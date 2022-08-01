Bruno Caboclo signs with Celtics, will compete for roster spot

www.basketballnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
Related
LOOK: Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Monday
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet on Monday. Irving has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics in addition to the Nets over his career.
Forward Bruno Caboclo, Celtics reportedly agree to training camp deal
Caboclo has a wingspan of 7 feet, 7 inches, and is a former first-round pick. The Celtics, perhaps still in need of some front-court depth, are giving Bruno Caboclo a chance to prove himself. Caboclo, a 6-foot-9 forward from Brazil, has agreed to a training camp deal with the Celtics...
LOOK: Kyrie Irving Tweeted Something On Wednesday
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet on Wednesday. The Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.
Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft
The Boston Celtics are taking the challenge of developing former first-round NBA Draft pick Bruno Caboclo into the player Fran Fraschilla of ESPN thought he would become. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics and Caboclo have agreed to a training camp deal, which doesn’t guarantee the player a sure spot on the […] The post Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Sign Former 9th Overall Pick
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, the Boston Celtics have agreed with Noah Vonleh on a training camp deal. The former ninth overall pick has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets over his career.
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics, free agent Noah Vonleh agree to one-year contract
The Boston Celtics are adding another player to their training camp roster, which will increase the internal competition for playing time throughout the preseason. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday night that free agent forward/center Noah Vonleh has agreed to a one-year contract with the Celtics. Vonleh has played for seven...
Celtics adding former first-round pick
After reaching the Finals last season with a starting lineup that featured five former first-round picks, the Boston Celtics are bringing in another one. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Celtics have agreed to a training camp deal with veteran forward Bruno Caboclo. He will get a chance to compete for a roster spot, Charania adds.
Looking Back at Kristaps Porzingis’ Tenure with Mavs
As the offseason rolls on, keep up with all news as it relates to the Dallas Mavericks right here with our DallasBasketball.com NBA Tracker.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
LOOK: Kyrie Irving's Instagram Story On Monday
Irving has been one of the best players in the entire NBA since being drafted with the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Duke. He began his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers when they were not a good team. However, in the summer 2014, LeBron James...
NBA・
Yardbarker
Celtics Decide To Take A Chance On A Former Lottery Pick
The Boston Celtics came close to winning the NBA Finals this year. Of course, the Golden State Warriors took home the trophy yet again but the Celtics definitely put up a fight after a wonderful regular season that featured one of the biggest turnarounds in NBA history. Because they were...
Yardbarker
Lakers Widely Viewed As Kyrie Irving’s Next Destination
Irving has been linked to the Lakers since the end of the season, as the Nets reportedly have discussed a trade involving Irving and Russell Westbrook. It seems, however, the Nets are not interested in Westbrook and his expiring contract of $44-plus million. Irving opted in to the final year...
NBC Sports
Celtics' 2022 preseason schedule includes trip to Montreal
Mark your calendars: The Boston Celtics will be playing competitive basketball in two months' time. The Celtics announced the team's 2022 preseason schedule Wednesday, with the first game set for October 2 against the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden. Boston will play a total of four games -- two against...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: Celtics Expected to Have Open Competition for Final Roster Spots
The Celtics have filled 12 of 15 roster spots, plus both of their two-way slots, currently occupied by this year's second-round draft pick, JD Davison, and former first-round selection, Mfiondu Kabengele. For Kabengele to play his way into a full-time roster spot, he'd likely have to prove himself ...
Comments / 0