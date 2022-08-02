ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

US Navy – El Paso native serves aboard USS Jackson

By EPHP Promotions
elpasoheraldpost.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
elpasoheraldpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.5 KLAQ

Two of the Weirdest US Museums Are Located In Texas & New Mexico

Who doesn't love museums? Especially if they're about the weird & wild stuff in the world. I did an article on some of the craziest & most unique museums you can visit in Texas, like the Border Patrol Museum that is EXCLUSIVE to El Paso. If you've never been to the Border Patrol Museum, here's a quick look inside.
TEXAS STATE
KFOX 14

Statements made on third anniversary of El Paso Walmart shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Wednesday marks the third anniversary of the attack at the Cielo Vista Walmart in El Paso, Texas. André Pablo Anchondo, Jordan Kae Anchondo, Arturo Benavides, Jorge Calvillo Garcia, Leonardo Campos Jr., Maribel Hernandez-Loya, Adolfo Cerros Hernández, Sara Esther Regalado Monreal, Guillermo "Coach Memo" Garcia, Angelina Silva Englisbee, Maria Muñoz Flores, Raul Estrada Flores, Gerhard Alexander Hoffmann, David Alvah Johnson, Luis Alfonso Juarez, Maria Eugenia Legarreta Rothe, Ivan Manzano, Gloria Irma Marquez, Elsa L. Mendoza, Margie Reckard, Javier Amir Rodriguez, Teresa Trinidad Sanchez Guerra, and Juan De Dios Velazquez were killed.
EL PASO, TX
speaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on Three Years Since Shooting in El Paso

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement marking three years since the deadly mass shooting at the El Paso Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas:. “Three years ago, a right-wing extremist – armed with an assault rifle and fueled by the evils of white...
EL PASO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Remembering those we lost August 3

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On August, 3, 2019, an armed gunman entered the Walmart in the Cielo Vista neighborhood of East El Paso. The first gunshots rang out at 10:39 and lasted until 10:45 a.m. The white nationalist shooter, who aimed to kill ‘Mexicans,’ murdered 23 people and injured another 24. Andre & Jordan […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
elpasoheraldpost.com

El Paso Student wins National Spanish Spelling Bee

El Paso Independent School District student, Sheneli De Silva, wins the 2022 National Spanish Spelling Bee which was hosted in El Paso by Education Service Center Region 19 at the Starlight Event Center on July 29-30, 2022. On Saturday, July 30, over 20 competitors, from various states such as Wyoming,...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#U S Navy#Destroyer Squadron
KTSM

Thousands of El Paso residents sign renewable energy petition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thousands of Borderland residents signed a petition for the City of El Paso to transition to using renewable energy. Sunrise El Paso and Ground Game Texas collected close to 40,000 signatures for their climate charter petition and if enough signatures are verified by the city, you could see an item […]
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

Lowe’s Awards $225,000 to Help Renovate The Salvation Army ShelterThe Salvation Army Receives $225,000 Lowe’s Hometowns Grant, Benefitting Red Shield Family Center in El Paso

The Salvation Army homeless shelter in El Paso has been awarded a $225,000 grant as part of Lowe’s Hometowns, an initiative that is helping to restore and revitalize spaces that serve as the hubs and heartbeats of communities. For The Salvation Army, this grant will help renovate and refurbish...
EL PASO, TX
wbap.com

El Paso Community Honors Wal Mart Shooting Victims Three Years Later

(WBAP/KLIF) – Wednesday marked three years to the day that a gunman killed 23 people inside an El Paso Wal Mart. 23 people were killed by a man Police said drove from DFW to El Paso to target Mexicans. He was arrested minutes after the shooting. Police said investigators found the suspect had written a manifesto about the attack.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Border Patrol and Texas State troopers respond to incident in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Border Patrol and Texas Highway Patrol Troopers responded to an incident in west El Paso. The right lane and shoulder were closed on Interstate 10 east at Buena Vista Wednesday morning at 6:45 a.m. due to police activity, according to the Texas Transportation of Transportation.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
CBS Austin

Where trial in El Paso Walmart shooting currently stands 3 years later

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — On the 3rd anniversary of the August 3, 2019 Walmart shooting, the suspect, Patrick Crusius, has yet to stand trial. Crusius is facing charges in both state and federal courts. Timeline of the federal case:. February 6th, 2020: Federal grand jury hands indictment with...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Foster families needed in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Right now, in El Paso, there is a critical need for foster parents for any age from months to 18 years old. One foster family who we spoke with said the one point they can agree on is that being a foster parent goes beyond being a parental figure. As […]
EL PASO, TX
travelnowsmart.com

Best Brunch in El Paso, TX — 20 Top Places!

El Paso is also known as the “Sun City”, famous for having 302 days of sun every year. It is the reason so many people come to this area in the winter. This beautiful city is known for its Tex-Mex cuisine, and you’ll find a heavy influence of Mexican food here since it’s right on the border of the town of Juarez in Mexico.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Juveniles Once Again Have A Curfew

The curfew for El Paso juveniles IS in effect but some kids have an out. El Paso County Commissioners have extended a curfew set for juveniles in El Paso. The court first established a curfew for minors back in 2016. It stated that youths under 17 were barred from being in public areas between 11pm and 5am while the current order reportedly runs from 11pm - 6am.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy