HSPPR. They say Sadie likes other people and cats, making her a good fit for adoption into a home with other feline friends.
Underground Shops + Secret Tunnels in Some Old Colorado Buildings
Colorado has a rich history dating back to the old west and even earlier. Because of this, many Colorado towns still have historic buildings in use and largely unchanged for, in some cases, well over a century. One interesting thing that history buffs have found in some of these historic...
Family Fun at Great Wolf Lodge Summer 2022
The wave pool at Great Wolf Lodge Colorado Springs.(Liana Moore/ Insider Families) Our family first visited Great Wolf Lodge Colorado Springs in 2017 when it first opened. I am not sure how five years has passed so quickly. We finally made a return visit this June 2022. The kids are five years older and it was still a ton of fun. This time we got to ride the big waterslides!
KRDO
Pueblo church that was once a safe haven for people struggling with homelessness closes
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo church known for providing a safe, warm shelter for people struggling with homelessness is closing its doors for good. According to the owner's family, the Martin Luther King Church in Pueblo's lower east side is currently up for sale. The nephew of the current...
fox29.com
'The world lost a beautiful, faith-filled soul': Colorado boy remembered after deadly rattlesnake bite
It’s been an arduous journey to surrender for Lindsey Currat. The Colorado Springs mother prayed for five days while her son was under the care of trauma doctors, begging God to heal him and perform a miracle. But nothing she could do would cure his pain and help her understand the complexities of life support and death.
5280.com
Plan the Perfect Summer Day Trip to Pueblo
It’s possible that no other town in Colorado has been as misunderstood or maligned as this 111,000-resident berg just two hours south of Denver. Yet Pueblo pulses with history, architecture, culture, and a rugged American swagger that make it worth a trip. Here, a quick itinerary for 12 hours spent in the Steel City of the West.
Dave & Buster's plans 1st location in Colorado Springs
Dave & Buster's, the restaurant and entertainment chain that specializes in food, sports watching and arcade games, is poised to become one of the latest high-profile hospitality brands to expand to Colorado Springs. Based in suburban Dallas and with nearly 150 North American locations, Dave & Buster's plans to open...
5280.com
Meet the Man Bringing Modern Honduran Food to Denver
Growing up in Honduras, Edwin Sandoval never saw men cooking. Luckily for visitors to his stall inside Greenwood Village’s Grange Hall, that changed when the chef moved to the United States at age 10 in 2002. “That’s one of the things that made me leap into the kitchen, because that cultural stigma of being a man and being in the kitchen [wasn’t there],” Sandoval says. After honing his skills at local spots such as Beatrice & Woodsley, Spuntino, and Brazen, Sandoval felt pulled back to the cuisine of Honduras and started hosting pop-up dinners at venues around the city before opening his first eatery, Xatrucho, this past January. Weekday diners can enjoy shredded brisket, mole-negro-braised chicken tacos, and gluten-free pastelitos (a corn-based Honduran specialty similar to an empanada), but we recommend brunching on Sandoval’s favorite childhood meal: a sweet and savory Honduran breakfast dish he used to eat with his grandmother.
Two Colorado spots ranked among best 'stargazing vacations' in nation
It's no secret that Colorado is ripe with stargazing opportunities – the high elevation, great weather, and ample amount of remote backcountry terrain make it a astronomer's dream. That makes it no surprise that two designated 'Dark Sky' places we recently ranked among the top 22 stargazing vacation spots in the country.
Daily Record
New book released by former Cañon City resident
Former Cañon City resident Ann Simas (nee Strunk) announces the release of her latest book, Hidden to Die, number eight in her Grace Gabbiano Mysteries, which are set in Coburg, Oregon. Other titles in the series are Dressed to Die, Sliced to Die, Buried to Die, Quilted to Die, Taken to Die, Praying to Die, and Framed to Die.
Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers
Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
mountainjackpot.com
Woodland Park Moving Ahead With Sterner Rules For Handling Vacation Home Boom
City Officials Mull New Regulations For STR Properties. The issue of whether or not to impose restrictions, taxes, and code enforcement changes on the growing trend of short-term rentals (STRs) in Colorado is now front and center in Woodland Park politics. At a recent city council meeting, the panel of...
5280.com
Where Our Food Editors Are Eating Right Now, August 2022
In May 2021, Kiendl Smith teamed up with fellow bar mavens Leigh Jones and Margaret Moore (also of Horseshoe Lounge and Embassy Tavern) to open Dew Drop Inn, where well-shaken libations are complemented by a welcoming ambience of regulars trading stories. Whether you sink into a seat in a chic, gray leather booth at the globe-light-adorned bar or under an umbrella on the small, sun-drenched patio, browse the drink menu for usual suspects such as the Bee’s Knees and cheeky originals like the Aperol-laced Pilfered Paloma. Then, build your own family-style meal from the lineup of mostly gluten-free small plates. We like the crispy, chile-dusted karaage chicken, served with pickled vegetables, Sriracha, and Kewpie mayo, and the hearty veggie cakes, a medley of seasonal fritters accompanied by a tangy lemon and Old Bay aïoli.
Townhome project proposed in west Colorado Springs has neighbors concerned
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Yet another confrontation involving city officials, developers and neighbors could be approaching on Wheeler Avenue, just south of Old Colorado City. City of Colorado Springs The city's planning office has notified neighbors of a proposal to build 138 townhomes on a vacant parcel, and a sign announcing the project is The post Townhome project proposed in west Colorado Springs has neighbors concerned appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
State of Colorado plans to take over firefighting station at Pueblo airport
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Divison of Fire Prevention and Control is planning on renting out a firefighting reload base and office space at the Pueblo Memorial Airport. According to DFPC Deputy Chief Phil Daniels, the U.S. Forest Service previously leased the same space for over 25 years, but the...
CDOT starts $40 million, 18-month project on Highway 115 south of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Official broke ground Wednesday on a major safety improvement project on Highway 115, a road that partly parallels Fort Carson south of the city and continues into Fremont County. KRDO The project will cover around 11 miles, from Rock Creek Canyon Road to the Fremont County line. KRDO The Colorado The post CDOT starts $40 million, 18-month project on Highway 115 south of Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
cpr.org
A proposal in Colorado Springs may pay people transitioning out of homelessness to clean trash from city rights of way
The Colorado Springs City Council is set to vote on a new $2.7 million program to clean trash from city rights of way — and they’d like to employ people transitioning out of homelessness to do it. The proposed funding, adding to the city’s Keep it Clean COS...
CSFD on scene of high-angle rescue at Pulpit Rock Park
The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a high-angle rescue at Pulpit Rock Park. The department says one person is being rescued.
coloradopolitics.com
Judge tosses suit by 'high priestess' of cannabis-focused church against Colorado Springs police
A federal judge confirmed last month that neither Colorado Springs police nor the city itself was liable for any constitutional violation, tossing a lawsuit from the leader of a cannabis-focused ministry who was unhappy with officers' presence on her property. Candace Sgaggio, the "high priestess" for Green Faith Ministry, claimed...
KRDO
Colorado City without a post office, again
COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the third time since 2019, the residents of Colorado City don't have access to the United States Postal Service (USPS) in their own community. City officials told 13 Investigates that an agreement between a contracted employee and USPS ended on July 30, 2022. Since...
