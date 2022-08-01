ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

The Fate of Massive Development on Halletts Point Peninsula Now Rests With Cabán and City Council

Astoria Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on astoriapost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Astoria Post

Queens Borough President Rejects Massive Innovation QNS Proposal, ‘Would Drastically Alter Character’ of Astoria

The massive Innovation QNS project was rejected by Queens Borough President Thursday who said that the sheer scale of the 2,800-unit proposed development outweighed the benefits that may come from it. Queens Borough President Donvan Richards’ rejection of the proposal represents another blow for the developers of Innovation QNS, who...
QUEENS, NY
Astoria Post

City Approves Plan That Will See 26-Story Tower Replace Gritty Block of Stores in Queens Plaza and Upgrade Subway Station

The City has approved a plan that will see a dilapidated block of stores on Queens Plaza North demolished and replaced with a 26-story residential apartment complex. The gritty block, located between 27th Street and Crescent Street, has been an eyesore for decades and the City has announced that it has approved a developer’s plan to transform the strip. The plan will see a 311-foot-tall tower go up with 417 residential units—124 of which will be deemed affordable– and 7,600 square feet of ground floor commercial space.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Government
City
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy