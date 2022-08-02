Richard Kenneth Beardsley, Sr., passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022. He was born November 13, 1927, in Bay City, Michigan to the late Kenneth W. and Elizabeth M. (Dumond) Beardsley. Dick served in the U. S. Air Force during World War II. He was stationed in San Diego and played on the Air Force football team. Dick married the love of his life, Marcella Shirkey, on November 2, 1951, in Angola, Indiana during an early winter blizzard. Together they had and raised 5 children: Richard K (Kathy) Beardsley, Jr., John Beardsley, Mary (Pat) McBride, Kathy (Tom) Kent and Carol Beardsley. Dick is survived by 13 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. His entire life was spent on Saginaw Bay as a commercial fisherman. This occupation included several members of his family and provided a comfortable life at Timber Island. He loved being out on the boat “Big Red” netting and catching fish.

STANDISH, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO