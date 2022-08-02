How did Adam Wheeling from Springfield place in Boys' 16 USTA standings in the week ending July 23?

spotonillinois.com
Recent Livingston County home sales in week ending July 16
Bloomington tennis player Bryse Boester is ranked 9,097th in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 23. They had 30 total points, split between 30 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
Shares in HBT Financial Inc. (HBT:NSQ) unsteady in July
Bloomington tennis player Ivanka George won 10 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 15. Their 10 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus...
Southern Illinois storm spares lives, spoils soybeans
Illinois Newsroom - NEWTON - Parts of southern Illinois are recovering after a sudden storm dropped about ten inches of rain and hail in less than 24 hours. No one was injured in Jasper County, according to the sheriff's department. The casualties in this flash flood were the crops....
Jacksonville native, mother-in-law to hockey legend, celebrates 101st birthday
Wayne Gretzky doesn't wish everyone a happy birthday. But then, not everyone turned 101 years old like Jacksonville native Jean Jones did Tuesday. Or happens to be the hockey legend's mother-in-law.
What a recession would mean for Illinois
BELLEVILLE - The estate of a woman who died while a resident of St. Paul's Senior Community is suing the long-term care facility, alleging she received inadequate care. Yvonne Roby, as independent administrator of the estate of Ernestine Fenderson, deceased, filed the complaint in the St. Clair...
Lawsuit challenges campaign contribution limits in Illinois judicial races
Limits on political donations in Illinois judicial races are illegal and violate the U.S. Constitution, according to a lawsuit filed today in federal court in Chicago. Read more..
Heat Advisory issued August 01 at 2:51AM CDT until August 03 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS
..HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to around 105 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois, mainly along and west of a Mount Vernon, Illinois, to Cairo, to Poplar Bluff, Missouri...
Logan County Building and Grounds & Transportation Committee met July 5
Here is the agenda provided by the committee: ROLL CALL: - Chairman of Building & Grounds Jim Wessbecher - Vice Chairman of B&G Janet Estill - Chairman of Transportation David Hepler - Vice Chairman of Transportation...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 02 at 3:08AM CDT until August 02 at 4:00AM CDT by NWS
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... North central Christian County in central Illinois... Northeastern Sangamon County in central Illinois... * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 308 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Riverton,...
Flash Flood Warning issued August 02 at 5:05AM CDT until August 02 at 7:15AM CDT by NWS
..FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SANGAMON COUNTY... At 504 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected...
