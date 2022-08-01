ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

14 Epic Events to Get You Through August (& Most Are Free!)

By Kate Loweth
tinybeans.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
tinybeans.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 97.9 FM

Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America

Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
fox4news.com

Best places to swim in the Dallas-area

DALLAS - With temperatures stuck in the 100s again this week, you may be looking for a place to cool off in North Texas. Texas travel blogger Jessica Serna with My Curly Adventures shared some of her favorite places to splash out. Burger’s Lake, Fort Worth. Burger’s Lake, which...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Plano, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
papercitymag.com

Pressed Roots, the Dallas-Based Salon Reimagining the Drybar for Textured Hair, is Just Getting Started

The Plano location of Pressed Roots, a blowout bar specializing in textured hair. When we first profiled Piersten Gaines at the start of 2020, the Columbia and Harvard Business School graduate was preparing to open the very first Pressed Roots, a luxurious, beautifully designed salon specializing in natural, silky blowouts for textured hair. After dipping her toes in markets like Boston and Atlanta with sold-out pop-up appointments, Gaines had landed on Dallas — and an airy studio in Trinity Groves — for an official launching pad.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Things To Do#Local Life#What To Do#Sculpture Garden#Travel Info#City Park#Downtown Dallas#Dance
365traveler.com

29 AWESOME & FREE THINGS TO DO IN DALLAS, TEXAS

The Greater Dallas-Fort Worth area is one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States. As such, it’s not surprising that there are many free things to do in Dallas. From diving into the city’s vibrant art scene to catching one of Texas’ beautiful sunsets, Dallas has it all – and yes, everything on this list is free!
DALLAS, TX
mysweetcharity.com

MySweetSchoolDaze: Brother Bill’s Back To School Beach Bash

According to Brother Bill’s Helping Hand Fundraising Support Team Member Kendyl Wear,. “The Brother Bill’s Helping Hand Back to School Beach Bash event is a two-day event on Friday, August 5, and Saturday, August 6. The event will run 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. each day at Brother Bill’s Helping Hand.
DALLAS, TX
escapehatchdallas.com

Here’s the secret Fort Worth location of Chicago’s famous Portillo’s location

Portillo’s isn’t ready to reveal where they’re building a Fort Worth location, but city snoopers know. According to a recently filed city building permit, the Chicago-based chain known for Italian beef and hot dogs plans to open a big store at 2491 North Tarrant Parkway at Tehama Ridge Parkway Bud Kennedy at the Star-Telegram first reported the news.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Dallas Observer

Starbucks Opens its 25th Community Store in East Dallas

This past weekend, Starbucks dedicated its 25th community store in the Casa View area of East Dallas at a 10305 Ferguson Road, at the intersection of Easton Road. This new location is part of Starbucks’ Community Store Program Initiative to help provide economic opportunity for those in underserved areas. This is one of the 100 stores that are planned to be open across the U.S. by 2025.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

No Cellphones Allowed in New Fort Worth Restaurant

In the historic Fort Worth Stockyards where cattle once roamed, a new Italian restaurant called Caterina's is bringing back the old days in a unique way. It’s banning cellphones. Customers must lock their cellphones in a bag that won't be unlocked -- until they walk out the door. "We...
FORT WORTH, TX
Ash Jurberg

The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?

The Adolphus Hotel, DallasImage from WikiCommons images. The Adolphus Hotel, located on 1321 Commerce St, Dallas, is the oldest in the city. It was built in 1912 on the former site of Dallas's original city hall and, at the time, was the tallest building in Texas. It is still considered to be one of the finest hotels in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

For Sale: 56-foot Oceangoing Sailboat. Must Take Delivery in East Dallas.

The novelist Harry Hunsicker first wrote about the Whitmar for D Magazine in 2006. At that point, a guy named Jim Benge had been building his dream sailboat for about eight years. He had no previous boat building experience, which is maybe why he started building a 56-foot sailboat inside an East Dallas warehouse whose door wasn’t big enough to accommodate the vessel.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy