Quincy, IL

Quincy City Council approves $455,000 for airport improvement to benefit Knapheide Manufacturing

By J. Robert Gough, Publisher
 2 days ago
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — At Monday's Quincy City Council meeting, the council approved $455,000 in improvements to a portion of the runway in front of two hangars used by large local businesses. The improvements are twofold. First, the taxiway into the hangars will be extended for safety. Second, the...
