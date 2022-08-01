Higher quality food at food banks makes a difference

www.adastraradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Founder and owner of grant and scholarship service on a mission to help ease student-debt load upon college graduationArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
Inside Indiana Business
Black kitchen incubator opens in City Market after $150K grant
Four booths in Indianapolis City Market are expected to become launching pads for Black businesses through a partnership with the Indy Black Chamber of Commerce and Bank of America. The SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator (SOUL stands for Supporting Our Unique Locals) was unveiled Wednesday morning. Plans call for...
Indianapolis Urban League announces grants for Black quality of life initiative
Money for organizations engaged in quality of life improvements for Black people in Marion County has been awarded. In 2020 after a summer of social justice protests, The Indianapolis Urban League announced a $100 million gift to the Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Initiative. It seeks to make significant investments in employment, health, education, business opportunity, and housing.
WISH-TV
Haven’t had COVID yet? Here are some possible reasons why
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The nation is 2½ years into the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus is everywhere with each mutation being more contagious than the last. But, some have managed to stay healthy and safe from infection this whole time. News 8 spoke with Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Health, who shared some possible reasons why.
Current Publishing
Noblesville company strikes deal with Sam’s Club
When Jennifer Wiese started baking healthy snacks in her kitchen in 2008, she had no idea that the endeavor would eventually lead to a deal with Sam’s Club and Walmart. Her company, Bee Free, recently received a “golden ticket” at Walmart’s ninth annual Open Call. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Avenue Development Announces First Ground Break with Randall Residence
GREENFIELD, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Senior Living developer, Avenue Development, in partnership with Randall Residence, announces the groundbreaking of Randall Residence at Gateway Park just outside Indianapolis, Indiana. This senior living campus will consist of independent living cottages and apartments as well as licensed assisted living and memory care apartments and services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005618/en/ Randall Residence at Gateway Park will consist of independent living cottages and apartments as well as licensed assisted living and memory care apartments and services. Residents will have access to onsite amenities such as multiple dining venues, theater, meeting and activity space, fitness equipment, a beauty salon and more. Strategic outdoor amenity spaces with an emphasis on keeping aging adults healthy will also be a focus of the community. (Photo: Business Wire)
cbs4indy.com
IndyHumane offering free core animal vaccines for life
INDIANAPOLIS — Exciting news for animal owners who adopted their furry friend from IndyHumane recently!. IndyHumane is now offering free core animal vaccines for life!. Core vaccines include rabies, DAPPV for dogs, and FVRCP for cats. DAPPv includes distemper, adenovirus, hepatitis, parainfluenza, and parvovirus protection for dogs. FVRCP includes Rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia protection for cats.
okwnews.com
World’s First: Dronedek’s ‘Mailbox of the Future’ to Start Accepting US Mail in Lawrence, Indiana Featured
INDIANAPOLIS – (August 2, 2022) – Ready or not, the way people receive mail and packages is about to drastically change. On Monday, August 8, 2022, in Lawrence, Ind., (a suburb of Indianapolis) history will be made when traditional mail is delivered to the world’s first smart mailbox. That delivery will be followed by a McDonald’s Big Mac and French fries drop to that same mailbox via drone to https://www.schneidergis.com/" data-auth="NotApplicable" data-linkindex="1">Schneider Geospatial.
WISH-TV
Students get free backpacks, school supplies at Back To School Family Day
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of Marion County students and families spent some of the final hours of summer vacation at the Back to School Family Day at the Marion County Health Department. The event, held on the final weekend before Indianapolis Public Schools students return to class, provides students...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
Pediatrician says kids aren’t getting enough of this school lunch staple
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The carton may be small, but it’s packed with vitamin D, which is essential for a child’s growth. But, evidence shows over half of school-aged children from 6-12 don’t get enough. One food rich in vitamin D is milk. But with so many...
moderncampground.com
Former Pine Lakes Camping Resort Sees Upgrades Under New Ownership
The former Pine Lakes Fishing and Camping Resort in Pendleton (Indiana) is now Mystic Waters Family Campground, and the new owners are continuously working to renovate and improve the campground. As per a report, Lisa Holverson, her husband Brent, and business partner Pete Watson have created a place for family...
This City in Indiana Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America
Thrillist, an online media website that covers travel, food, and entertainment, has released their Coolest Small Cities in the United States list for 2022-2023 and their findings are based on quality of life, affordability, and urban amenities.
macaronikid.com
Johnson County Community Resources
A lot of families are struggling in today's economy. But, did you know several churches in Johnson County prepare and serve FREE meals weekly? There is also numerous food pantry available in Johnson County. Check out the food pantry's in the area:. Edinburgh Food Pantry may have food boxes, fruits,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 59
Hy-Vee finalizing plans for grocery store in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — Iowa-based grocery store chain Hy-Vee is in the final planning stages before construction of a new location in Fishers, Indiana. Hy-Vee, which first released plans for a store in an expansion into the Hoosier State in January, previously announced plans to build a supermarket in Zionsville. Now, the corporation has set its sites set on Fishers.
Fox 59
Broad Ripple’s Pots & Pans Pie Co. switches up menu each month
INDIANAPOLIS — Clarissa Morley started her business at farmers markets, selling not only her homemade pies but potted plants from her parents’ greenhouse. In 2018, she opened the brick-and-mortar Pots & Pans Pie Co. in Broad Ripple, where she still sells some plants but mostly those made-from-scratch pies customers got hooked on.
Fox 59
WAMMFest 2022 Returns to Craig Park in Greenwood
WAMMFest returns to Greenwood on Saturday, August 20th. The popular festival brings wine, art, music, and microbrews to Craig Park. Tickets are now on sale and the fun is all for a good cause. WAMMFest Spokesperson, Susan Decker and the owner of Teal Canary Art Studio, Amy Barile, share the...
Inside Indiana Business
Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable
Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
indyschild.com
Celebrate the End of Summer at a “Grown Up” Party to Remember at the Children’s Museum
Want to dance with dinos, learn about the science of beer, team up with friends to test your athletic ability and eat and drink a libation or two along the way? That’s just some of what grown-ups (21-and-older) revelers can expect when they party at Museum by Moonlight – presented by AMERICAN FUNDS® From Capital Group – on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 8 p.m. to midnight.
WISH-TV
IndyHumane offering discounted dog adoptions during ‘DOGust 1st’ celebration
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking to add a furry friend to the family? You won’t want to miss a special adoption event going on this week at IndyHumane. IndyHumane is teaming up with North Shore Animal League and the cryptocurrency token Baby Doge to celebrate “DOGust 1st,” the universal birthday for all rescue dogs.
wyrz.org
Indianapolis Resident Receives 12-Year Sentence for Social Media App Scam
INDIANAPOLIS (July 29, 2022) – Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan Friday announced the sentencing of David M. Betner. Betner was sentenced to 12 years in prison following an investigation by the Secretary of State’s Securities Division and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. “I am proud of the...
wbiw.com
Rare Bible on display at the Indiana State Library
INDIANAPOLIS – On Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., the Indiana State Library will present “The Mystery of the Darlington Bible”, a free program that will focus on a 14th-century medieval Bible held in the State Library’s collections. The lecture will investigate the...
Comments / 0