S.Korea Develops Nanotech Tattoo as Health Monitoring Device

www.usnews.com
Related
Chinese scientists invent laser so powerful it can scar the air
Researchers in China have invented a high-powered laser capable of essentially scorching the air to create patterns.The Wuhan-based team demonstrated the laser by drawing Chinese characters in the air, which can be viewed from any angle and can be physically touched.It works by stripping the electrons off air molecules using ultra-short laser pulses and turning them into light. The researchers hope the technology can be implemented in various fields, ranging from brain imaging, to quantum computing.“With the brand new device, we can draw in the air without using paper and ink,” Cao Xiangdong, lead scientist at the Hongtuo Laboratory of...
N95 Masks vs. KN95 Masks: Which Work Best to Protect Against Covid?
Click here to read the full article. Though mask restrictions are easing across the country (and around the world), officials say you shouldn’t be taking off your masks just yet, especially if you’re in crowded places or starting to travel. Even if you have received your vaccine and booster, medical experts continue to promote the wearing of face coverings as an effective way to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Omicron variant, the new BA.5 variant and other potentially harmful viruses in the air. And while airlines and the FAA have relaxed guidelines mandating the wearing of face masks in-flight, many...
The U.S. made a breakthrough battery discovery — then gave the technology to China
Taxpayers spent $15 million on research to build a breakthrough battery. Then the U.S. government gave it to China.
US News and World Report
China Signals Plan to Launch Missiles Over Taiwan in a Dramatic, Troubling Escalation
China signaled on Wednesday it plans to dramatically escalate military provocations aimed at Taiwan to include flying missiles over it for the first time, a clear sign that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from visiting the island nation marks not the end of a burgeoning standoff with the U.S. but rather the beginning of one.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Researchers create biosensor by turning spider silk into optical fiber
Researchers have harnessed the light-guiding properties of spider silk to develop a sensor that can detect and measure small changes in the refractive index of a biological solution, including glucose and other types of sugar solutions. The new light-based sensor might one day be useful for measuring blood sugar and other biochemical analytes.
Astronomy.com
Russians is reportedly building a satellite-blinding laser — an expert explains the tech
Russia is building a new ground-based laser facility for interfering with satellites orbiting overhead, according to a recent report in The Space Review. The basic idea would be to dazzle the optical sensors of other nations’ spy satellites by flooding them with laser light. Laser technology has evolved to...
Phys.org
In DNA, scientists find solution to building superconductor that could transform technology
Scientists at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and their collaborators have used DNA to overcome a nearly insurmountable obstacle to engineer materials that would revolutionize electronics. One possible outcome of such engineered materials could be superconductors, which have zero electrical resistance, allowing electrons to flow unimpeded. That means...
Nature.com
Planar chiral metasurfaces with maximal and tunable chiroptical response driven by bound states in the continuum
Optical metasurfaces with high quality factors (Q-factors) of chiral resonances can boost substantially light-matter interaction for various applications of chiral response in ultrathin, active, and nonlinear metadevices. However, current approaches lack the flexibility to enhance and tune the chirality and Q-factor simultaneously. Here, we suggest a design of chiral metasurface supporting bound state in the continuum (BIC) and demonstrate experimentally chiroptical responses with ultra-high Q-factors and near-perfect circular dichroism (CD"‰="‰0.93) at optical frequencies. We employ the symmetry-reduced meta-atoms with high birefringence supporting winding elliptical eigenstate polarizations with opposite helicity. It provides a convenient way for achieving the maximal planar chirality tuned by either breaking in-plane structure symmetry or changing illumination angle. Beyond linear CD, we also achieved strong near-field enhancement CD and near-unitary nonlinear CD in the same planar chiral metasurface design with circular eigen-polarization. Sharply resonant chirality realized in planar metasurfaces promises various practical applications including chiral lasers and chiral nonlinear filters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Ultrahigh resistance of hexagonal boron nitride to mineral scale formation
Formation of mineral scale on a material surface has profound impact on a wide range of natural processes as well as industrial applications. However, how specific material surface characteristics affect the mineral-surface interactions and subsequent mineral scale formation is not well understood. Here we report the superior resistance of hexagonal boron nitride (hBN) to mineral scale formation compared to not only common metal and polymer surfaces but also the highly scaling-resistant graphene, making hBN possibly the most scaling resistant material reported to date. Experimental and simulation results reveal that this ultrahigh scaling-resistance is attributed to the combination of hBN's atomically-smooth surface, in-plane atomic energy corrugation due to the polar boron-nitrogen bond, and the close match between its interatomic spacing and the size of water molecules. The latter two properties lead to strong polar interactions with water and hence the formation of a dense hydration layer, which strongly hinders the approach of mineral ions and crystals, decreasing both surface heterogeneous nucleation and crystal attachment.
Nature.com
A universal qudit quantum processor with trapped ions
Most quantum computers use binary encoding to store information in qubits-the quantum analogue of classical bits. Yet, the underlying physical hardware consists of information carriers that are not necessarily binary, but typically exhibit a rich multilevel structure. Operating them as qubits artificially restricts their degrees of freedom to two energy levels1. Meanwhile, a wide range of applications-from quantum chemistry2 to quantum simulation3-would benefit from access to higher-dimensional Hilbert spaces, which qubit-based quantum computers can only emulate4. Here we demonstrate a universal quantum processor using trapped ions that act as qudits with a local Hilbert-space dimension of up to seven. With a performance similar to qubit quantum processors5, this approach enables the native simulation of high-dimensional quantum systems3, as well as more efficient implementation of qubit-based algorithms6,7.
Where do electrons get energy to spin around an atom's nucleus?
Electrons were once thought to orbit a nucleus much as planets orbit the sun. That picture has since been obliterated by modern quantum mechanics.
BBC
Polio: Virus found in wastewater of New York City suburb
Health officials say the polio virus was present in a New York City suburb's wastewater a month before a case was detected in July,. The case - the first in the US since 2013 - was found in an unnamed patient in Rockland County. Officials say no new cases have...
Nature.com
Photochemical spin-state control of binding configuration for tailoring organic color center emission in carbon nanotubes
Incorporating fluorescent quantum defects in the sidewalls of semiconducting single-wall carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) through chemical reaction is an emerging route to predictably modify nanotube electronic structures and develop advanced photonic functionality. Applications such as room-temperature single-photon emission and high-contrast bio-imaging have been advanced through aryl-functionalized SWCNTs, in which the binding configurations of the aryl group define the energies of the emitting states. However, the chemistry of binding with atomic precision at the single-bond level and tunable control over the binding configurations are yet to be achieved. Here, we explore recently reported photosynthetic protocol and find that it can control chemical binding configurations of quantum defects, which are often referred to as organic color centers, through the spin multiplicity of photoexcited intermediates. Specifically, photoexcited aromatics react with SWCNT sidewalls to undergo a singlet-state pathway in the presence of dissolved oxygen, leading to ortho binding configurations of the aryl group on the nanotube. In contrast, the oxygen-free photoreaction activates previously inaccessible para configurations through a triplet-state mechanism. These experimental results are corroborated by first principles simulations. Such spin-selective photochemistry diversifies SWCNT emission tunability by controlling the morphology of the emitting sites.
Phys.org
New crystal engineering strategy to design ultrabright fluorescent solid dyes
When it comes to designing ultrabright solid-state fluorescent materials, bridged crystal designs might be the key to enabling monomeric emission and accessing novel crystalline systems, reveals a new study. A research team from Tokyo Institute of Technology prepared ultrabright fluorescent dyes using di-bridged distyrylbenzenes (DSBs) with flexible alkylene bridges, using a novel crystal engineering study. The findings have important implications for the field of photofunctional materials.
Nature.com
Improved circuit implementation of the HHL algorithm and its simulations on QISKIT
In 2019, Yonghae Lee et al. combined the circuit implementation of the Harrow"“Hassidim"“Lloyd (HHL) algorithm with a classical computer, and designed a hybrid HHL algorithm to reduce experimental errors caused by decoherence and so on. However, the improvement is achieved only in the auxiliary quantum coding phase, and no quantum resource reduction is done on the quantum phase estimation and inverse quantum phase estimation stages. At the same time, the circuit improvement illustration on a \(2\times 2\) linear system just has the result and no specific process. In this paper, based on the idea of the hybrid HHL algorithm and a generic circuit of HHL algorithm, an improved circuit implementation of the HHL algorithm is proposed. The feasibility of the improved circuit implementation of the HHL algorithm is verified by IBM's qiskit. The improved circuit illustrations on a \(4\times 4\) linear system show that the improved circuit implementation of the HHL algorithm can effectively reduce quantum resources without losing the fidelity of the results. Thus the improved circuit implementation of the HHL algorithm can further avoid some result errors than the existing implementation methods.
technologynetworks.com
The Solution to Engineering Transformative Electronics Found in DNA
Scientists at the School of Medicine and their collaborators have used DNA to overcome a nearly insurmountable obstacle to engineer materials that would revolutionize electronics. One possible outcome of such engineered materials could be superconductors, which have zero electrical resistance, allowing electrons to flow unimpeded. That means that they don’t...
Phys.org
Significant advance in 2D material science with diversely behaving layers in a single bulk material
Scientists from The University of Manchester have developed a novel yet simple method for producing vertical stacks of alternating superconductor and insulator layers of tantalum disulphide (TaS2). The findings, from a team led by Professor Rahul Nair, could speed up the process of manufacturing such devices—so-called van der Waals heterostructures—with application in high-mobility transistors, photovoltaics and optoelectronics.
US News and World Report
Patriotic Fervour Erupts on Chinese Social Media Over Pelosi's Taiwan Visit
BEIJING (Reuters) - The sight of the U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arriving in Taiwan late on Tuesday was too much to bear for many mainland China internet users, who wanted a more muscular response from their government. "Going to bed yesterday night, I was so angry I...
Phys.org
It's raining PFAS: Even in Antarctica and on the Tibetan Plateau, rainwater is unsafe to drink
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are man-made hazardous chemicals that are spread globally in the atmosphere and as a result they can be found in the rainwater and snow in even the most remote locations on Earth. During the last 20 years, guideline values for PFAS in drinking water, surface waters and soils have decreased dramatically due to new insights into their toxicity. As a result, the levels in environmental media are now ubiquitously above guideline levels. A perspective article by researchers from Stockholm University and ETH Zurich published in Environmental Science & Technology suggests that PFAS define a new planetary boundary for novel entities that has been exceeded.
Comments / 0