UTEP’s Amaewhule Named to 2022 Bednarik Award Watch List

El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh Jurberg
Texans are heading to Mexico to buy cheaper gasAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Which El Paso High School Mascot Would Win A Fight?
Before you know it, high school football will start up across the nation. Since we don’t have any matchups to talk about yet, let’s talk about mascots. Specifically, which mascot would win in a fight? It could be a battle royale-style fight or a bracketed tournament. Or, “if...
Mayor Supports UTEP Athletics “915” Campaign
Mayor Oscar Leeser has purchased 5,000 tickets to the August 27, 7 p.m. UTEP Football game against the University of North Texas to support UTEP Athletics “915” campaign and thank employees for their hard work and dedication. The mission of the “915” campaign is to embrace and engage...
El Paso Student wins National Spanish Spelling Bee
El Paso Independent School District student, Sheneli De Silva, wins the 2022 National Spanish Spelling Bee which was hosted in El Paso by Education Service Center Region 19 at the Starlight Event Center on July 29-30, 2022. On Saturday, July 30, over 20 competitors, from various states such as Wyoming,...
Some El Paso school districts not following state mandated lockdown drill requirements
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Each school district and open-enrollment charter school in Texas is required to conduct lockdown drills throughout the school year, but it appears some schools in El Paso did not meet that requirement for the 2021-2022 school year. The Texas Education Code designates the number...
US Navy – El Paso native serves aboard USS Jackson
Electronics Technician 2nd Class Byron Banuelos, from El Paso, Texas, signals to line handlers while alongside USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) during a replenishment-at-sea evolution aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6) in the Philippine Sea, July 23. Jackson, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on...
The Great Pizza Debate Continues as El Pasoans Defend Beloved Pizza Places
El Paso loves pizza. I never knew that the Great Pizza Debate (as I like to call it) would continue on to this day!. To recap, a couple of months ago, I wrote an article after I found out that the highest rated pizza place in El Paso was Grimaldi's. Now, this is no shade to Grimaldi's, but I believe that El Paso has better local pizza places and I was astounded that none of the local pizza places were number one.
Explore a Fun & Interesting Way to Camp Not Far From El Paso
There is a place you can escape city lights and sounds that isn't far from El Paso. If you feel you could use some peace and quiet time alone or with your significant other, there's a perfect spot. If you enjoy camping out in nature, but don't feel up to...
One more day of triple digit heat; storms coming our way
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We finish off the day with a high of 104 degrees , matching the record from 1975 before we dip to upper 90s in the next couple of days. Tuesday will be fairly similar in conditions with a high of 100 degrees, partial cloudiness and a slight chance of late […]
Cazares Burritos opens new location on Mesa Street
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Looking for authentic Mexican food? a local restaurant had its grand opening yesterday for its third location in the borderland. Cazares burritos is a family owned business located at 2112 Mesa Street in El Paso. Luis Cazares is the owner of Cazares Burritos and believe it or not he’s been […]
This Adventurous Group In El Paso’s Worth Joining for Fun Times
Not sure about you but I was today years old when I discovered something fun to do in the borderland. If you have ever wondered what it is like to paint nature's scenery while sitting in it, get your hiking gear ready. There is this cool get-together that anyone who...
Border Patrol and Texas State troopers respond to incident in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Border Patrol and Texas Highway Patrol Troopers responded to an incident in west El Paso. The right lane and shoulder were closed on Interstate 10 east at Buena Vista Wednesday morning at 6:45 a.m. due to police activity, according to the Texas Transportation of Transportation.
Remembering those we lost August 3
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On August, 3, 2019, an armed gunman entered the Walmart in the Cielo Vista neighborhood of East El Paso. The first gunshots rang out at 10:39 and lasted until 10:45 a.m. The white nationalist shooter, who aimed to kill ‘Mexicans,’ murdered 23 people and injured another 24. Andre & Jordan […]
3 Las Crucens arrested in connection to a murder in Colorado
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Boulder County Sheriff deputies in Colorado arrested three people from Las Cruces in connection with the murder of New Mexico woman who was found dead in Boulder last week. 25-year-old Alexis Baca was found dead near a popular trailhead. Deputies charging Jami Alonso Moore with first degree murder and second-degree […]
Best Brunch in El Paso, TX — 20 Top Places!
El Paso is also known as the “Sun City”, famous for having 302 days of sun every year. It is the reason so many people come to this area in the winter. This beautiful city is known for its Tex-Mex cuisine, and you’ll find a heavy influence of Mexican food here since it’s right on the border of the town of Juarez in Mexico.
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millions
Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. I have written several on generous people from Texas, and today's article is no different. This time we look at a man from El Paso that has been very generous in his charitable donations.
Pelosi Statement on Three Years Since Shooting in El Paso
Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement marking three years since the deadly mass shooting at the El Paso Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas:. “Three years ago, a right-wing extremist – armed with an assault rifle and fueled by the evils of white...
Three years after Walmart massacre, fears of new racially motivated attacks remain
“We have to be careful, particularly on social media because a lot of people are airing out that hate, [....] The authorities must be very watchful online to identify people who might have (bad) intentions." Claudio, relative of a survivor of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart
Socorro ISD investigates threats to 4 schools on first day of school
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District investigated four threats made to schools in the district on the first day of school. On Monday, as thousands of students across the Borderland returned to the classroom for the first day of school, a SISD spokesperson said there were anonymous threats against four schools: Ben Narbuth Elementary School, William Slider Middle School, Montwood High School and Eastlake High School.
The Scary School Threats In El Paso: Would You Be on Standby?
Usually, on the first day of school, there are all kinds of emotions the parent and child feel. Some kids are excited to return, others nervous, and some are just sad that summer is over. As for my son, he was totally stoked to be back in contact with new...
