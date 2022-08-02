Glenn Amboy confirms run for Vallejo school board

www.vallejosun.com
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
How much money people in San Francisco need to make to rent an apartmentJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Absent-minded burglar returns to to donut shop after forgetting keysJason WeilandSan Rafael, CA
Napa California's Porchfest is back with a unique way to share community, music and foodJames Patrick
Lake Chalet highlights the beauty, and promise, of OaklandClay KallamOakland, CA
vallejosun.com
Vallejo school board approves leasing portion of Farragut school site
VALLEJO – Without comment, the Vallejo school board approved leasing a portion of the former Farragut School site to the Seneca Family of Agencies while the sale of the property is finalized. The approval came during the Vallejo City Unified School District Board of Education meeting held on July...
oaklandside.org
Oakland youth fought for the vote in 2020, and won. Now they’re being told to wait
Since the 2020 passage of Measure QQ, a ballot measure that lowered the voting age for Oakland school board races to 16, youth leaders in Oakland have been working to raise awareness amongst their peers with the expectation of exercising that privilege this November. It turns out, they’ll need to...
eastcountytoday.net
Firearm Found on Antioch High School Campus
On Tuesday afternoon, the Antioch Police Department responded to a report of a firearm located on the campus of Antioch High School in the City of Antioch. Police confirmed a firearm was recovered on campus which was located in a bag at the school. They said it was unknown where it came from or who it belonged to and offered no other details.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Land deals advance Solano County’s biomanufacturing hub plans
Developers have closed three large land deals, and another has obtained city of Vacaville approval for an office and commercial biomanufacturing plant, just 21 months after the city and Solano Community College jointly announced formation of the California Biomanufacturing Center Inc., a nonprofit corporation tasked with promoting expansion of biomanufacturing in Vacaville.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Deadly shooting in Sacramento, Vin Scully dead at 94, Stockton’s National Night Out
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Member of SF political dynasty files to run for DA
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Joe Alioto Veronese — a civil rights attorney and former police and fire commissioner, and bearer of a famous name in city politics — pulled papers to run for district attorney at City Hall on Wednesday against newly-appointed District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. Jenkins, who has been in office less than a […]
vallejosun.com
Vallejo names new HR director and special advisor to city manager
VALLEJO – City Manager Mike Malone has filled two more important positions within his administration, as he appointed Rachel Ferguson to human resources director while Michael Nimon was named special advisor to the city manager as director of economic development, the city announced Tuesday. Ferguson recently served as deputy...
eastcountytoday.net
WTF California: A Conversation With Andrew Becker on Antioch Homelessness
On this episode of WTF California Podcast, Kenny and Mike have a chat on homelessness in the City of Antioch with Andrew Becker. This comes as the Antioch City Council just approved turning the Executive Inn into a homeless hotel. Becker, who has been advocating for shelter and services for homeless, discusses his journey the past two years, we talk solutions, future opportunities and we get into the Delta Fair proposal. In this episode, we do find common ground on the issue of homelessness.
Vallejo police chief comes under withering attack by officers’ union for leadership style
In its latest annual report released this past week, the Vallejo Police Department cites significant declines in use of force incidents, city claims, and citizen complaints — three issues that Police Chief Shawny Williams was hired to address when he took over the embattled and at times infamous department in 2019.
davisvanguard.org
Newspaper Says Police Union Blocked Access to Press Conference
The newspaper that covers Vallejo said it was prevented from attending a press conference held by attorneys representing the city’s police union last week, despite receiving an invitation to cover the event earlier in the week. Last Thursday, the Vallejo Times-Herald said it believed the decision by the Vallejo...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Pedestrian Accident on Pine Street in Contra Costa County
A fatality was reported after a car vs. pedestrian crash on Pine Street in the Walnut Creek area on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The incident took place around 1:50 a.m. at Pine Street and North Main Street, according to the Walnut Creek Police Department. Details on the Pedestrian Crash Fatality...
tornadopix.com
Vallejo tries to find his way with a homeless situation – The Times Herald
Editor’s note: Once again, the Times-Herald’s sister papers in Northern California are each taking a look at the situation of the homeless in their city. Stories from each city can be found on each publisher’s website. It’s a hard sight to watch. The unprotected citizens of Vallejo...
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento Citizens’ Group Calls for Investigation into Council Member Katie Valenzuela’s ‘Slush Fund’
“For a Better Sacramento,” a citywide citizens’ group, called on Sacramento city officials Monday to investigate Councilwoman Katie Valenzuela’s possible misuse of taxpayer dollars in her city office account. According to information obtained in a California Public Records Act request of Valenzuela’s expenses, she used taxpayer funds...
Shooting injures man in Union City neighborhood; 3 suspects arrested in Oakland
UNION CITY -- Three suspects were arrested in Oakland following a shooting in a Union City residential neighborhood Wednesday afternoon that left one man injured.The shooting happened in the area of 8th and H Streets between Mission Blvd. and Railroad Ave. at about 12:36 p.m., Union City police said. The area is adjacent to Pathfinder Academy school, along with adult and preschool facilities. Police said the shooting was an isolated incident, no lockdowns were needed, and there were no known threats to the community. Arriving officers learned that a 44-year-old man was shot once in the leg. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. police said.Three suspects were later taken into custody in Oakland; Union City detectives responded and took over the investigation, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Detective Nicolas Perry at NicolasP@unioncity.org or (510) 675-5266. Anonymous tips can be left at (510) 675-5207 or at tips@unioncity.org.
WATCH: Bay Area police officer joins dance-off for National Night Out
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — One San Francisco Bay Area police officer’s dance-off with a young local dancer stunned a crowd gathered for National Night Out on Tuesday. San Pablo Police Department Officer Cameron Banayat joined a boy named Ivan on stage dancing to Michael Jackson’s “P.Y.T. Pretty Young Thing.” When the unlikely duo took […]
SFist
Sonoma County Man Frequently Using Backyard as Shooting Range, Neighbors On Nextdoor Up In Arms
One man near Sebastopol has installed a private shooting range on his property, and is making extensive and very loud use of it, and furious neighbors have tried enlisting the Sheriff’s Office, county supervisors, and attorneys, all to no avail. We do not know the name of the Sonoma...
11-year-old 'attacked' by police at California State Fair, family says
An 11-year-old Black boy was "attacked" by police during "Kids Day" at the California State Fair, according to his family and Black Lives Matter Sacramento. Elijah Hunter's family, their attorney, Black Lives Matter Sacramento and the Greater Sacramento National Association for the Advancement of Colored People gathered Monday for a news conference to demand policy changes at Cal Expo, which hosts the fair.
eastcountytoday.net
Firefighters Respond to Vegetation Fire on Marsh Creek Road in Brentwood
At 6:20 am Wednesday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a vegetation fire in the area of Marsh Creek Road near Camino Diablo in unincorporated Brentwood. As units were responded, the fire was estimated at 1/4 acre in size. Engine 92 and battalion 9...
What are those matching buildings in Oakland?
OAKLAND (KRON) – What are those matching buildings in downtown Oakland? Turns out they’re almost 30 years old! The Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and United States Courthouse complex was constructed in 1993 as part of the Oakland Redevelopment project, according to a federal government website. The buildings, at 1301 Clay Street, consist of two […]
Silicon Valley
East Bay city to sell former college campus satellite for $1.6 million
BRENTWOOD — A prime Brentwood property, formerly home to a Los Medanos Community College satellite campus, will be sold to a private medical services group. The City Council unanimously approved the sale to Sand Creek Orthopedics and Associates, a subsidiary of Golden State Orthopedics and Spine, for $1.6 million. Earlier this year, the city declared the site as surplus property and sought to repurpose the building for private development.
