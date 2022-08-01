ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiropractic Expert Dr. Mary Negri, D.C: Chiropractic care is essential after an auto accident

Chiropractic care can provide a drug free way to relieve your pain after an automobile accident. Suffering with neck and back pain after being involved in a crash could be due to a whiplash injury from the jolt of the impact. Receiving proper care and realigning the spinal joints can help prevent serious negative impacts of degenerative changes that ensue as a result of the accident.
