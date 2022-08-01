Mark & Neanderpaul’s Dumbass of the Day (8/1/22)

kslx.com
I’m a lottery expert – I won seven times in two years taking home $1m by picking numbers with an easy strategy
A LOTTERY winner who reportedly picked up more than $1million in a whopping seven wins over two years has shared his strategy for success. Richard Lustig, author of Learn How to Increase Your Chances of Winning the Lottery, believes that he has cracked the formula to beating - or at least competing with - the game of chance.
Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Jack Laugher goes for double diving gold after Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix win
Follow live updates from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as Jack Laugher aims to add a second diving gold medal in as many days, following a memorable opening evening of competition at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre where 17-year-old Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix won the 10m platform final.Laugher completed his ‘three-peat’ of the 1m springboard title on Thursday and this time, England’s flagbearer goes in the 3m synchro alongside Anthony Harding. Olympic gold medallist Matty Lee will compete in the 10m synchro alongside Noah Williams later, and the women’s 1m springboard is also set to be fiercely contested.Elsewhere, there is a packed...
