The Fate of Massive Development on Halletts Point Peninsula Now Rests With Cabán and City Council

The City has approved a plan that will see a dilapidated block of stores on Queens Plaza North demolished and replaced with a 26-story residential apartment complex. The gritty block, located between 27th Street and Crescent Street, has been an eyesore for decades and the City has announced that it has approved a developer’s plan to transform the strip. The plan will see a 311-foot-tall tower go up with 417 residential units—124 of which will be deemed affordable– and 7,600 square feet of ground floor commercial space.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO