County invests over $9 million in Shelter and Behavioral Health Projects
Snohomish County, Wash., August 4, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced $9.6 million in new investment projects through the Shelter & Behavioral Health Partnership Program. This new matching program seeks to leverage federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars through collaborations with cities. In total, Snohomish County partnered with nine cities on 11 projects that expand access to shelter, social services, and behavioral health services across the county.
USPS to Host Career Fair at the Everett Library
EVERETT, Wash., August 4, 2022 – The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting a career fair at the Everett Library to fill openings for carriers and clerks. When: August 5 10 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. Where: Everett Library located at 9512 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA, 98204. To assist...
JOBS・
Two Vacancies on the Snohomish County Parks Advisory Board
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, August 4, 2022—Do you love parks, trails, open spaces and great places to recreate? Are you passionate about recreation or interested in how parks, trails and other recreation facilities are planned, designed, built and operated? Then this may be a great opportunity for you!. There are currently...
Everett Police looking for alleged lemonade thief
EVERETT, Wash., August 4, 2022 — Everett Police need your help in the identification and eventual arrest of a male suspect who allegedly paid for lemonade with a counterfeit 100-dollar bill who then demanded exact change back. Below is a copy of the post from the Everett Police Department of the incident.
Eric Beckman named to lead Sound Transit’s Portfolio Services Office
Sound Transit today announced its appointment of agency veteran Eric Beckman as Portfolio Services Office Executive Director, a key role for guiding the agency’s successful project delivery. The Portfolio Services Office (PSO) is focused on maintaining key project delivery functions and standards that support the agency in efficiently building,...
