Wil Myers "I've Loved San Diego, I Really Want To Finish Strong Here"

Related
Mike Rizzo explains what happened with Eric Hosmer in Juan Soto trade
For a moment, it seemed like Eric Hosmer could railroad the Juan Soto trade to the San Diego Padres. Nationals GM Mike Rizzo explained on “The Sports Junkies” what happened.
San Diego Padres have made a run at Shohei Ohtani
We’re less than 48 hours away from the MLB’s trade deadline passing, and several big names remain on the block.
ESPN
San Diego Padres get Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader in trade, send out closer Taylor Rogers, 3 others
The Milwaukee Brewers traded All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres on Monday afternoon, sending the most dominant reliever in baseball in recent years to a team that has struggled in late-inning situations this season. The deal, which will send left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers, left-handed pitching prospect Robert...
Juan Soto ready to make an impact with Padres
Juan Soto’s first full day as a member of the San Diego Padres is going well now that he has
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Padres beat Rockies 4-1
The Padres defeated the Rockies 4-1 on Monday night, as Mike Clevinger continued his recent string of terrific outings. Clevinger allowed just 1 run in 7 innings pitched while striking out 6 Rockies.
San Diego Padres Acquire An All-Star
The San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers have made a trade.
CBS Sports
Juan Soto trade: Padres' projected lineup, playoff hopes boosted by deal, return of Fernando Tatis Jr.
The San Diego Padres seized the baseball world by the lapels on Tuesday, as they swung a blockbuster trade with the Washington Nationals for superstar young slugger Juan Soto and power-hitting first baseman Josh Bell. While the trade deadline deal is yet to be finalized, it's not premature to ponder what kind of lineup the Padres can now assemble.
Yardbarker
Padres Acquire Rumored LA Trade Target Brandon Drury
Once again, the Padres went out and picked up another rumored Dodgers trade target and they did it just before the deadline. On Sunday afternoon, MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reported that LA, along with the Mariners and the Braves, were among the teams that were interested in a possible Brandon Drury trade.
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN
Brandon Drury hit a grand slam on the first pitch he saw as a San Diego Padre
Welcome to San Diego, Brandon Drury. The San Diego Padres made a humongous deal at Tuesday's trade deadline, acquiring young slugger Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals for a haul of prospects. Slightly lost in the shuffle was their acquisition of third baseman/utility man Drury from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for shortstop prospect Victor Acosta.
