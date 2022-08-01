Modern slavery: Latvian man allegedly made to work in factory

www.bbc.co.uk
Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants
A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
Agnes Akom: Man, 64, jailed for power tool murder of young woman
A man who murdered a young woman with a power tool inside a converted shipping container and buried her in a north London park has been jailed for life. Neculai Paizan, 64, had denied killing Agnes Akom, 20, but was convicted of murder last week at the Old Bailey. He...
Cameras will broadcast from Old Bailey for first ever UK televised sentencing tomorrow when paedophile learns his fate for stabbing his grandfather to death
Legal history will be made at the Old Bailey tomorrow as for the first time ever a sentencing hearing will be televised, the Ministry of Justice has announced. Tomorrow Judge Sarah Munro QC will be filmed as she sentences 25-year-old convicted paedophile Ben Oliver for the manslaughter of his grandfather David, 74.
Vulnerable man brought to work in UK ‘denied access to wages and clean clothes’
A vulnerable man brought to the UK was forced to work and hand over his wages, stripped of his passport and bank cards and denied showers and clean clothes, a court has heard.Latvian national Rolands Kazoks was kept in a house in Newport, South Wales, against his will, made to clean and threatened that if he did not pay off an ever-increasing debt, his family at home would be targeted.Two men and a woman are now on trial at Newport Crown Court charged with modern slavery offences.Normunds Freibergs, 40, of Morley Close, Newport, Jokubas Stankevicius, 59, and Ruta Stankeviciene, 57,...
Teenage killers grin as they are jailed for life after stabbing schoolboy, 14, to death with a sword hidden in a walking stick
Two teenagers grinned as they were sentenced to life in prison after they stabbed a schoolboy to death with a sword concealed inside a walking stick. Fares Maatou, 14, died after being confronted and stabbed by the two teenagers on Barking Road in Canning Town, east London, on Friday 23 April last year.
Prison officer, 25, is jailed after smuggling in iPhones for an inmate who she fell in love with
A prison officer has been jailed after smuggling iPhones into jail for an inmate she had fallen in love with. Emma Johnson, 25, made thousands of pounds and discussed how much money she was making with serving prisoner Marcus Solomon. In one message, when her lover asked her how much...
Police say mother, 33, and her four young children including toddler three, have been found safe and well
Police have said a mother and her four children, including a three-year-old toddler, have now been found safe and well. Jemma, 33, and her children Christopher, 11, Julian, nine, Maddison, seven and Stephen, three, had been reported missing from the Merthyr Tydfil area on Monday, according to police. South Wales...
Man who raped woman hours before her death jailed for life
A man who raped a vulnerable woman who was found dead just hours later has been given a life sentence. Lars Pedersen, 38, attacked Alison McAllister at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. The 56-year-old victim had been sitting alone and was said to be...
Nurse, 32, accused of murdering seven babies appears in court for hearing
A NURSE accused of murdering seven babies faced court yesterday for a pre-trial hearing. Lucy Letby, 32, is charged with killing the five boys and two girls on the neo-natal ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire. She is also accused of the attempted murder of a further five...
Woman, 26, who left her blind neighbour suicidal after falsely claiming he had raped her is jailed for two years
A woman who left her vulnerable blind neighbour feeling suicidal after falsely claiming he had raped her has been jailed for two years. Jade Wass, 26, called police saying she had been attacked by her neighbour while camping outside of a home in Teesside on July 8, 2020. She claimed...
Man 'was murdered after being honeytrapped in his own flat by three young women he met through Craigslist'
A man caught in a Craigslist 'honeytrap' was murdered in his own flat, a court has heard. Vishal Gohel, 44, thought he had arranged a 'sexual liason' with three young women at his flat in Herts near Watford via goods and services site Craigslist. Instead, he was gagged and beaten...
Grim end to infamous cold case as accused killer, 53, takes his own life just hours before verdict on whether he murdered his ex-lover, 23, and it means her shattered family will NEVER get closure
An accused murderer has been found dead just one day before a judge was to hand down the verdict on whether he killed his lover 10 years ago. James Scott 'Jim' Church, 53, stood trial for 68 days in the NSW Supreme Court charged with the murder of Leisl Smith, 23, who vanished from Tuggerah Railway Station on the Central Coast on August 19, 2012.
'His leg was between my legs': BBC newsreader Jan Leeming, 80, details being 'rugby tackled' by masked man at ATM - and reveals she cooked for her friends hours after mugging
Ex-BBC newsreader Jan Leeming revealed she fought off a would-be bag snatcher who rugby-tackled her to the floor at an ATM in a French village over a week ago. And the veteran broadcaster, 80, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday exactly what happened to her, noting her mugger was unsuccessful in his attempts.
Couple found dead in the ocean as cops investigate the bizarre double death after finding man floating 2.5km out to sea
A man's body has been found floating kilometres off the coast almost 24 hours after his partner's body was found at a nearby popular beach. Emergency services were called to Moonee Beach in NSW's Lake Macquarie region on Monday afternoon after a body was located in the water. A woman,...
Lorry driver who killed three people while looking at dating sites makes jail cell plea in hard-hitting video
A lorry driver jailed for killing three people by ploughing into traffic as he looked at his phone has told tearfully how he will regret what he did for the rest of his life.Ion Onut helped to make a video from his prison cell warning of how using mobiles while driving can ruin lives in an instant.“It shows you how quickly it happens, and how quickly your life changes from being normal to now being in prison, having a sentence of eight years,” he says in the hard-hitting film.Onut was using the internet on his phone when he crashed...
Pictured: The NHS nurse and mother-of-two who died after falling from a height... as man appears in court charged with murder
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman who died in north-west London after reports of a woman who had 'fallen from a height'. Leonidas Georgalla, 50, of Harrow, appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court today for a preliminary hearing. He is accused of murdering Kathleen...
Lilia Valutyte: man in court charged with murder of nine-year-old
Deividas Skebas, 22, appears before judge in Lincoln over stabbing of girl in Boston on Thursday
Mother, 32, and stepfather, 38, are charged with murdering her 10-month-old baby boy who was found critically injured at home
A mother and stepfather have been charged with the murder of her ten-month-old baby boy who died in a Derbyshire home. Mother Gemma Barton, 32, and her partner Craig Crouch, 38, are accused of killing the child who was discovered in a critically ill state at 7.15am on December 30, 2020 by East Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics.
Serial criminal with 'most extreme addiction to crack cocaine' his barrister had ever seen secured £50,000 Rishi Sunak Covid bounceback loan that he blew on drugs
A well-known criminal has been jailed for nearly four years after blowing a £50,000 Covid bounceback loan all on drugs before being arrested in a high-speed car chase. Serial crook Louis Maxwell, 35, claimed the money through Rishi Sunak's Covid Bounceback scheme to help his tow-truck business survive through lockdown.
Man, 29, is convicted of killing stranger, 25, by shoving the charity worker off pier into the sea before saying: 'It was just a bit of fun'
A man has been convicted of killing a stranger by shoving her off a pier and into the sea before claiming 'it was just a bit of fun'. Jacob Foster, 29, shoved charity worker Charmaine O'Donnell off Helensburgh Pier in Argyll and Bute on April 23 last year. Charmaine, 25,...
