Richard ‘Dick’ Beardsley, Sr., 94, of Standish

Elizabeth Truelove, 91, of Gladwin
Elizabeth Truelove, 91 of Gladwin, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022. She was born on June 19, 1931 in Virden, Illinois, the daughter of Kenneth and Mary Roberts. Left to cherish her memory are her sons: John R. (Trudy), and Charles L.; grandchildren: Beth, Amanda, Jacqueline, Kriss, and Gloria; great grandchild: Martin; sister: Beverly Fox; along with several nieces and nephews.
Bob Andrist, 63, of Beaverton
Robert “Bob” Andrist, 63, of Beaverton, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at MyMichigan Medical Center in Midland. He was born on October 21, 1958, the son of James and Barbara (Whitmer) Andrist in Clare. Bob was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was self-employed as a clock repairman, owning a shop in Gladwin called Passin’ Time Clocks. He continued working on clocks after retiring, which included his unique artistic skills. Bob’s imagination allowed him to create a fish by either painting, woodworking, or turning any random object into a fish of any kind. Not only did he like making fish, he also enjoyed every aspect of fishing. Bob loved to play poker, enjoying his Monday night poker group.
Jeff Proffitt, 65, of Grayling
Jeffery “Jeff” Proffitt, age 65. passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, surrounded by his family at My Mid-Michigan Medical Center-Midland. He was born on July 31, 1956, to the late Charles and Marilyn (Price) Proffitt in Monroe, Michigan. Jeff was a proud veteran serving in the United States Marine Corp. He loved helping others and would give the shirt off his back for anyone. Jeff also loved fishing and spending time with his family.
Norma Vallad, 64, of Pinconning
Our kind, selfless and strong Angel Norma Vallad went to be with her Lord, and to be reunited with her son Justin Wednesday, morning July 27, 2022, with her loving family surrounded by her side until her last breath. She was born on May 12, 1958, to Bill & Theresa Lahar, as one of five siblings. She graduated from Pinconning High School in 1976, On May 3, 1980, she married the love of her life Fred Vallad at St. Michaels Catholic Church. Norma’s love for her entire family was like none other. She will always be known as our family’s “CEO”. Norma is what has kept us all together. Her quick wit, genuine care and love for God will never leave us. She lived by “Let your faith be bigger than your fear”. Those of us who knew Norma well, know that she was a devoted employee for 26 years at St. Michael’s School where she was the Administrative Assistant. Norma did everything for the school with a genuine open heart. She gave of herself freely and loved and cared for each child like they were her own. “Mrs. Vallad” as she was known, helped shape many hearts and minds. Her decorating skills can be viewed throughout the school. Holidays at St. Michaels were so special, as she didn’t miss a spot for a special tree, lighted photos, or artificial snow! Year around, each season was reflected by her creativity.
Patsy Greer, 84, of Gladwin
Patsy Greer, 84, of Gladwin passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022. She was born on May 17, 1938, the daughter of Dell and Veda Greer. Patsy lived her whole life in Gladwin while working as a nursing home attendant in Clare, MI. Left to cherish her memory are her...
34th Annual Great AuSable Duck Race held
ROSCOMMON – The 34th Annual Great AuSable Duck Race was run, or rather, swum, July 10 at Wallace Park in Roscommon. Pails full of rubber ducks are dumped off the bridge across the AuSable River, in three heats. The first 20 ducks reaching the finish line for each heat are gathered together for the fourth heat. The first two heat winning ducks, and the top 20 final heat ducks win cash prizes.
Camp Grayling Range Report: August 1-7
CAMP GRAYLING HAS FOUR (4) MAJOR RANGE COMPLEX AREAS. SOUTH CAMP (small arms ranges): W of Lake Margrethe, E of the pipeline; on Howe, Murphy and Daniels Roads. RANGE 13 COMPLEX & Light Demo Ranges 20-21 (mortars & demolition range): Respectively located at the S end of Beaver Road in Crawford County and W of Engineer Valley in Kalkaska County.
2022 COOR graduates
ROSCOMMON – COOR Educational Center graduates of 2022 include Megan Money of Grayling, Kim Wood of Grayling, Skylar Richards of Grayling, Cody Jackson of Mio, Gwyn Mcfalda of Mio, and Micheala Wade of West Branch. ###. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency...
Houghton Lake woman arrested for operating under the influence and child endangerment
ROSCOMMON COUNTY – On Thursday, July 28, 2022, at approximately 4:30 p.m. a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township. The driver of the vehicle, 36-year-old Jennifer June Teachout from Houghton Lake, displayed signs of being under the influence. Sobriety tests were administered, and she was placed under arrest. Teachout’s two children and another person were with her in the vehicle. The children were turned over to their father.
