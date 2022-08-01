Missouri Soybean’s First Policy Coordinator

www.adastraradio.com
Kobach Prevails in GOP Attorney General Race; Treasurer Campaign Very, Very Close
TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — Former Secretary of State Kris Kobach sidestepped money and influence of Republican powerbrokers to capture the party’s nomination for attorney general in a showdown with Sen. Kellie Warren and former federal prosecutor Tony Mattivi. Kobach, of the historic territorial town Lecompton, served two...
Kansas Law Enforcement Agencies Face Challenges with Staffing & Retention Issues
Topeka, Kan. (KPR) — The Dodge City Police Department struggles to keep officers. Stress, in an era where police complain they’ve become pariahs, only makes it harder to hire and keep officers on patrol. All that turnover means more work for the officers that remain, which could bring...
Kansas Primary Candidates Learn Their Fates with All Eyes on Constitutional Amendment Voting
Topeka, Kan. (Kansas Reflector)— Republican and Democratic primaries for Kansas governor were over months ago, but GOP voters Tuesday must sort out their partisan nominees for attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer while Democrats choose among six candidates for U.S. Senate. Another Republican primary of note — it’s...
Extended dryness impacting southern Iowa crops
A southwest Iowa farmer says they are in need of rain. “We are seeing some cracks in our fields that are three quarters of an inch wide,” said Ray Gaesser of Corning. Gaesser tells Brownfield the first week of July was the last time they received any moisture. “We’ve definitely taken a yield cut this last week with the heat and the soils drying out.”
Wisconsin State Fair Governor’s Blue Ribbon Auction
Brownfield Anchor/Reporter Larry Lee will be on the ground in West Allis for the Wisconsin State Fair Governor’s Blue Ribbon Auction on August 10, 2022.
In State Board of Education Races, Incumbents Clifford, Jones Lose; Porter Wins
TOPEKA, Kan. (KASB) – In complete but unofficial results, two members of the State Board of Education were defeated in the Republican Party primary on Tuesday. Jean Clifford, of Garden City, was defeated by Cathy Hopkins, of Hays, in the District 5 race. Hopkins received 54 percent of the vote to Clifford’s 46 percent. And Ben Jones, of Sterling, lost to Dennis Hershberger, of Hutchinson in the District 7 race. Hershberger defeated Jones, 59 percent to 41 percent. Both Clifford and Jones were seeking their second four-year terms.
Dryness a mounting concern in parts of Minnesota
Increasingly dry conditions are a concern across the Midwest, including parts of Minnesota. University of Minnesota Extension crops educator Dave Nicolai says growing conditions have been variable across the state. “If we go to the very eastern part of Minnesota, the seven (to) nine county Metro area (to) east-central Minnesota,...
Northwest Iowa farmer grateful for consistent rains
Despite farming in one of the driest parts of the state, rain hasn’t been an issue for one Iowa farmer. Kelly Nieuwenhuis grows corn and soybeans in Northwestern Iowa and tells Brownfield the drought monitor shows his farm should be abnormally dry. However, he says, “A lot of it’s received 8 inches or more in the last month, and our southern farms are more like the inch and a half to 2 inches in that same time frame.”
Recent Rains in Central and Western Kansas but Areas Remain Under Drought Conditions
HAYS, Kan. (KNS/HPPR) – The rain that fell over parts of western and central Kansas last week brought much-needed precipitation to some extremely dry areas. But the Kansas News Service reports those recent rains are not enough to end drought conditions. Twenty-five percent of Kansas is now experiencing extreme...
Nominations Being Taken for To The Stars: Celebrating Kansas Businesses Awards
TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas Department of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2022 To The Stars: Celebrating Kansas Businesses Awards. The annual awards program recognizes businesses across the state for the valuable contributions they make to the Kansas economy and to the well-being of their communities. “Kansas businesses...
