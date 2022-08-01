ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dedham, MA

quincyquarry.com

Quincy Center traffic light fail gives rise to snarled evening commute traffic #mayorkoch #cityofquincy #tpal #quincypolice

Quincy Center traffic light fail gives rise to snarled evening commute traffic. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Wednesday evening commute hopelessly koch-blocked when traffic signals go out. Per a Citizen Traffic Monitor, the traffic signals at the intersection of Coddington Way, Temple Street, and Washington Street...
QUINCY, MA
iheart.com

Gloucester Winning Coin Design For Purchase At Sidewalk Bazaar

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Ever wanted to own a bit of treasure and history? Running from August 4 to 6, attendees at Gloucester's annual downtown Sidewalk Bazaar can purchase the city's winning coin from the 400th Anniversary medallion design competition. The coin, "Out at Sea," came from Boston-based...
GLOUCESTER, MA
WCVB

Climate protestors block rush hour traffic in downtown Boston

BOSTON — Massachusetts and New England members of the international environmental movement Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic along Tremont Street in Boston during the height of rush hour Tuesday afternoon. Video from the scene showed between one and two dozen protestors laying in the street near the intersection with Park...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

More big development coming to Morrissey Blvd. in Dorchester

“We see this as kind of a piece of a major puzzle that’s coming together.”. Developers who once planned two residential towers along Morrissey Boulevard near the JFK-UMass Red Line station in Dorchester have changed up their plans, this time adding four laboratory buildings to the mix. Center Court...
BOSTON, MA
City
Newton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Dedham, MA
Dedham, MA
Traffic
Dedham, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
mybackyardnews.com

PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN

Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
CBS Boston

Weymouth takes emergency steps to conserve water during drought

WEYMOUTH - As Carol Lacombe swam a few laps in her Weymouth pool Tuesday night, she knew that re-filling it with town water is now forbidden -- and she's totally onboard."I agree 100%," says the longtime resident. "We all need to do something. The water supply is important."Indeed, Weymouth's only reservoir -- along with five wells -- is Great Pond -- where the drought has dropped the water level four feet since late April -- prompting a lengthy list of voluntary water restrictions."We make our suggestions," says DPW Director Kenan Connell, "and hope people adhere to them."Weymouth has a list...
WEYMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police, Fire, MSP Air Wing, EMS and a bystander combine to find and rescue missing 85-year-old in Massachusetts

﻿A collaborative effort helped locate a missing woman this morning. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, this morning the Massachusetts State Police Watch Center contacted MSP Air Base-Lawrence on behalf of Weymouth Police to request the State Police Air Wing’s assistance in finding a missing 85-year-old woman.
WEYMOUTH, MA
universalhub.com

Moving-truck driver chooses backup of shame over truck haircut

The driver of one moving truck seemed to have decided to get ready for Allston Christmas by ignoring the "CARS ONLY" signs and getting onto Soldiers Field Road this morning. But as the Boston Struggler shows us, he ultimately decided discretion is the better part of valor, even if that meant doing a backup of shame when confronted with the complex of bridges that signals the change from Soldiers Field Road to Storrow Drive.
BOSTON, MA
Traffic
Traffic
Politics
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WCVB

Crews battle heat, smoky fire in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Firefighters battled both the flames and the heat of the day as they responded to a fire inside a Wakefield, Massachusetts home. Nearly 10 local companies responded to the four-alarm fire late Friday morning on Eastern Avenue to provide relief to fire crews. Fire officials say...
WAKEFIELD, MA
WWLP

Number of officers not recertified climbs to 15

Eight more Massachusetts police officers did not earn recertification from the state's police oversight panel, pushing the total number of those rejected to 15 out of more than 8,800 who have or are expected to submit paperwork.
BOSTON, MA
theweektoday.com

Residents buy their mobile home park for $12 million, beat out company bid

As a few dozen residents found their seats in the open garage at the end of Prince Drive on Monday night, an older man approached the crowd, standing at the head of tables bought earlier in the day for this meeting. “Well,” he said, holding out his arms and grinning...
whdh.com

Boxford bear becomes talk of the town

BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear spotted bumbling around Boxford has become a bit of a celebrity among the locals. For the past few days, a black bear has made multiple appearances in the Essex County town. One resident, Betty Hearne, told 7NEWS that one day, she heard rustling in...
BOXFORD, MA
Daily Voice

Crews Tackle 3-Alarm Fire In Malden (DEVELOPING)

Crews were on the scene of a 3-alarm fire in Malden on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3, according to unconfirmed reports. The fire, which originally started at a 2-alarm, was reported at a home at 92 Judson Street around 3:30 p.m., according to a Tweet from DAMIAN DRELLA (@ENG1SFD).
MALDEN, MA

