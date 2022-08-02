ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Wil Myers "I've Loved San Diego, I Really Want To Finish Strong Here"

 2 days ago
California Sports
97.3 The Fan

Padres beat Rockies 4-1

The Padres defeated the Rockies 4-1 on Monday night, as Mike Clevinger continued his recent string of terrific outings. Clevinger allowed just 1 run in 7 innings pitched while striking out 6 Rockies.
CBS Sports

Juan Soto trade: Padres' projected lineup, playoff hopes boosted by deal, return of Fernando Tatis Jr.

The San Diego Padres seized the baseball world by the lapels on Tuesday, as they swung a blockbuster trade with the Washington Nationals for superstar young slugger Juan Soto and power-hitting first baseman Josh Bell. While the trade deadline deal is yet to be finalized, it's not premature to ponder what kind of lineup the Padres can now assemble.
Yardbarker

Padres Acquire Rumored LA Trade Target Brandon Drury

Once again, the Padres went out and picked up another rumored Dodgers trade target and they did it just before the deadline. On Sunday afternoon, MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reported that LA, along with the Mariners and the Braves, were among the teams that were interested in a possible Brandon Drury trade.
Wil Myers
ESPN

Brandon Drury hit a grand slam on the first pitch he saw as a San Diego Padre

Welcome to San Diego, Brandon Drury. The San Diego Padres made a humongous deal at Tuesday's trade deadline, acquiring young slugger Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals for a haul of prospects. Slightly lost in the shuffle was their acquisition of third baseman/utility man Drury from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for shortstop prospect Victor Acosta.
