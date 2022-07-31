The best things to do in Prestwich

www.timeout.com
Related
Ricky Bibey dead – Blood-covered woman found screaming for help after Brit ex-rugby star collapsed dead in hotel room
THE partner of former British rugby league player Ricky Bibey ran screaming into the hotel hallway covered in blood, reports in Italy have claimed. Bibey, 40, was found dead in the £350-a-night Hotel Continentale in the Italian city of Florence on Saturday. He had arrived in Tuscany with his...
I took a first-class train from Scotland to England for $257, and the luxury perks were limited and not worth the price tag
Insider's Mikhaila Friel traveled first-class on an Avanti West Coast train from Glasgow, Scotland, to London, England.
Time Out Global
You can stay in this spectacular cave house in Spain
When you think about it, caves are actually pretty sensible places to live. Naturally warm in winter and cool in summer, they’re also, obvs, very environmentally-friendly. In fact, in Spain there are thousands of people that still live in caves: they’re called trogladitas and some of their cave-homes are very, very fancy indeed.
Mum left furious at Asda Cafe after young daughter served ‘rotting horse manure’ chips
A MUM went ballistic in an Asda Café after her daughter was fed chips that tasted of "rotting horse manure". The stay-at-home mum, who wants to remain anonymous, only wanted to treat daughter 'P' to some nice grub. But as soon as the youngster tucked into her plate of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Time Out Global
These two UK airports are among the worst in the entire world for delays
Chances are, you’ve heard about (and may well have experienced for yourself) the chaos at UK airports. Flights are being delayed and cancelled all over the shop, and bag losses are at a record high. And now we’ve got the data that proves just how dire the whole situation is.
Time Out Global
The Oaks Hotel in Neutral Bay is up for sale for $175 million
One of Sydney's greatest and most historic pubs is up for sale for the first time in over 50 years. The Oaks Hotel in Neutral Bay, famous for its fairy light-covered, 80-year-old English oak tree, beer garden, and general good times, will pass hands from the Thomas family by expressions of interest over $175 million. Now's your chance for that business pitch to Dad, you guys.
Time Out Global
Revealed: the world’s most accessible city break destinations
There are simply so many ways that cities can make themselves more accessible for disabled travellers. From having special provisions on buses and trams to simply keeping the state of its pavements in check, a city can take simple steps to make travel more inclusive. Sure, Disability Pride Month has just passed, but this is stuff we should be thinking about year-round.
Those of us with family abroad can’t just give up flying
It’s all very well for Fiona Henderson to tell us that we shouldn’t be flying (Letters, 1 August). I’m assuming she hasn’t got close family living in parts of the world where travelling by air is the only way of visiting them. I have young grandchildren living in the US and I miss them desperately. There are thousands of families across the UK in the same position. FaceTime is a wonderful thing, but nothing compares to hugging them for real.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Wolverhampton girl born at 25 weeks writes charity book with mum
A girl born at 25 weeks has helped her mum write a charity book to help other parents who experience premature labour. Shemayne Walker from Bushbury, Wolverhampton, had an emergency caesarean section in November 2014. Ms Walker described daughter Naiyana as looking like "a tiny baby bird" when she was...
Time Out Global
Capri Club
The retro Italian charm might be slightly contrived, but the atmosphere of la dolce vita is wholly genuine at Capri Club, a picturesque new bar in Eagle Rock housed in what was once a neighborhood red-sauce joint named the Capri. Already packed nightly with casually well-dressed patrons sipping away on aperol spritzes, frozen negronis and all the manner of wine and cocktails, the indoor-outdoor watering hole is currently one of the most fun places to go out in Los Angeles—if your idea of fun happens to be spending a laid-back, sun-dappled afternoon or evening with a date or a few friends sipping on drinks, snacking on tasty, reasonably priced Italian bar bites and enjoying life to the fullest, as the sweet life demands.
Time Out Global
3 reasons to visit the Langham Boston this summer
In 2019 the Langham Boston closed for a complete gut renovation and did not reopen until last year. The goal of the renovation was to bring the historic property back to its former glory. Previously the home of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, the stately building has an impressive back story, so the task was to honor its legacy while bringing the hotel forward and that is exactly what the team managed to do.
Time Out Global
Europe’s largest swing ride just opened in the UK, and it looks terrifying
Positively enjoy a sense of danger and peril? Actually like feeling like you’re basically about to die? Well, we’ve got some exciting news: Europe’s largest swing ride, the appropriately named ‘giant swing’, is set to open in Kent today. The 45-metre-drop swing is the latest...
Time Out Global
Dust off the teapots! A huge new venue is opening at the former World Bar building
For 18 glorious years, World Bar in Kings Cross was a den of debauchery, house music, random hook-ups and, for better or worse, boozy teapots. Now, in a glorious act of the party gods, a huge new 900-person capacity venue will take its place. The Kings Cross Pavilion comes from the folks behind neighbouring Potts Point venues Maali and Eros, as well as Double Bay's Sinaloa and Meu Jardim in the CBD.
Time Out Global
Melbourne's best markets: Clothes, books and bric-a-brac
Get your hands on fashion, junk, books, vinyl and all kind of bric-a-brac. Melbourne's markets may not have the same flash façades as the stores along the 'Paris end' of Collins Street, but they're a trove of great designer fashions, books and miscellaneous goodies. From Footscray to Camberwell and everywhere in between, there's a market with exactly what you're looking for (and then some). Grab a tartan trolley on wheels – you're going to need it.
NME
Pulled Apart By Horses unveil details of new album, ‘Reality Cheques’
Pulled Apart By Horses have unveiled details of a new album, ‘Reality Cheques’. The band’s fifth album is set for release on September 30 via Alcopop! Records. As well as this, the band have unveiled details of an extensive run of shows in October in support of the new record. Tickets go on general sale this Friday August 5 with a fan pre-sale taking place on Wednesday August 3.
Time Out Global
17 best burgers in Boston
From straightforward to over the top, the best burgers in Boston will definitely hit the spot. Burgers are always a good call. Whether grabbing one to go for lunch, or savoring over a glass of wine at dinner, finding the best burger in Boston is a worthy cause. Are you someone who wants the classics done right or something more inventive? Either way we have got you covered in this complete guide to the best burgers in Boston! Looking to get your hands on more local, hand-held specialties? Check out the best lobster rolls in Boston, the best sandwiches in Boston, and the best tacos in Boston.
Time Out Global
The 14 best restaurants in Brick Lane
From curry houses to bagels and posh restaurants to street food, Brick Lane’s restaurants span every continent and budget. Until fairly recently, Brick Lane’s restaurant scene was known for one thing: curry. After newly arrived Bengali immigrants set up Indian restaurants here in the ’60s and ’70s, Brick Lane became the place to go for curry and BYO beer – and you’ll still find plenty of these old-school joints among Brick Lane’s restaurants, many employing ‘tikka touts’ offering meal deals to get passers-by through the door. But over the last decade or so there’s been an explosion in new Brick Lane restaurants run by a trendier new wave of arrivals. Today’s Brick Lane restaurants include vegan joints, fried chicken restaurants, and upscale dining spots that would have been unthinkable here 20 years ago, and of course the iconic bagel shops. Get stuck in with our guide below.
Time Out Global
The Bakerloo line might be extended all the way to Kent
Travelling to south-east London is supposedly quite the ordeal. North Londoners are convinced that beyond Borough Market is a barren wasteland dotted with Morley’s until you get to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of picturesque riparian Greenwich, when you can take your gasmask off. South Londoners swear that it’s not that bad. They do have the Overground, after all. But smug northerners are going to have one less thing to feel superior about soon, because the Bakerloo tube line might be extended all the way to Kent.
Time Out Global
Cult-favourite Café Kitsuné to be opening soon in Capitol Singapore
Fashion label Maison Kitsuné is fairly well known for its fox face emblem, one that’s stamped proudly across jumpers and sweatshirts. But they’ve also made their name known globally for their coffee. Now, the current word on the street is that Café Kitsuné will be opening a...
BBC
Staffordshire 'Ladsandads' football club asked to change name
A youth football club called Ladsandads has been asked to change its name amid fears it will exclude future Lionesses. The Staffordshire side caters for male and female players, in both mixed and single-sex teams. But Staffordshire Moorlands councillors have written to the club asking it to consider using a...
Comments / 0