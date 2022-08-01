The biggest new video games releasing the week of 8/1/22

aiptcomics.com
Related
Top 10 upcoming PS5 games not coming to the Xbox Series X and Switch
While many people are saying that the PS5 is already losing against the Xbox Series X because of the enormous number of heavyweight console exclusives that Microsoft managed to get for themselves, the PS5 is still nonetheless standing strong with its lineup of yet-to-be-released console exclusives. Here are just some of the top 10 upcoming […] The post Top 10 upcoming PS5 games not coming to the Xbox Series X and Switch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2022 Leaked
As is typical these days, the free PlayStation Plus video games for August 2022 have leaked online ahead of an official reveal from PlayStation itself. According to the leak, PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers and above will be able to claim Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Little Nightmares for free starting early next month.
Xbox Boss Confirms His Most Anticipated Game Is PlayStation Exclusive
2018's God of War is one of PlayStation's biggest successes. As well as receiving universal acclaim from critics, and winning many game of the year awards, it sold over 5 million copies within a month and remains one of the best selling PS4 games of all time. Its release on PC earlier this year will have earned it many more fans, so it's no surprise that plenty of gamers are hotly anticipating the sequel, Ragnarok, coming out on November 9th.
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Activision Blizzard Reportedly Cancels ‘World of Warcraft’ Mobile Game
Activision Blizzard has canceled its World of Warcraft mobile game, Bloomberg reported. The project had reportedly been in development for three years but was ultimately shelved due to a dispute regarding financing between Blizzard and its Chinese publishing partner, NetEase. “The two companies disagreed over terms and ultimately called a...
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
dotesports.com
Sony claims Xbox’s ownership of Call of Duty franchise could influence users’ console choices
With Microsoft acquiring Activision-Blizzard earlier this year, Sony has claimed the Call of Duty (CoD) franchise being tied to Xbox could influence users’ console choices. As seen in the company’s official response to the inquiry made by the Brazil regulatory board (via Resetera), Sony pointed out how the success established by the CoD franchise can be considered as something “which stands out as a gaming category on its own.”
dotesports.com
Red Dead Online community to host in-game funeral following Rockstar’s plans to cease major updates
Red Dead Online players will gather today in the online Western universe to mourn the “death” of the game, which will stop receiving major updates as Rockstar Games wants to shift the focus to the development of Grand Theft Auto 6. The Red Dead Online community started a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
All the 2023 games already confirmed for next year
Let's get real. We're all thinking about 2023 games already, even though there's plenty of this year left to go. Some of the biggest releases we'd been anticipating this year got edge guarded into the next and there are guaranteed to be more release date casualties before December rolls around. Even though there are a lot of great games left on this year's docket, it can't hurt to take a peek ahead. I'm not the only one who starts thinking about what I want for tomorrow's breakfast while I'm still cooking today's dinner, right?
makeuseof.com
What Are Video Game Battle Passes?
Video game battle passes are highly utilized within the gaming industry, and while they can be varied in terms of how they work, the general premise and functionality of battle passes are quite universal. No matter what type of game you play, there's a high chance that you will, or...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Is Getting One of Gaming's Most Beloved Franchises
Sony is gearing up to bring one of gaming's most beloved franchises to PlayStation Plus before 2022 comes to a close. In a general sense, the number of titles on PS Plus have already expanded greatly in recent months following the creation of PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra. Now, those tiers of the service are about to become even more worthwhile as the entire Yakuza series from Sega will soon be accessible via the PlayStation subscription platform.
'The Sims 4' Update Accidentally Enabled Incest — And Gamers Are Outraged
The simulation game’s latest update is sending Twitter into a frenzy over the gross glitch.
techeblog.com
God of War Remake in Unreal Engine 5 Showcases What the Game Could Look Like on Next-Gen Consoles
TeaserPlay is back at it again, and this time, with a God of War remake in Unreal Engine 5. The main objective of this remake was to humanize Kratos’ face as much as possible, similar to what you saw in the eighth-installment released on April 20, 2018 for the PS4 / PC, while also bringing the camera a bit closer to the character.
Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition: What's Included?
Despite being hit with another big delay, Square Enix's "Forspoken" is finally available for preorders. The title has caught eyes with a gorgeous protagonist bursting with personality, a tactile superhero-esque combat system as seen from the ever-acclaimed "inFAMOUS" series, and a gorgeous open-world reminiscent of both "Horizon: Forbidden West" and "The Witcher 3." This brand-new IP title will be releasing for the PlayStation 5 and PC on January 24, 2023.
ComicBook
NBA 2K23 Reveals New Gameplay Details Ahead of Release
NBA 2K23 developer Visual Concepts has revealed a vast number of new gameplay changes that will be appearing in this year's edition of the annualized basketball series. At this point in time, we still haven't seen much of NBA 2K23 in action, which has led to fans wondering what will actually be new in this year's title. Luckily, Visual Concepts has now broken down in great depth what it hopes to accomplish in the upcoming release.
How Nintendo Conquered the Gaming World
Before Nintendo burrowed its way into millions of homes, it had to win over retailers in New York City—and the difficulty level was set to 'almost impossible.'
ComicBook
Madden NFL 23 Developers Ensure a Highly-Polished Game at Release
The developers at Electronic Arts working on Madden NFL 23 have ensured fans that this year's edition of the annualized football sim will be more polished out of the gate than past installments. In recent years, the quality of Madden has taken somewhat of a dip, especially at release. And while some of this could surely be attributed to new development circumstances that have come about in the wake of the pandemic, EA is now looking to get off on the right foot with Madden NFL 23.
NFL・
dotesports.com
Tactics Ogre: Reborn coming to PlayStation, Switch, and PC in November
Tactics Ogre: Reborn, which reimagines the beloved Tactical Ogre tactical turn-based RPG, is coming out on Nov. 11, 2022, Square Enix has announced. It’s the first release since 2010 for the Ogre Battle series of games, created by Yasumi Matsuno in the early 1990s. Set in the Valerian Isles,...
Top 10 New Games of Q3 2022 – Top 10 New Games of July to September 2022
2022 has been great for gaming so far, but we’ve only been halfway through so far. Here are the Top 10 New Games of Q3 2022. 2022 so far has been a great year for video gaming, with high-profile titles such as Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West. Both games are already game of the […] The post Top 10 New Games of Q3 2022 – Top 10 New Games of July to September 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
knowtechie.com
The 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games of all time
Earlier this week, Nintendo released its earnings report for the first quarter of its fiscal year, covering April, May, and June. As part of its reports, the company updated its top 10 selling games list for the Nintendo Switch. In its report (PDF), Nintendo noted some subpar earnings, following the...
aiptcomics
4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT
The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and morehttps://aiptcomics.com
Comments / 0