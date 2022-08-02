Donate blood in August to "Pick Your Prize" and receive a gas gift card this weekend

dayton247now.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel MavenYellow Springs, OH
Anniversary of Ohio's Oregon District tragedy.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio State alum reflects on NASA career, honored to have the opportunityThe LanternTroy, OH
Coffee with a purpose, Ohio's Coffee Hub making an impact with delicious coffee and acts of service.Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Dayton, Ohio Art in the City! 300 plus artists!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
dayton247now.com
Adopt your ducks now, to help United Rehabilitation Services
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- It's time to adopt your duck. The 19th annual Rubber Duck Regatta benefits the kids and adults served by United Rehabilitation Services. The regatta will be held Sept. 30. The program begins at 8:15 p.m. and will include a virtual duck drop, which was popularized during the coronavirus pandemic. The event will also include a choice of movies, "Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs" or "Hook."
dayton247now.com
Crayons to Classrooms helping teachers and students with shopping event
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- There were around 30 teachers from surrounding counties at the Crayons to Classrooms shopping event on Wednesday, getting prepared for this school year. Katrice Grusenneyer, a second grade teacher from Fairborn Primary School, told us the school supply shopping event felt like Christmas. Many teachers are...
dayton247now.com
Cincinnati Zoo on 24-hour birth watch as Bibi shows signs of restlessness
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo said Bibi is showing signs of possibly nearing labor. The zoo has been on 24-hour birth watch. The zoo posted on its Facebook page that Bibi went into the hippo barn Tuesday afternoon after a morning of increased activity. Zookeepers said she chose to stay inside again Wednesday.
dayton247now.com
See where Dayton ranks for tech talent growth in North America
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The Dayton region has been named a top city for tech talent growth, according to a new report that identified emerging tech hubs in North America. CBRE, a commercial real estate services and investment firm, ranked Dayton No. 2 on its list of up-and-coming...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton247now.com
Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley Chapter hosts in-person education program
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley Chapter will been offering an in-person education program in Troy to provide comprehensive information about Alzheimer's disease and to answer common questions about dementia. The program, Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia, is being offered free to the community and will be held...
dayton247now.com
Mosquito control being applied Wednesday in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Public Health crews will be applying adulticide for mosquito control in the following areas of Greene County on Wednesday. Depending on weather, application will take place before sundown and continue for approximately 90 minutes while evening temperatures are above 60 degrees, winds need to be calm, and not raining, according to a news release.
dayton247now.com
80,000 attend Centerpoint Energy Dayton Air Show
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The region's premier summer event, the 48th annual Centerpoint Energy Dayton Air Show brought in an estimated 80,000 people this past weekend. The air show featured the return of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels in their new F/A-18 Super Hornets along with other top performers and a couple new acts. More than 50 static aircraft were also on the air show grounds.
dayton247now.com
Developmental Disabilities of Clark County hosting open interviews
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays in August, open interviews for RNs, LPNs, STNAs, and Direct Care employees will be held by Developmental Disabilities of Clark County. The interviews will take place in the Administration Conference Room on the FF Mueller Residential Center Campus, 2527 Kenton Street, Springfield.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton247now.com
Heat Advisory issued for Wednesday in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire Miami Valley from 10 am until 8 pm Wednesday. High temperatures in the lower 90s with high humidity will bring heat index values up to 103 by Wednesday afternoon. It's important to stay hydrated, limit time outside,...
dayton247now.com
Kettering Health to offer new therapy that makes fighting brain tumors easier
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Kettering Health is now the first provider in the Dayton area to offer GammaTile Therapy. GammaTile Therapy is an FDA-cleared, Surgically Targeted Radiation Therapy (STaRT) device that contains titanium radiation sources. The sources are embedded in a square “tile” and implanted in the brain immediately following tumor removal surgery.
dayton247now.com
8-year-old cancer survivor celebrates home run for life
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Dayton Dragons will host 8-year-old Beckett Richards for the Anthem Home Run for Life program. In cooperation with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Ohio, the Dayton Dragons will host 8-year-old Beckett Richards while they take on the Peoria Chiefs at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.
dayton247now.com
American Heart Association names 2022 Heart Walk co-chairs
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The American Heart Association’s annual Heart Walk is returning to build healthier lifestyles and raise lifesaving funds. The Heart Walk is an annual event that aims to raise funds for heart and stroke research. This year, the Heart Walk will involve a 5k run and walk around Day Air Ball Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dayton247now.com
Clark Shawnee schools pushing to pass combined levy for a third time
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The fate of the Clark Shawnee School District is in the hands of voters for a third time. “So the levy that is on today's ballot is a substitute replacement levy that combines two existing operation levies and substitutes them in the one ballot issue,” said Brian Kuhn the Superintendent.
dayton247now.com
ArtWraps winners to be unveiled at Art in the City
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The winnings designs for the ArtWraps project have been selected!. The fourteen winning designs have been turned into vinyl wraps that will cover utility boxes and brighten streets throughout downtown Dayton. “There was such a tremendous response to the first phase of the ArtWraps program,” said...
dayton247now.com
Columbus law firm acquires Dayton-area practice with 3 locations
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) A Columbus law firm is coming to the Miami Valley. Nager, Romaine & Schneiberg Co., L.P.A., Attorneys & Counselors At Law, has announced the acquisition of a Dayton law firm. NRS recently acquired Gibson Law Offices, formerly operated for over three decades by Joseph Gibson,...
dayton247now.com
FUDGE Foundation to hold events to commemorate anniversary of the Dayton Mass Shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The FUDGE Foundation will be holding two events to commemorate the anniversary of the Dayton Mass Shooting. The FUDGE Foundation, a non-profit that seeks to help those impacted by mass shootings, will be holding two events to honor and remember those who lost their lives at the Dayton Mass shooting.
dayton247now.com
Fast-casual deli restaurant to close its only Dayton-area location
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A fast-casual deli chain has closed its only Dayton-area location , the company announced Monday. Jason's Deli, a family-owned restaurant chain based in Texas, posted on its Facebook page its Beavercreek location will close Aug. 1. The restaurant, located at 2819 Centre Drive, opened in 2019.
dayton247now.com
Community comes out to support Deputy Matthew Yates
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF/WKRC) -- Community members waited along the procession route for hours to show support for Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates, his family, and the sheriff's office on Monday. Members of this community were lined up for miles, some with flags, others with thin blue line t-shirts, most of...
dayton247now.com
Springboro Junior High teacher making a difference, visits school in Africa
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springboro Schools raised more than $7,000 to help build a well for clean water at Chitipi Primary School in Lilongwe, Malawi, Africa. Before the past school year ended, seventh and eight grade students at Springboro Junior High School partnered with DOXA Wells to build a new well for the nearly 1,500 students.
dayton247now.com
Six officers who ended Oregon District mass shooting share their story
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The six current and former Dayton Police officers who ended the tragic Oregon District mass shooting on August 4, 2019, spoke about their actions publicly for the first time on Wednesday. Sergeant W. Chad Knight (retired) and Officers Jeremy Campbell, Vince Carter, Dave Denlinger, Ryan Nabel,...
Comments / 0