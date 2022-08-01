U.S. Targets Chinese, UAE Firms In New Iran Oil Sanctions

www.ibtimes.com
Related
A Nancy Pelosi Taiwan Visit Would be a Trump China Foreign Policy Triumph
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's potential trip next month to the self-ruling, China-claimed island of Taiwan would mark yet another victory for former President Donald Trump's shift to a more aggressive foreign policy toward Beijing. Reported plans for the upcoming trip, which first appeared last week in the Financial...
China has been waging a secret decade-long campaign targeting U.S. economic data, and the Fed’s defense is a joke, senator says
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In recent years, the U.S. has accused China of infiltrating American university campuses, businesses, and government computer systems for the purposes of obtaining Western intellectual property and technology. Now, a...
China is doubling down on its warning of a possible military response if Pelosi travels to Taiwan
"The Chinese People's Liberation Army will never sit idly by," a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson warned.
US says Beijing has no reason to turn Pelosi’s expected Taiwan visit into a ‘crisis’
National security council says speaker has ‘right to visit’ after China warns its military would ‘not sit idly by’
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ex-CIA chief predicts Chinese President's next moves after Pelosi's Taiwan trip
Ret. Gen. David Petraeus, the former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, tells CNN’s John Avlon why Chinese President Xi Jinping may try to avoid conflict with the US and Taiwan following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to the democratic, self-governing island.
Brittney Griner 'won over' Russian prison guards and inmates, and they reassured the WNBA star as she finished her trial
Russian prison guards and inmates told Griner "everything will be OK!" ahead of her trial, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison overseas.
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kremlin declares ‘solidarity’ with China over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit
China’s anger over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) long-discussed visit to Taiwan is “absolutely justified,” according to Russian officials.
Kinzinger says new subpoena is 'bad news' for Trump
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who is on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, discusses a federal grand jury issuing a subpoena for former Trump White House lawyer Pat Cipollone.
Japan Warns Russia's War Could Encourage Xi Jinping To Act Against Taiwan
Japan, in its annual defense white paper on Friday, warned of escalating security threats emerging from the Russia-Ukraine war, Chinese intimidation of Taiwan, and other vulnerable technology supply chains. What Happened: The defense ministry report listed out the Japanese government's security concerns as it prepares the defense budget request due...
Slate
Nancy Pelosi Just Lit a Match at the Dynamite Factory
As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plane approached the airport in Taipei on Tuesday, Chinese warships and fighter planes squeezed the meridian line—the air-and-sea border dividing the People’s Republic of China from Taiwan—while American aircraft carriers steamed nearby to ward off or meet any threats. It’s impossible to deny that this trip was, at the very least, poorly timed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chinese ambassador: Pelosi's Taiwan visit will escalate tensions
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan despite stern warnings from Beijing. CNN’s John King sits with Chinese ambassador to the US, Qin Gang, who explains the controversial visit and implications this could have on US-China relations.
International Business Times
No Worries About U.S. Demand For Now, Japan's Subaru Says
Japan's Subaru Corp expects strong demand from U.S. car buyers to continue, a senior executive said on Wednesday, amid growing concern about a slowdown in the world's largest economy. Chief Financial Officer Katsuyuki Mizuma's confidence highlights the split between consumers struggling to afford basic necessities amid record inflation and those...
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan: calls for calm in Asia as US-China tensions rise
South Korea calls for dialogue and Japan conveys concerns over drills, while North Korea praises China
Kim Jong-Un Hails 'Long-Standing And Traditional' Friendship In Message To New Indian President
North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday sent out a congratulatory message to the newly elected president of India, Draupadi Murmu. What Happened: In his message to Murmu, Kim hailed North Korea’s “long-standing and traditional relations of friendship and cooperation” with India, according to the statement released by the North Korean Foreign Affairs ministry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Korea Urges China-Taiwan Peace As Pelosi Arrives, North Backs China
"As a regional country, we hope that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait will continue," a South Korean Foreign Ministry official told Newsweek.
International Business Times
South China Sea Tensions: China Launches 'Law Enforcement' Vessel To Patrol Disputed Islands
In a bid to reassert its claim on the disputed waters of the South China Sea, China unveiled a law enforcement ship to patrol the disputed islands of the region Wednesday. Beijing has overlapping territorial claims with Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, Brunei and Malaysia over the islands and reefs in the South China Sea.
Japan warns of rising global tension, Russia-China arms ties
TOKYO (AP) — Japan warned of escalating national security threats stemming from Russia’s war on Ukraine and China’s tensions with Taiwan in an annual defense paper issued Friday, as Japan tries to bolster its military capability and spending. The annual defense white paper, approved by Prime Minister...
China blocks some Taiwan imports in response to Pelosi visit — but not computer chips
China blocks imports of citrus and fish from Taiwan in response to Nancy Pelosi's visit but avoids disrupting important technology purchases.
Comments / 0