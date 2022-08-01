ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia gas prices now averaging below $4.00

 2 days ago
How Virginia's gas prices compare to the rest of the U.S.

(WSET) — Gas prices in the state of Virginia have been dropping over the last month and we rank right in the middle when compared to the rest of the US. The state average dropped below $4 per gallon for the first time since April. In Lynchburg, prices average...
Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia scenic railway is now in service. The newest way to see the beautiful scenic views of the Shenandoah Valley. Right now there are two trip options leaving from Staunton. One west which will take you through western Augusta County with a view of Shenandoah mountain and the mountains on the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. The train will head as far west as Goshen before heading back to Staunton.
Cedars Natural Area Preserve in Southwest Virginia grows by 175 acres

The Cedars Natural Area Preserve is growing – by 175 acres to be exact. The Lee County preserve along the Powell River is home to endangered freshwater mussel species. With the additional acreage, The Cedars, is now 2,265 acres. It is one of Virginia’s 66 natural area reserves. The statewide program protects habitats for rare plants and animals and is managed by the natural heritage program in the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.
The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley

The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
Historic level of funding for Virginia farmers included in new state budget

Historic levels of conservation funding for Virginia’s farmers are included in the new state budget which runs through June 30, 2023. Producers throughout the Commonwealth will benefit from expanded cost-share and tax credit opportunities. “We are very excited about the historic level of cost-share funding for farmers in the...
Earthquake reported on North Carolina-Virginia border, USGS says

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border region early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude quake hit 3.9 miles east of Blowing Rock, North Carolina around 12:22 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of zero kilometers.
Virginia ranks in middle for healthcare

With the Average American spending more than $12,500 per year on personal health care, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst States for Health Care. Virginia is middle of the road according to that report. WalletHub ranked Virginia 19th on the list that...
Virginia peach inventory down, but good news: Deliciously sweet crop still expected

Peach season is here, and Virginia growers are reporting another delicious crop is available this summer, despite an unpredictable spring. A series of freezes hit several Virginia localities in mid- to late-April, causing damage to fruit crops that were in vulnerable growth stages. Robert Saunders, general manager of Saunders Brothers...
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4th

A popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to get all the details. For those who love to save money on groceries, you'll be delighted to learn that Aldi, the popular discount grocery store chain known for great deals on high-quality food items, will be opening another new store location in Virginia this week.
How the "Tug Fork" in southern West Virginia got its name

WILLIAMSON, W.Va.—Of all the placenames associated with West Virginia, that of the Tug Fork of the Big Sandy River may be the subject of some of the most hotly contested debates. Wandering through the state's southernmost mountains, the stream sources at the end of Great Flat Top Mountain on...
Where to Find a Bit of Europe in Virginia

The Shenandoah Valley is one of the first true melting pots of America. It’s a place many Europeans settled in the 1700s, and those cultural and architectural influences are evident daily for those with a keen eye and desire for discovery. Allow us to show you where to find a bit of Europe in Virginia, and specifically, the Shenandoah Valley.
Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property

A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.

