4 Techniques for Building a Floral Arrangement Like a Pro

We don’t often imagine a modern-day version of Mad Men’s Don Draper in the kitchen—searing a wagyu steak while sipping his vodka martini. But if he were, he’d be in one just like this sleek Lakewood cookspace. An abundance of one material gives the space a streamlined look: “Walnut is a very traditional wood used in midcentury homes, and by using it for both the floors and millwork, it makes this kitchen feel very integrated into the character of the house,” says Brent Forget of Boss Architecture, the firm that designed this new home by taking cues from the surrounding 1960s-era ranch houses. The cabinetry, fabricated by Aspen Leaf Kitchens, features recessed finger pulls that make it “feel more like custom furniture than cabinets,” Forget says, while leathered White Pearl quartzite countertops provide ample space for meal prep and a dining-height walnut countertop gives the clients’ three children a spot to tackle homework. Smart and suave, just like Draper himself.

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO