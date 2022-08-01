Free lunch plan announced for Shenandoah County schools

more961.com
wmra.org
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
WHSV
Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia scenic railway is now in service. The newest way to see the beautiful scenic views of the Shenandoah Valley. Right now there are two trip options leaving from Staunton. One west which will take you through western Augusta County with a view of Shenandoah mountain and the mountains on the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. The train will head as far west as Goshen before heading back to Staunton.
visitshenandoah.org
The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley
The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
Augusta Free Press
Are local county fairs welcoming to Democrats? Not so much around here
Last week’s controversy with a Confederate flag display at the Augusta County Fair reminded me of my last visit to the Rockingham County Fair back in 2016. My wife and I were here for the Justin Moore concert, the two of us being the rare liberal Democrats who like country music. We had decent seats in the main section, which unfortunately gave us a better view of a group of idiot teens parading back and forth in front of us with an oversized Trump 2016 flag, and hurling misogynistic insults aimed at Hillary Clinton and Democrats in general.
WHSV
Active investigation in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At 12:13 p.m. Wednesday, the R.U.S.H. Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the 2880 block of Pearl Lane in Harrisonburg. There is no threat to the public. There are several emergency personnel on the scene as a precaution. This is an active investigation. Stay...
WHSV
I-81 S right lane closed in Frederick County for emergency bridge repair
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The right lane of southbound Interstate 81 was closed this Tuesday afternoon, August 2, near mile marker 314 in Frederick County for emergency bridge deck repairs. The location is the southbound I-81 bridge over Abrams Creek, just north of exit 313 (Route 17/50/522) at Winchester.
visitfauquier.com
Enjoy a Gastronomic Getaway in Marshall, VA
Take a deep breath. In Fauquier County Virginia, this is our way – and it’s as relevant a motto as it is a beautiful one. Once you’ve exited I-66, you have officially entered the cozy village of Marshall, any small town lover's dream getaway where peace is paired with quiet, and invigoratingly fresh air comes right along with the big mountain views.
NBC Washington
Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property
A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
hburgcitizen.com
State veterinary board indefinitely suspends Harrisonburg-area vet’s license. Here’s what happened.
RICHMOND — After two days of hearings about whether he acted appropriately and can continue practicing medicine, Dr. Ayman Salem, a veterinarian who operated emergency animal clinics in Harrisonburg and Winchester, faced the Board of Veterinary Medicine on Friday afternoon to learn his fate. The board, comprising five members...
cbs19news
State charges against mass shooting plot suspects dropped
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- State charges connected to an alleged mass shooting plot at a Virginia Fourth of July event are being dropped. According to WRIC, the Commonwealth filed a motion Wednesday to drop state charges against two suspects in the case because the case is being taken over by federal prosecutors.
more961.com
Tragedy in Augusta County has left a farmer dead
The Sheriff’s office reports that this past Friday evening deputies responded to a tractor accident on Sleepy Hollow Trail in the Staunton area of Augusta County where they found 81-year old Warren MacKenzie dead from injuries sustained in the crash. Investigators determined MacKenzie got off his farm tractor with...
Commercial Observer
The Meridian Group to Break Ground on $150M Industrial Complex in Winchester
A joint venture between The Meridian Group and Wickshire Industrial will develop One Logistics Park, a $150 million, 2.7 million-square-foot industrial complex in Winchester, Va. The multiphase project will break ground this week for an approximately 1 million-square-foot tilt-up concrete, cross-dock industrial building. When complete, One Logistics Park will also...
pagevalleynews.com
$400,000 home burns same day new owner was scheduled to move in
STANLEY, Aug. 1 — Fire Chief Terry A. Pettit reported that the Stanley Fire Department responded to a structure fire involving a house at 6:56 a.m. Monday morning. The house was located at 427 Al Good Drive in Stanley and is owned by Elizabeth Howard, formerly of Manassas, who was scheduled to move in [Monday]. Contractors had been remodeling the house for the past several weeks.
cbs19news
Woman arrested on multiple charges for incident in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An Augusta County woman is facing multiple charges for a series of incidents that occurred in the Crozet area. According to the Albemarle County Police Department, officers responded around 11:45 a.m. Saturday to several calls about someone driving very erratically, possibly drunk. Callers reported...
Morgan Messenger
Couple found deceased in Pleasant View area home
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of an older couple in their residence on Martinsburg Road. Sheriff K.C. Bohrer said on Monday that deputies were called to a home in the 10,000 block of Martinsburg Road on Friday, July 29 at 5:55 p.m. in response to a report of unattended deaths.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro teen once again reported missing
The Waynesboro Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old juvenile. Charleigh Paluszak was last seen in Waynesboro on July 19th. She was last seen wearing sweatpants, a black jacket, and a silver necklace. If you see Paluszak or know of her whereabouts, please contact...
WHSV
Showalter signs pro baseball contract
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah Valley native and former James Madison standout Justin Showalter is now a professional baseball player. The right-handed pitcher, who pitched at Turner Ashby High School, has signed with the Washington (Pa.) Wild Things of the Frontier League. The Frontier League is an independent professional baseball league.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Authorities investigating several reports of vehicle break-ins
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with an investigation involving a series of vehicle break-ins that have occurred in the Augusta Farms Road area. The Sheriff’s Office has received numerous reports of vehicles being rummaged through and items stolen. The incidents are reported to...
theforgottensouth.com
Ruins of The Burning Raids of 1864
The stone ruins that stand today hold the stories of more than 160 years of area history. Built in 1842, this mill was an important part of the community that surrounded it until it was destroyed. And while it never operated again, it is still a significant area landmark that the current owners decorate festively throughout the year.
