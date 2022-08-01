Judging by the Cover – 08/03/22 new releases

aiptcomics.com
Marvel Preview: X-Men ’92: House of XCII #3
XCII OF SWORDS! Raise your swords! When Apocalypse learns the fate of Krakoa’s ancient sister-island of Arakko, it’s up to the X-Men to take up arms and save it from the warlord of Polemachus, Arkon the Magnificent! Everyone’s favorite X-team of the ’90s gets caught up in a realm of blades and magic in this sprawling one-issue crossover!
Marvel Preview: Edge of Spider-Verse #1
THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE IS COMING! edge (’ej) noun – 1. outermost limit of an object. – 2. the sharp side of a blade. The leading edge of the Spider-Verse brought you Spider-Gwen and Peni Parker. This final edge will introduce you to some of the most important characters in the future of the Spider-Verse…but it will also slice the final strand of the web. IN THIS ISSUE: SPIDER-MAN NOIR! ARAÑA’S NEW STATUS QUO! SPIDER-REX AND MORE!
‘Batman’ #126 sets Bruce Wayne on a darker, twisted path
There’s no denying Chip Zdarsky’s version of Batman is darker in mood and tone. The dude is downright morose, and that’s even more apparent with Batman #126 out today. He’s also out of sorts as far as being prepared for anything, as Failsafe proves. Can this Batman gain the advantage and get control, or is the narrative suggesting control is inherently impossible? These are questions that may run through your mind.
EXCLUSIVE: AHOY Comics November 2022 solicitations
GILT (tpb) In this “fusion of The Golden Girls, Sex and the City and Twilight Zone” (IGN), Eisner-nominated writer Alisa Kwitney and artist Mauricet introduce unlikely time-travelers Hildy and Trista. Hildy has a big secret: Her Manhattan apartment comes with a time portal and membership in G.I.L.T., the Guild of Independent Lady Temporalists. Their prime directive: Do not alter the past without co-op board approval!
‘Immortal X-Men’ #5 gives Exodus his day in the sun
When Immortal X-Men was announced, most people were instantly excited. A book about Krakoa’s Quiet Council was interesting for a plethora of reasons, one of which being that the roster was stacked with fan favorites. Mystique, Nightcrawler, Emma Frost, Kate Pryde — but can anyone really say Exodus was among those favorites?
Why Won't the 'Batgirl' Movie Be Released in Theaters or on Streaming?
"Batgirl" was set to star Leslie Grace and would see Michael Keaton return to the role of Bruce Wayne for the first time since 1992's "Batman Returns."
‘The Flash’ is still on track despite Ezra Miller controversies, Warner Bros. Discovery chief confirms
In recent months, "The Flash" star Ezra Miller has been dogged by allegations of abuse and other legal troubles — raising questions about whether Warner Bros. Pictures would go ahead with plans to release the DC Comics superhero movie. But on Thursday, Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav appeared...
Everything to Know About the ‘Batgirl’ Movie Starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser and More
It's another dark night for Gotham City. One year after Leslie Grace was announced as Batgirl, the film has been scrapped by Warner Bros., multiple outlets report. In July 2022, Variety reported that the Batgirl film, which had already wrapped principal photography and was slated for release on HBO Max, had been canceled by the […]
‘Edge of Spider-Verse’ #1 features serious, stunning, and fun stories
The Spider-Verse comics have been going on for years, starting in 2014, getting a direct sequel with Spider-Geddon in 2018, and now a conclusion to the Spider-Verse storyline begins this week with Edge of Spider-Verse. When it comes to Spider-Verse comics, two things are guaranteed: tons of new versions of Spidey will pop up, and there will be super high stakes. As the first issue shows, we get both right out of the gate.
Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film
The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
‘Survival Street’ #1 offers a great mix of the absurd and satire
If the first page of Survival Street doesn’t grab you, especially during these trying times in America, I don’t know what will. The new series from Dark Horse Comics is satire, but like the best satire, it hits very close to home. James Asmus and Jim Festante write a story with artist Abylay Kussainov that takes a rather serious subject and casts Muppets as its main characters. Once you put this first issue down, you’ll see it’s a good blend of the believable with the absurd.
Is ‘Hulk: Smashtronaut!’ a good jumping-on point for new readers? Yes. Mostly. Alright, it’s complicated
It’s no secret that Marvel Comics has an affinity for relaunching major series with new “#1” issues. The more cynical comic book fan may see this as a soulless money grab meant to stimulate the speculator market, while the more generous reader might think Marvel is doing what they can to make more accessible stories for new readers. With the runaway success of Immortal Hulk, it’s safe to assume Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley’s Hulk falls in the latter bucket. But is it really a great jumping on point for new readers? Despite a challenging and potentially overly-convoluted premise, the answer is yes — Hulk: Smashtronaut! features enough chaotic Hulk set-pieces and jaw-dropping splash pages to reel any new reader in.
‘Flashpoint Beyond’ #4 review
I am so glad the creative team behind Flashpoint Beyond revealed the Clockwork Killer here because we have two more issues to deal with the fallout – the murders, the pending invasion, Flashpoint Earth’s fate, how this all fits into the Divine Continuum, and of course, Batmen. That will be a worry for later, however. Instead, let’s look at the issue that just dropped and tease about the excellent read ahead of you.
‘X-Men: First Class – Mutants 101’ is a charming rewrite of the past
Everyone remembers some of their first comics, and X-Men: First Class were some of my first X-Men comics. Having read a slew of X-Men comics and becoming completely engrossed in that world and those characters in the years since, X-Men: First Class only aged better. Let’s face it: the original...
Marvel Preview: Iron Man #22
Tony Stark has worked hard to pull himself up by his iron bootstraps, and after a few detours, he finally tracks down his old friend and employee Vic Martinelli…only to find he’s arrived too late and Vic’s been murdered. Before a guilt-ridden Tony can get a bead on why, he’s attacked by Vic’s assailant…THE TITANIUM MAN. In the battle, he learns the sinister plot goes deeper. The Titanium Man is working for those even more mysterious, and Vic was killed because he’d gotten possession of THE MANDARIN’S RINGS. Tony flies overseas to Asia and headlong into a cloak of conspiracy, hell-bent on tracking down the rings of his most fearsome adversary, desperate to stop them from falling into the wrong hands. But at what cost? What is Tony Stark willing to sacrifice in order to stop the Mandarin’s power returning, wielded by the hands of a new—and possibly unsuspecting—acolyte? Iron Man is about to go hard. He’s about to buddy up with criminals. And he’s about to go…stealth.
Marvel goes retro with ‘All-Out Avengers’ #1 J. Scott Campbell variant cover
Marvel Comics gave us a trailer earlier today, and now we have a super cool J. Scott Campbell cover to covet. But wait, it’s not just one, but two covers as Campbell goes retro with one and modern with another. Campbell’s new cover honors the 60th anniversary of the...
Glorious: Horror film starring JK Simmons lands rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes
A new horror film, starring JK Simmons and Ryan Kwanten, has received a rare perfect score on aggregate review site Rotten Tomatoes. Glorious, directed by Rebekah McKendry, premiered at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal earlier this week. Already, it has received all-around positive reviews from critics, being praised...
Marvel First Look: Gambit #2
GAMBIT AND ‘RO – ON THE LAM AND OFF THE RAILS!. ‘RO is the mutant X-Man Storm, reverted to childhood and trying to retain use of her powers while fighting to find her memories. GAMBIT is the free spirit Remy LeBeau, not yet an X-Man and making his way up and down the Mississippi. What do they have in common? They’re mutants, they’re thieves, and they’re having a blast! But their side mission to escape the SHADOW KING goes off the rails when sudden disaster strikes, and the duo find themselves in the midst of local trouble with ‘Ro’s life – and very essence – in the balance. Can Gambit find the heroic path before it’s too late? Featuring old favorites as well as new friends and enemies!
‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two’ Adds ‘Mindhunter’ Star Holt McCallany
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Holt McCallany (Mindhunter) has signed on for a role in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. He joins an ensemble led by Tom Cruise, which also includes Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham and Pom Klementieff, as previously announced. Part Two is the eight title in a franchise of spy actioners centered on Cruise’s Impossible Missions Force agent Ethan Hunt, who with his team has embarked on assorted globe-trotting missions to avert global disaster. While the plot of the pic discussed as a potential franchise ender has thus far been kept under wraps, Christopher...
Marvel releases ‘Who is… She Hulk?’ origin comic on Marvel Unlimited
She-Hulk fans may have to wait an extra day for the new Disney+ show to start, but they do get a new Marvel Unlimited comic today! Fans can read Who Is…She Hulk #1 right now on Marvel’s comics reading app. Written by Rainbow Rowell with art by Ig Guara and colors by Ian Herring, the story provides a deep dive into the origins of the character.
