Gameplay Of Gotham Knights Debuted On The Network With The Start Of Batgirl At Work

Why Won't the 'Batgirl' Movie Be Released in Theaters or on Streaming?
"Batgirl" was set to star Leslie Grace and would see Michael Keaton return to the role of Bruce Wayne for the first time since 1992's "Batman Returns."
Complex
HBO Max’s ‘Batgirl’ Shelved, $90 Million DC Film Starring Leslie Grace Had Finished Filming (UPDATE)
UPDATED 8/4, 2:20 p.m. ET: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah released a statement after their Batgirl film was shelved by Warner Bros. “We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it. We wish that fans would’ve had the opportunity to see and embrace the film,” they wrote.
dotesports.com
Sony claims Xbox’s ownership of Call of Duty franchise could influence users’ console choices
With Microsoft acquiring Activision-Blizzard earlier this year, Sony has claimed the Call of Duty (CoD) franchise being tied to Xbox could influence users’ console choices. As seen in the company’s official response to the inquiry made by the Brazil regulatory board (via Resetera), Sony pointed out how the success established by the CoD franchise can be considered as something “which stands out as a gaming category on its own.”
digitalspy.com
Why Batgirl was cancelled
While the notorious caped crusader Batman has had many an incarnation, we have seldom seen Batgirl in the lead. So to say that the cancellation of her first live-action movie is disappointing would be an understatement. In The Heights star Leslie Grace was set to play the titular vigilante, aka...
wegotthiscovered.com
The people demand justice for Brendan Fraser after ‘Batgirl’ gets binned
If there’s anyone who can rival Keanu Reeves as the most beloved wholesome hero in Hollywood, it’s Brendan Fraser. People absolutely love the guy, which is fair enough when he seems to be a delight in every sense of the word. The Mummy star is in the midst...
ComicBook
DC's Batgirl Movie Reportedly Shelved, Not Releasing in Theaters or HBO Max
DC has no plans to release its previously-planned Batgirl movie in theaters or on the HBO Max streaming service, according to a new report published by The Wrap on Tuesday. The film, which wrapped production earlier this year, was originally set to be released on the HBO Max, but recent rumors had suggested that it could get a theatrical release. According to The Wrap's reporting, the budget of the film grew to $90 million amid shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the project is ultimately not regarded to be the kind of "theatrical event film" that DC is looking to put out in the future. Still, their report indicates that the studio is "actively planning" to work with the film's star, Leslie Grace, as well as directors Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi.
People
'Batgirl' Directors 'Shocked' by News of Studio Canceling Movie: 'We Still Can't Believe It'
The Batgirl directors are "saddened" their movie won't be released to fans. On Tuesday, news broke that Warner Bros. Discovery canceled plans to release two movies that were deep into production: animated sequel Scoob! Holiday Haunt and live-action DC Comics movie Batgirl. The superhero movie reportedly already cost $90 million, but the studio no longer will release the film on streaming or in theaters.
There Are Rumors That A Black Panther Open-World Game Is Being Created
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After’s first trailer, which will conclude Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on November 11, was one of the greatest announcements at San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend. Industry insider Jeff Grubb first reported that a Black Panther video game is in production shortly...
Character Gollum Has Been Delayed On Almost All Platforms From Game The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
The new update was scheduled to debut on September 1, but creator Daedalic Entertainment will wait a few more months to improve Gollum’s solitary trip. Maybe some folks will find this information helpful. The first game’s pieces were presented last month after a protracted wait, but to put it gently, the reaction was not particularly enthusiastic.
The Iconic ‘Oof’ Sound From Roblox Has Been Eliminated, RIP.
If you’ve ever spent any significant time on the Roblox platform, you’re probably already aware of one of the platform’s most well-known (or infuriating) quirks: if a player died, a cheesy “oof” sound used to be played. The creator of the iconic “oof,” Tommy Tallarico, revealed to GamesBeat in 2019 that he is the rightful owner of the sound.
How The Breaking Bad Open-World Game Will Look Is Demonstrated In An Unreal Engine 5 Trailer
Breaking Bad’s first season premiered with relatively favorable reviews, but each succeeding season has been met with unanimity of praise from critics. It’s one of the most watched crime dramas on television, and some even go so far as to call it the best produced. El Camino was released after its last season due to its popularity.
PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says
PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
IGN
After Batgirl's Cancellation, Supergirl Could Be In Trouble Too
After the surprise cancelation of Batgirl, all eyes are on Supergirl… and it’s apparently not looking good. According to Rolling Stone, the shake-up at Warner Bros. Discovery goes further than just DC’s upcoming Batgirl film – it’s likely to affect other superpowered projects, too. “Supergirl,...
A brand New Character For Riot’s Free League Of Legends Fighting Game Is Showcased
On August 1, 2022, Riot Games revealed that the F2P model would be used to distribute the fighting game codenamed Project L. Illaoi has joined the playable group of fighters in Riot Games’ Project L, the continuing assist-based 2D combat game set in the League of Legends universe. The...
The Blogger Created An Epic Conflict Between Elden Ring Creatures
21 Elden Ring creatures participated in the blogger’s contrived “battle royale.” The majority of the participants were boss characters that the player can encounter in the game’s open environment. The dragon decided not to attack her when they were left alone with him in the first...
Dead Space Remake Is Making Progress, With EA Motive Now In Alpha
The remake of the cult classic horror game Dead Space is being made on schedule. According to the studio EA Motive, the project reached the alpha level a few weeks ago and is currently undergoing successful testing. The developers celebrated on this particular occasion before returning to their regular tasks on July 29 morning.
The Fate/EXTRA Record Remake Trailer Features Well-Known Characters
For the next Fate/EXTRA remake, Fate/EXTRA Record, Type-Moon has unveiled a brand-new trailer. Nero Claudius, Rin Tohsaka, Rani VIII, Shinji Mato, Leonardo B. Harvey, Cuchulainn, Francis Drake, and Robin Hood were among the well-known Fate series characters that appeared in the teaser. Most of what we see are cutscenes, occasionally...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Batgirl’ comic book writer shares thoughts on the cancellation
Batgirl was supposed to be one of the highlights of HBO Max’s 2022 line-up, but Warner Bros just tossed the highly anticipated and practically complete superhero movie in the trash. It’s a shocking decision by a major studio, a betrayal of the cast and crew who spent months shooting it, and a truly dark day for Batgirl fans.
Goat Simulator 3’s Release Date Has Been Confirmed By Coffee Stain North With The Help Of A Brief, Humorous, And Quite Scary Latest Teaser
Even original game enthusiasts were astonished when Goat Simulator 3 was announced during the Summer Game Fest. This is due to the lack of a sequel to Goat Simulator, as well as the fact that the game’s creator, Coffee Stain, succeeded in agitating the first game’s mayhem. Goat...
No Revelations Regarding Mortal Kombat Will Be Made At Evo 2022
This weekend marks the start of Evo 2022, which will include the live show “Evo Lounge,” which will include “interesting material” and divulge details from August 5 to 6. Warner Bros. Games, Capcom, SNK, Arc System Works, and Bandai Namco Entertainment are all there, according to...
