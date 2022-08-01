Missouri Soybean’s First Policy Coordinator

Despite farming in one of the driest parts of the state, rain hasn’t been an issue for one Iowa farmer. Kelly Nieuwenhuis grows corn and soybeans in Northwestern Iowa and tells Brownfield the drought monitor shows his farm should be abnormally dry. However, he says, “A lot of it’s received 8 inches or more in the last month, and our southern farms are more like the inch and a half to 2 inches in that same time frame.”

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO