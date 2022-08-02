Donate blood in August to "Pick Your Prize" and receive a gas gift card this weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- It's time to adopt your duck. The 19th annual Rubber Duck Regatta benefits the kids and adults served by United Rehabilitation Services. The regatta will be held Sept. 30. The program begins at 8:15 p.m. and will include a virtual duck drop, which was popularized during the coronavirus pandemic. The event will also include a choice of movies, "Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs" or "Hook."

