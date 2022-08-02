Quincy City Council approves $455,000 for airport improvement to benefit Knapheide Manufacturing

muddyrivernews.com
khqa.com
Quincy City Council approves improvements to Quincy Airport
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — At Monday's Quincy City Council meeting, the council approved $455,000 in improvements to a portion of the runway in front of two hangars used by large local businesses. The improvements are twofold. First, the taxiway into the hangars will be extended for safety. Second, the...
muddyrivernews.com
Adams County Board showed lack of trust in voters, political process when going behind closed doors
From left, Adams County Board members Matt Obert, Raquel Sparrow, Ryan Hinkamper and Bret Austin. PUBLISHER’S NOTE: The Adams County Board’s Finance Committee went into closed session May 9 to discuss giving themselves raises and lay out a political strategy to deal with potential fallout from voters who might not approve of the action.
muddyrivernews.com
Can we continue to trust the leadership of the Adams County Board?
Bret Austin and Kent Snider at the Monday, August 1 meeting of the executive committee of the Adams County Board — Photo by David Adam. Members of the Adams County Board discussed their political futures behind closed doors during a closed session of their May 10 meeting. Bret Austin, Adams County Board vice chairman and Finance Committee chairman, assured his fellow board members these discussions would remain private, despite the fact they were being recorded.
muddyrivernews.com
DAILY MUDDY: Government Transparency
Ashley and Bob wrap up the discussion on the Adams County Board’s Open Meetings Act violations. The Abbey, Harvey’s, Instant Replay, Quincy Warehouse Bargains and Utopia bring you the Daily Muddy. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a...
muddyrivernews.com
Rotary Club gives Quincy Public Library $10,000 for mobile library
QUINCY — The Quincy Public Library began applying for grants in October 2021 and kicked off a donor development fundraising campaign with hopes to raise approximately $400,000 to fund a new mobile library. The Rotary Club of Quincy aided in bringing the library closer to that goal by donating $10,000 on July 26.
tspr.org
Pedestrian killed by train in Macomb
One person is dead following a train accident Tuesday in Macomb. The Macomb Fire Department and Life Guard Ambulance responded to the train tracks west of Bower Road at 5:47 p.m. At the scene, first-responders determined a pedestrian died in the accident. Several rail crossings were closed during the investigation...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for July 31, 2022
Andrew L Campbell, 26, 418 Chestnut St, FTA Too Fast For Conditions and No Insurance at N 5th St and Chestnut St. Lodged 130. Marie A Schotten, 37, 2515 State St, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident at 36th St and Maine St. PTC 177. David M Spurgeon,...
muddyrivernews.com
Signs of the Times: People gather in Hannibal, Quincy, for rallies about reproductive rights for women
More than 100 people marched Sunday afternoon in Quincy's Washington Park. | Photo for Muddy River News by Lisa Wigoda. More than 100 people gathered in Quincy’s Washington Park Sunday afternoon for a reproductive rights rally organized by a coalition of people in northeast Missouri and west-central Illinois. Signs...
977wmoi.com
Macomb Police Investigating Train Versus Pedestrian Incident
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at approximately 5:47 pm, the Macomb Police Department. responded to the train tracks west of Bower Rd. for an accident involving a train and pedestrian. Macomb Fire Department and Life Guard Ambulance responded and arrived on scene shortly after. officers. Upon arrival, it was determined...
See Inside a Hannibal Farmhouse with a Pool and Antique Barn
I'm no Property Brother, but I know a good farmhouse when I see one. Found one in Hannibal that has an in-ground pool and an antique barn. I can't claim any credit for "discovering" this sweet Hannibal home. I saw it appear on my Facebook news feed today which led me to Realtor and the listing agent's website. This is 8900 Idell Creek Lane in Hannibal, Missouri and it's a looker. Here's a snippet describing this farmhouse from the listing:
KWQC
Fort Madison police warn of scams locally
FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - Fort Madison police are warning area residents of a scam. Police said the Amazon $1000 scam keeps claiming victims locally. It usually involves a claim that their social security number has been put on hold and they are the victims of identity theft. According to...
muddyrivernews.com
Western Illinois to offer six new online degree options beginning with fall semester
MACOMB/MOLINE, Ill. — Western Illinois University announced six new online degree programs will begin in the fall semester of 2022 — bachelor’s degrees in business analytics, finance and emergency management and master’s degrees in applied statistics and decision analytics, accountancy and mathematics. WIU College of Business...
firesideguard.com
Thompson man killed by farm bull
A little brown and white dog howled for his friend Saturday morning, July 30, in Thompson. But no belly rubs were coming. The dog’s friend, Mike Power, died where he learned how to live, on his family’s farm in Thompson, seven miles east of Centralia, seven miles west of Mexico.
wtad.com
QPD Blotter for August 2, 2022
Alexander J Miller (21) Quincy for Domestic Battery. Lodged. Eleanor R Dennis (96) Quincy for Disobey Stop Sign at 25th and Oak. PTC. Michael L Manley (51) Quincy for Driving While License Suspended at 8th and State. NTA.
muddyrivernews.com
Blessing Hospital earns national High Performing hospital recognition from U.S. News & World Report
QUINCY — U.S. News & World Report, known for its annual rankings and consumer advice, has named Blessing Hospital as a 2022-23 High Performing hospital in the following care areas:. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Colon cancer surgery. Heart attack. Heart failure. Kidney failure. Stroke. The announcement was made Tuesday,...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn apologizes for outburst during July court appearance; case now on November jury docket
QUINCY — The case against Bradley Yohn, who has been charged with four Class X felonies in connection with a Nov. 9, 2021 sexual assault, now is on the November jury docket. Yohn, 35, appeared in Adams County Circuit Court with public defender Todd Nelson on Wednesday morning before Judge Roger Thomson. The jury trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 7 before Judge Scott Larson.
muddyrivernews.com
Free art festival for kids Aug. 6 in Hannibal’s Central Park
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The 2022 Wild and Wacky Art Adventure, a free art festival for kids 3 to 12 and their families, will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, August 6 in Hannibal’s Central Park, Fourth and Broadway. This year’s theme is “Candy Land.” The Hannibal Arts...
muddyrivernews.com
Two Hannibal men in Marion County Jail after woman allegedly was kidnapped, forced to attempt robbery
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Two Hannibal men are in the Marion County Jail on $100,000 bond after a early Friday morning incident. Sean M. Anderson, 29, and Brian L. Blackstun were together in a vehicle in the 2800 block of James Road on Friday, July 29 when Anderson saw two women he knew — one of whom he believed stole from one of his family members. He forced the women to get into the vehicle and leave against their will.
khqa.com
Man suspected of stealing trailer, UTV and ATV arrested
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A man suspected of stealing a trailer, a UTV, and an ATV who was wanted by the McDonough County Sheriff's office since May has been arrested. Kyle E. Sebree, 30, of Delavan, Ill., was arrested in Shannon County, Missouri, on Wednesday, July 27. Sebree...
