Jayhawks to Face N.C. State in the 2022 Battle4Atlantis Opening Round

Kansas basketball, Bill Self beats Texas, UCLA, Tenneessee in landing 4-star guard
Although Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Towsend were barred by the Kansas Jayhawks from going on a recruitment trip during the months of June and July, Kansas basketball still landed a great talent in the form of 4-star guard Chris Johnson, according to Through The Phog. “BREAKING: #KUbball has just picked up a commitment from […] The post Kansas basketball, Bill Self beats Texas, UCLA, Tenneessee in landing 4-star guard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WIBW
Kansas men’s basketball opponent revealed in 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks now who they will be playing in the opening round in the 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis. KU is set to open against North Carolina State on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island, Bahamas. The contest will begin at 11 a.m. (Central) and be televised on ESPN.
Kansas Men’s Basketball to Celebrate 125 Years in 2022-23
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The winningest program in NCAA Division I history, Kansas will celebrate 125 years of KU men’s basketball during the 2022-23 season. Upcoming plans for the 125th season will include a reunion of all former players, coaches and staffs. That celebration, plus additional events throughout the 125th season of KU basketball, will be announced after the Big 12 releases its league schedule in mid-to-late September.
Lance Leipold announces starting quarterback
LAWRENCE (KSNT)- University of Kansas football preseason camp began Tuesday. Lance Leipold and two players spoke with the media afterwards. Leipold said he expects Jalon Daniels to be the Jayhawks’ starting quarterback to start the season. “Do I expect Jalon [Daniels] tp start week one? Yeah, I would,” Leipold said. Daniels was largely the Jayhawks […]
Yardbarker
The best players in Kansas basketball history
When your program's first coach is the inventor of basketball, then it's only natural that Kansas would exude the sport's history and tradition. A perennial national power, the Jayhawks are responsible for showcasing some of the most important names in college basketball history. Here's our list of the best — listed in chronological order.
What might Kansas City and Wichita look like with an abortion ban? Look at western Kansas
The westernmost abortion provider in Kansas sits in the eastern half of the state — in Wichita.
Torchy’s Tacos closes Lawrence store
After two years in Lawrence, Kansas, Torchy's Tacos will be closing their store on 31st Street and Iowa Street.
Pair of Kansas reps involved in legal issues fail to advance in primary
A pair of Kansas representatives from around the Kansas City area who have navigated legal issues failed to advance in their party primaries Tuesday night.
Four new restaurants opening in Blue Springs
Four restaurants are opening in less than a mile in Blue Springs, including a pizza place, Hawaiian-style food, and two Mexican restaurants.
KCTV 5
Kansans receive text message with misinformation about Amendment 2
A sign outside Victory Bible Church in Lawrence read “Vote Yes. It’s a matter of life or death.” On Monday morning, it sat vandalized after the property was spray-painted. KCMO city leaders say 347 lane miles were resurfaced during summer program. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. “When...
lawrencekstimes.com
Video: How they’re voting on Aug. 2
Several Lawrence community members have recently shared their stories with us about their personal reproductive health care decisions. For this collection of stories, we posted an online form seeking abortion stories from anyone who was willing to share their experience. Understanding that this can be a difficult life experience to share publicly, we offered anonymity, and two of our six sources took that option.
Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District
Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals — Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
LJWORLD
Gov. Laura Kelly appears in Lawrence to announce statewide program addressing food insecurity with locally-sourced food
Gov. Laura Kelly appeared at Just Food in Lawrence Monday afternoon and announced a new partnership between the state of Kansas, the Kansas Department of Agriculture, and the United States Department of Agriculture aimed at helping Kansans struggling with food insecurity. Funds from the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement...
Kansas teen attacked while knocking on doors for ‘Value Them Both’ amendment
A Leawood, Kansas woman was arrested and charged for allegedly attacking a female teenager who was knocking on doors in support of the "Value Them Both" amendment ahead of Tuesday's primary election.
KCTV 5
Lawrence church vandalized over ‘Value Them Both’ Amendment messaging
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A sign outside Victory Bible Church in Lawrence read “Vote Yes. It’s a matter of life or death.” On Monday morning, it sat vandalized after the property was spraypainted. Graffiti on the side of the building read “Protect Choice,” “Vote No,” and “No...
kcparent.com
Kansas City's Fall Festival Guide
Autumn means Fall Festivals in Kansas City! From apples to pumpkins, crafts to carnivals, ethnic festivals, and much much more... celebrate everything autumn at a local fair. Note: This is your Guide to Fall Festivals in Kansas City 2022. This list was compiled by the staff of KC Parent Magazine and may not be reproduced in print or online without permission. If you know of changes or additions to this guide, please email kristina@kcparent.com.
Lightning strike injures 2 workers in Olathe
Olathe first responders said two workers at a rock quarry suffered minor injuries after lighting hit one of their vehicles.
Police ID man who died in Kansas gas station shooting
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Overland Park have identified the victim as 26-year-old Shaquille Jackson of Kansas City, Missouri. Just before 4:30p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a shooting at a gas station in the 8600 Block of College Boulevard, according to...
WIBW
Lenexa man in hospital after semi-truck side-swipes Lexus on I-35
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lenexa man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a Colorado man side-swiped his Lexus with a semi-truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that officials were called to the area of mile marker 229.9 along northbound I-35 in Johnson Co., less than a mile from the Antioch exit, around 1:25 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, with reports of a collision.
UPDATE: 47-year-old Olathe man last seen Wednesday found deceased
The Olathe Police Department reports a 47-year-old man last seen at his home in Olathe on Wednesday has been found dead and no foul play is suspected.
