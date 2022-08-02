Agent Says Teams Asking About P.K. Subban, But Have Stipulation

www.yardbarker.com
Rangers’ Brennan Othmann, Will Cuylle, and Dylan Garand playing at WJC
New York Rangers prospects Brennan Othmann, along with Will Cuylle and Dylan Garand will soon be in action. Team Canada has just announced their final roster for the World Junior Championships being played in Edmonton from August 9th to 20th. The tournament was cancelled back in December. Forever Blueshirts reported...
News and notes: Six days until Kailer Yamamoto’s arbitration hearing, Todd Marchant hired in San Jose and more
The days are ticking away for the Edmonton Oilers and Kailer Yamamoto to sign a contract ahead of arbitration. Jesse Puljujarvi and the Oilers got a one-year, $3-million deal done last week avoiding arbitration, and the Oilers will surely be trying to make the same happen with Yamamoto. There should...
Edmonton Oilers legend Kevin Lowe retires from off-ice roles with franchise
An Edmonton Oilers legend has stepped down from his post with the franchise. Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman Kevin Lowe is retiring from his role as vice chair and alternate governor, the team has announced. When the Oilers selected Lowe with the No. 21 overall pick in the 1979 NHL...
Madden Looking Forward to Coaching Coyotes' Crop of Prospects
John Madden knows a thing or two about how to play defense. The Arizona Coyotes' newest assistant coach was renowned throughout his NHL career as one of the league's best defensive forwards, having won the Selke Trophy in the 2000-01 season while finishing as the runner-up on three other occasions.
NHL Rumors – Philadelphia Flyers and Edmonton Oilers Musings
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic (mailbag): August is often when the NHL wilderness gets to be more and more apparent. Philadelphia Flyers and their fans have many, many concerns after this offseason from Chuck Fletcher so far.
Bears reportedly considering trading away former second round pick Teven Jenkins
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are exploring the possibility of trading offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, who the organization spent the No. 39 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on just a few short offseasons ago. Jenkins doesn't have a ton of experience since he spent...
Chicago Bears: One Player On His Way Out While Another Likely Stays
The drama is already high at Chicago Bears training camp. One player looks to be on his way out of town while another one who was thought to be out suddenly is back in. The Chicago Bears are less than a week into training camp yet the drama is already high. Contract disputes dominated from the start, but at least they’re not ugly. There is just nothing going on yet.
St. Louis Blues News
Every offseason there is a section of the fan base that is not satisfied. Either the St. Louis Blues did not do enough to improve themselves or they made too many changes, possibly altering locker room chemistry. St. Louis Blues News / St. Louis Game Time / 8 hours ago.
NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks haven’t been able to move out salary
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Sekeres and Price: Jeff Peterson last week on the Vancouver Canucks not being able to move salary out. “Everything that happens around the league these days, I sort of view through a Canucks lens, and for these people that wonder, ‘why haven’t the Canucks been able to get off Tanner Pearson or Jason Dickinson?’
Flames re-sign Oliver Kylington to two-year deal, $2.5 million AAV
Kylington was slated to go to salary arbitration on Aug. 10, but that hearing now obviously won’t be necessary. Kylington, 25, had a breakthrough season in 2021-22. After clearing waivers and playing on the taxi squad in 2020-21, he was given an opportunity to play in the top four alongside Chris Tanev after an early season injury to Nikita Zadorov. Kylington thrived alongside Tanev and emerged as the player the Flames hoped he could become: a savvy, mobile puck-moving defender.
Former Penguins Prospect Cam Lee Signs in KHL
For a number of seasons now, the Pittsburgh Penguins have had one of the lowest rated prospect pools across the NHL. The Penguins thinnest position amongst the prospects falls with the defensemen, and the blue line just got a little slimmer. Former defensive prospect Cam Lee has signed a one-year...
Doc Rivers Apparently Admits That Ben Simmons Left The Philadelphia 76ers Because Of The Relationship With Joel Embiid
The Ben Simmons saga with Philadelphia was finally in the rearview mirror after dominating the headlines most of last season when he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets . This season's trade saga is headlined by Simmons' new teammate Kevin Durant. Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers was on The Vince...
Blue Jackets sign forward Emil Bemstrom to two-year deal
The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed their last remaining restricted free agent, inking forward Emil Bemstrom to a two-year deal worth $900K per season through 2023-24. General manager Jarmo Kekalainen spoke on the deal:. Emil is a skilled and offensive forward who has the ability to find the back of...
After a 40-year career with the Edmonton Oilers, Kevin Lowe has announced his retirement
Kevin Lowe hung up the skates from his playing days 24 years ago and now, he’s hanging up the suit and tie. The Oilers announced Tuesday morning that Lowe would be retiring from his role as vice chair and alternate governor of the Edmonton Oilers. “Kevin Lowe has been...
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Puljujärvi, Murray, Marner & Mete
Third, I’ll share notes about newcomer to the team Victor Mete’s friendship with Mitch Marner. Finally, I’ll share what I’ve been seeing as the narrative this offseason and compare it to the similar narrative that was going on just prior to the 2021-22 regular season. Item...
Rangers News & Rumors: Kakko, Gettinger, Sykora & More
The New York Rangers re-signed former second-overall pick and restricted free agent (RFA) Kaapo Kakko to a two-year bridge deal. They also signed Tim Gettinger, who likely won’t see much time on the NHL roster but could easily make the jump from the minors if a spot becomes available on the fourth line. Plus, the Blueshirts’ 2022 second-round, 63rd-overall pick, Adam Sykora, was signed to an entry-level contract (ELC) and more.
2 Flyers’ Prospects Earn Opportunity With Hockey Canada at WJC
After a mundane offseason, Philadelphia Flyers fans finally have something to look forward to as two prospects will represent their home country at the upcoming 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. On Monday afternoon, Hockey Canada announced the 25-player roster for the tournament and two familiar names made the cut. Among...
Franchise Hockey Manager 8 predicts the rest of Michael Bunting’s career
The 2021-22 season was a historic one for the Leafs where they broke franchise records previously a season prior to John Tavares coming home. It was also the breakout campaign for Michael Bunting, who found immediate success when lined up with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. While they were unable to get the job done in the playoffs yet again, it wasn’t due to Bunting and he has established himself as an integral part of the Leafs’ core moving forward.
Five NHL goalies who will be better in 2022–23
The goalie carousel has been spinning this offseason, but it looks like the ride is about to finally end. Most NHL teams have their tandems set for the 2022–23 season, and I think several goaltenders who struggled last year are in a position to bounce back. Philipp Grubauer. Not...
Why has free-agent forward Tyler Motte drawn so little interest this offseason?
With their sights set on a Stanley Cup, the New York Rangers found themselves active buyers at last year’s trade deadline. Although the team made a few additions, forward Andrew Copp, whom the team acquired from the Winnipeg Jets, stole most of the attention. However, the team would have one of the more underrated deadline pickups, bringing in two-way energy forward Tyler Motte from the Vancouver Canucks. While it was the likes of Copp, Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin who drove the Rangers offense up front, Motte showed through his complete game just how valuable he was to a team that was able to make a deeper playoff run than many had anticipated.
