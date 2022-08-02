ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jayhawks to Face N.C. State in the 2022 Battle4Atlantis Opening Round

By Derek Nester
 2 days ago
ClutchPoints

Kansas basketball, Bill Self beats Texas, UCLA, Tenneessee in landing 4-star guard

Although Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Towsend were barred by the Kansas Jayhawks from going on a recruitment trip during the months of June and July, Kansas basketball still landed a great talent in the form of 4-star guard Chris Johnson, according to Through The Phog. “BREAKING: #KUbball has just picked up a commitment from […] The post Kansas basketball, Bill Self beats Texas, UCLA, Tenneessee in landing 4-star guard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WIBW

Kansas men’s basketball opponent revealed in 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks now who they will be playing in the opening round in the 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis. KU is set to open against North Carolina State on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island, Bahamas. The contest will begin at 11 a.m. (Central) and be televised on ESPN.
Kansas Men’s Basketball to Celebrate 125 Years in 2022-23

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The winningest program in NCAA Division I history, Kansas will celebrate 125 years of KU men’s basketball during the 2022-23 season. Upcoming plans for the 125th season will include a reunion of all former players, coaches and staffs. That celebration, plus additional events throughout the 125th season of KU basketball, will be announced after the Big 12 releases its league schedule in mid-to-late September.
KSNT News

Lance Leipold announces starting quarterback

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- University of Kansas football preseason camp began Tuesday. Lance Leipold and two players spoke with the media afterwards. Leipold said he expects Jalon Daniels to be the Jayhawks’ starting quarterback to start the season. “Do I expect Jalon [Daniels] tp start week one? Yeah, I would,” Leipold said. Daniels was largely the Jayhawks […]
Yardbarker

The best players in Kansas basketball history

When your program's first coach is the inventor of basketball, then it's only natural that Kansas would exude the sport's history and tradition. A perennial national power, the Jayhawks are responsible for showcasing some of the most important names in college basketball history. Here's our list of the best — listed in chronological order.
Video: How they’re voting on Aug. 2

Several Lawrence community members have recently shared their stories with us about their personal reproductive health care decisions. For this collection of stories, we posted an online form seeking abortion stories from anyone who was willing to share their experience. Understanding that this can be a difficult life experience to share publicly, we offered anonymity, and two of our six sources took that option.
Missouri Independent

Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District

Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals —  Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
LJWORLD

Gov. Laura Kelly appears in Lawrence to announce statewide program addressing food insecurity with locally-sourced food

Gov. Laura Kelly appeared at Just Food in Lawrence Monday afternoon and announced a new partnership between the state of Kansas, the Kansas Department of Agriculture, and the United States Department of Agriculture aimed at helping Kansans struggling with food insecurity. Funds from the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement...
kcparent.com

Kansas City's Fall Festival Guide

Autumn means Fall Festivals in Kansas City! From apples to pumpkins, crafts to carnivals, ethnic festivals, and much much more... celebrate everything autumn at a local fair. Note: This is your Guide to Fall Festivals in Kansas City 2022. This list was compiled by the staff of KC Parent Magazine and may not be reproduced in print or online without permission. If you know of changes or additions to this guide, please email kristina@kcparent.com.
St. Joseph Post

Police ID man who died in Kansas gas station shooting

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Overland Park have identified the victim as 26-year-old Shaquille Jackson of Kansas City, Missouri. Just before 4:30p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a shooting at a gas station in the 8600 Block of College Boulevard, according to...
WIBW

Lenexa man in hospital after semi-truck side-swipes Lexus on I-35

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lenexa man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a Colorado man side-swiped his Lexus with a semi-truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that officials were called to the area of mile marker 229.9 along northbound I-35 in Johnson Co., less than a mile from the Antioch exit, around 1:25 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, with reports of a collision.
