4 Techniques for Building a Floral Arrangement Like a Pro

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous ice cream brand set to open scoop shop in Colorado on August 6thKristen WaltersBoulder, CO
DougCo Sheriff warns vehicle thefts help power other crimesHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Wellspring brings intellectual and developmental disability housing to Castle RockNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Denver housing market shifts to favor buyersMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Hotels keep homeless out of hospitals, study showsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
5280.com
4 Ways to Create a Mid-Mod Vibe in Any Interior Space
This month’s Denver Modernism Week—an annual series of home tours, events, and lectures running from August 19 to 28—is sure to get you dreaming about owning one of the Mile High City’s iconic Atomic Age abodes. Their price tags, though, might soon ruin your fantasy: A 2,215-square-foot house in Englewood’s midcentury-modern-heavy Arapahoe Acres was on the market in June for $1.4 million. But that doesn’t mean a modern vibe is beyond your means. These four pieces from local shops will help transform your fallout shelter into a retreat even the Jetsons would be proud to call home.
5280.com
Is Phantasm the Brewing World’s Coolest New Ingredient?
Phantasm may sound like a retro magic act. But it’s actually one of the newest ingredients in the beer world—a powder made from Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc grape skins that works to amplify the fruity flavors of hazy IPAs, making for an even juicier sip. “The reason that we...
denverite.com
Established in 1975, an oasis in the city with a devoted following got bought in 2020. What happened next was … it stayed mostly the same?
(Editor’s note: This story, intended for publication July 16, seems to have been held up by web gremlins. Please imagine having read it then. Thank you.) The Mercury Cafe in Five Points was once one of the few places in Denver that a vegetarian or vegan could not just eat, but eat well, a safe harbor of healthy, delicious comfort food for those lost in what was still a cowtown filled with steak houses. It also fed their souls with its retro/world market interior, poetry nights, swing dance lessons, rock shows – an eclectic mix that gave us a reason to gather at 22nd and California to eat, drink, dance and connect.
5280.com
How to Infuse Your Home with Easy-Breezy Summer Style Year-Round
Thanks to this fresh take on traditional decor by Denver designer Jess Knauf, coastal style feels right at home in Wash Park. Read on for tips about how to get the all-American, summer-at-the-Cape look in your Colorado home, too. The Backstory. Sure, this Wash Park home’s crisp, preppy look is...
5280.com
Pin These Local Kitchens to Your Renovation Mood Board
We don’t often imagine a modern-day version of Mad Men’s Don Draper in the kitchen—searing a wagyu steak while sipping his vodka martini. But if he were, he’d be in one just like this sleek Lakewood cookspace. An abundance of one material gives the space a streamlined look: “Walnut is a very traditional wood used in midcentury homes, and by using it for both the floors and millwork, it makes this kitchen feel very integrated into the character of the house,” says Brent Forget of Boss Architecture, the firm that designed this new home by taking cues from the surrounding 1960s-era ranch houses. The cabinetry, fabricated by Aspen Leaf Kitchens, features recessed finger pulls that make it “feel more like custom furniture than cabinets,” Forget says, while leathered White Pearl quartzite countertops provide ample space for meal prep and a dining-height walnut countertop gives the clients’ three children a spot to tackle homework. Smart and suave, just like Draper himself.
washparkprofile.com
Restaurant specializing in molcajetes opens in Bonnie Brae
A new Mexican restaurant specializing in an authentic dish called molcajetes has opened in Denver’s Bonnie Brae neighborhood. Ni Tuyo, 730 S. University Blvd., is the brainchild of Chef Silvia Andaya, founder of Denver’s Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina, 1294 S. Broadway; and La Doña Mezcaleria, 13 E. Louisiana Ave.
This Is Colorado's Most Famous Deli Sandwich
Cheapism found every state's most famous deli sandwich.
generalaviationnews.com
Picture of the Day: Optical illusion
David Newill submitted this photo and note: “While looking at this photo of my son, Matt, and grandson Billy during a visit to Centennial Airport in Denver I noticed a strange unidentifiable airplane! Might those be RR AE3007s strapped to that twin Cessna’s tail? Ha!”. Would you like...
5280.com
Built Wonders
When you think of cities with iconic architecture, Denver probably isn’t the first—or even the fifteenth—to come to mind. Fair enough: Our beloved city isn’t home to such marvels as the Eiffel Tower or the Sydney Opera House or the Chrysler Building. But the Mile High City is hardly devoid of impressive design. Its mix of historic architectural styles—from Queen Anne Victorian to Beaux-Arts—and sleek contemporary developments provides design-lovers with plenty of eye candy. (Case in point: the Denver Art Museum’s sharp-edged Hamilton Building, pictured above, which is always worth a stop-and-stare.)
Changes to camping being rolled out at popular areas in Colorado
The U.S. Forest Service has announced changes to camping in some of the most visited areas around Summit County. Rather than pitching a tent anywhere they please, campers are now limited to designated spots along Boreas Pass. Starting near the end of August, that will be the case too along Peru Creek, closer to Keystone.
milehighcre.com
Aspen Grove Shopping Center to Add Mixed-Use Community
Aspen Grove Shopping Center owner Gerrity is planning to redevelop a portion of the aging 268,000-square-foot open-air retail property — located on the southeast corner adjacent to the RTD Mineral Ave Light Rail station — into a transit-oriented, mixed-use retail center. According to Getty, the project is getting an enthusiastic response from both existing and prospective new retail tenants.
ngazette.com
Accessory Dwelling Units, Wheat Ridge Style
On July 11, Wheat Ridge City Council adopted an ordinance legalizing Accessory Dwelling Units, aka ADUs. After six years of community engagement and two lengthy study sessions discussing the best regulations for Wheat Ridge, I’m very familiar with what ADUs are and what they aren’t. However, many of my neighbors might not know the basics or know why the majority of Wheat Ridge residents support thoughtfully regulated ADUs. With the wild west of social media, there are lots of misperceptions and rumors. I hope this is a helpful introduction to our unique approach to ADUs.
secretdenver.com
These Awesome Laser Shows Dedicated To Your Favorite Tunes Are Back For A Limited Time
These laser shows will entice your eyes and ears. The Denver Museum of Nature & Science is bringing back these cosmic concerts for a limited time. Be dazzled by laser shows at the Planetarium this summer as this illuminating light show plays alongside music from history’s greatest musicians. This...
Here's The Best Grilled Cheese In Colorado
LoveFood found the most delicious grilled cheese in every state.
Is it time to xeriscape your home?
Denver metro cities are responding to the drought by changing the way we use water.
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
Where the Cherry Creek Trail diverts - and why
DENVER — Cyclists and pedestrians who travel along Denver’s Cherry Creek trail are met with an odd permanent detour near Denver Country Club. While the bike path travels all along Cherry Creek from the confluence of the Platte River near downtown, the trail diverges from the creek near Downing Street.
5280.com
Fun Things to Do in Denver, August 2 to August 8
Get some midweek stress relief at this recurring yoga series at the Catbird Hotel. Denver Yoga Social instructors will lead yogis through a vinyasa-style sunset class, soundtracked by beats spun by local DJs. Afterwards, guests can continue their relaxation session thanks to an extended happy hour at the Red Barber and free swag from Vibe Foods, Smart Water, and Natalie’s Orchid Juices. Aug. 3–31; Wed 6:30–7:30 p.m.; donation-based, recommended donation of $10–$15.
Colorado’s Newest Action Park Is Now Open And It’s Awesome
Colorado's newest "Action Park" full of wicked slides and adventures is now open and ready to make you laugh and scream. We got a chance to visit last week, here's what you can expect when you go. Slick City Slides And Adventure Park In Denver, Colorado, Is Now Open. When...
Estes Park Trail Gazette
