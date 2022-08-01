Tragedy in Augusta County has left a farmer dead

more961.com
Deputies injured, resident rescued in Fluvanna County structure fire
Three deputies were injured and an 83-year-old resident was saved from a structure fire in Fluvanna County.
cbs19news
One killed in weekend motorcycle crash in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred over the weekend in Augusta County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 11:10 a.m. Saturday on Scenic Highway just south of the intersection with Badger Road. A 2015 Harley-Davidson Ultra motorcycle...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Motorcyclist dead from injuries in weekend crash
Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 42 just south of Badger Road in Augusta County on Saturday at 11:08 a.m. A 2015 Harley-Davidson Ultra motorcycle was traveling south on Route 42 when it entered a curve and crossed the double yellow line. It then struck a northbound 2012 Honda Pilot. The impact of the crash caused the operator of the motorcycle to slide across the roadway and strike a guardrail.
wsvaonline.com
Details released on August County motorcycle death
State Police are releasing some details about a fatal motorcycle crash from this past weekend in northern Augusta County. Public Information Officer Shelby Crouch says just after 11 in the morning Saturday July 30th, State Police responded to a crash on Route 42 just south of Badger Road. A 2015...
Three charged after turning themselves in for Waynesboro shooting
Police said they have arrested and charged three people in connection to a shooting that occurred last week in Waynesboro.
Virginia State Police investigating after Orange County man dies in Madison Run Road crash
Police said the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west along Route 639 (Madison Run Road) around 1 a.m. when the driver ran off the left side of the road, hit a fence and flipped over. The crash happened around a half mile east of Cox Mill Road.
Augusta Free Press
Three face charges in connection with July 27 shooting incident in Waynesboro
Three Waynesboro residents have turned themselves in on charges related to a July 27 shooting incident in the 200 block of North Poplar Avenue. Rahkell Brown, April Brown and Khadiea Campbell, all of Waynesboro, turned themselves into the Waynesboro Police Department on Tuesday. Rakhell Brown was charged with two felony...
Augusta Free Press
Orange man dead in one-vehicle crash
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Orange County. The crash occurred Sunday at 1 a.m. along Route 639 (Madison Run Rd), a half mile east of Route 643 (Cox Mill Rd). A 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Route 639 when it ran off the...
NBC 29 News
CPD investigates reported teen crime spree
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of teenagers are reportedly on a crime spree in Charlottesville. The police department had warned people a few weeks ago about people noticing wallets, money, or other items missing after letting a teenager use their home’s bathroom. “We’ve had reports of young juveniles...
pagevalleynews.com
$400,000 home burns same day new owner was scheduled to move in
STANLEY, Aug. 1 — Fire Chief Terry A. Pettit reported that the Stanley Fire Department responded to a structure fire involving a house at 6:56 a.m. Monday morning. The house was located at 427 Al Good Drive in Stanley and is owned by Elizabeth Howard, formerly of Manassas, who was scheduled to move in [Monday]. Contractors had been remodeling the house for the past several weeks.
WHSV
Tractor accident in Staunton leaves man dead
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Around 6:40, Friday night, the Augusta County Sheriff’s responded to a tractor accident on Sleepy Hollow Trail in Staunton where 81-year old Warren Makenzie was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release. The Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators believe Makenzie “got off his...
cbs19news
State charges against mass shooting plot suspects dropped
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- State charges connected to an alleged mass shooting plot at a Virginia Fourth of July event are being dropped. According to WRIC, the Commonwealth filed a motion Wednesday to drop state charges against two suspects in the case because the case is being taken over by federal prosecutors.
WHSV
Harrisonburg bank robber pleads guilty
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg, Virginia man, who used a BB gun to rob First Citizen Bank in Harrisonburg on January 4, 2022, pled guilty Tuesday to federal armed bank robbery charges. 62-year-old Charles Joseph Hood pled guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg to one count of...
Police: Man attempts arson, fires multiple arrows at police while barricaded in shed in Albemarle
A suspect is in custody after an attempted arson incident and a stand-off with police involving a compound bow, the Albemarle County Police Department said.
‘She didn’t deserve this’: Louisa community weighs in on woman’s death in homicide
The Virginia State Police is investigating the death of 38-year-old Sara J. Stanley after she was found dead Sunday evening.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Authorities investigating several reports of vehicle break-ins
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with an investigation involving a series of vehicle break-ins that have occurred in the Augusta Farms Road area. The Sheriff’s Office has received numerous reports of vehicles being rummaged through and items stolen. The incidents are reported to...
WHSV
Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia scenic railway is now in service. The newest way to see the beautiful scenic views of the Shenandoah Valley. Right now there are two trip options leaving from Staunton. One west which will take you through western Augusta County with a view of Shenandoah mountain and the mountains on the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. The train will head as far west as Goshen before heading back to Staunton.
cbs19news
Woman arrested on multiple charges for incident in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An Augusta County woman is facing multiple charges for a series of incidents that occurred in the Crozet area. According to the Albemarle County Police Department, officers responded around 11:45 a.m. Saturday to several calls about someone driving very erratically, possibly drunk. Callers reported...
cbs19news
ACPD investigating attempted arson incident
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man is facing multiple charges associated with a brush fire that occurred Sunday night. According to the Albemarle County Police Department, officers and the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue responded to a brush fire and attempted arson around 10:20 p.m. on the 1700 block of Minor Drive.
wina.com
Family asking for help finding a Waynesboro teen missing for 2 weeks
WAYNESBORO (WINA) – Wayesboro police are asking the public’s help to find a missing teen girl who has not been seen since July 19. 17-year old Charleigh Paluszak was last seen wearing sweatpants, a black jacket, and silver necklace. She’s a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes, and about 5’1″ and 112 pounds.
