Gameplay Of Gotham Knights Debuted On The Network With The Start Of Batgirl At Work

DC has no plans to release its previously-planned Batgirl movie in theaters or on the HBO Max streaming service, according to a new report published by The Wrap on Tuesday. The film, which wrapped production earlier this year, was originally set to be released on the HBO Max, but recent rumors had suggested that it could get a theatrical release. According to The Wrap's reporting, the budget of the film grew to $90 million amid shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the project is ultimately not regarded to be the kind of "theatrical event film" that DC is looking to put out in the future. Still, their report indicates that the studio is "actively planning" to work with the film's star, Leslie Grace, as well as directors Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO