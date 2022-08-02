www.waovam.com
Wiliam Spivey II, Vincennes
William Owen Spivey II was born on April 15, 1962 in Terre Haute IN to Carolyn Chilton and William O. Spivey I. William left us to join the lord on July 28, 2022. William is proceeded in death by his father William O Spivey I, son Joshua O. Spivey, and sister Anissa Jill Spivey. William is survived by; his mother Carolyn Chilton, siblings Amy Spivey-Bridwell and Dwayne, Randall Spivey and Tammy, Sacha Chilton-Fugate and Jeff, and Christopher Spivey, children Candace Spivey-Mack, and Justin Spivey, Several nieces and nephews, and grandchildren, friends may leave online condolences at www.fredrickandson.com. Fredrick and Son McClure-Utt Funeral Homes, Vincennes Chapel is honored to be entrusted with William’s arrangements.
P.R. Sweeney, 80, Vincennes
Paul R. Sweeney, better known as P.R., was born to Anna Lee and Paul J. Sweeney on February 27, 1942, in Vincennes, Indiana. P.R. was the oldest of two children, his younger sister Jane Ann (Sweeney) Hoke was born 16 years later. A 1960 graduate of Monroe City High School,...
GSH Insurance Program Being Developed
Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes is developing a local health insurance program that will service employers of all sizes in Knox County and the surrounding areas beginning on January 1st, 2023. Good Samaritan is partnering with Columbus, Indiana based SIHO Insurance Services and the Knox County Chamber of Commerce to...
“Meet the Alices” Scrimmage Night Set for Friday
This Friday is Meet the Alices Scrimmage Night. The evening is a chance for community members to meet this year’s Vincennes Lincoln High School varsity. The scrimmage is free and open to the public. It will begin at five Friday afternoon at Inman Field off Washington Avenue. Games for younger kids will be available after the scrimmage., around 7 pm.
Clearing Skies Leads to Good “National Night Out” in Vincennes
Early rain yesterday cleared off in time for the Vincennes Police Department to hold its National Night Out at Rainbow Beach. The annual event is a community outing bringing the Department and community together. Vincennes Police Chief Jon Hillenbrand says the causal meeting with the public is important for both...
National Night Out Planned Tonight at Rainbow Beach
The Vincennes Police Department’s annual National Night Out will be tonight from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the Rainbow Beach Family Aquatic Center located in Gregg Park on Washington Avenue. There will be free swimming, free food, and giveaways. The event is open to the public. National Night Out...
SR 550 Road Work Planned in Loogootee
State highway officials have announced upcoming lane restrictions and closures for State Road 550 between Loogootee and Lacy in Martin County for culvert replacement projects. Two lane restrictions will take place at State Road 550 near Eastgate Avenue in Loogootee on August 8th and then near Brooks Bridge Road on August 9th.
Closure of Coal Mine Road in Gibson County Set for Tomorrow
Part of Coal Mine Road in southern Gibson County will be closed during the day tomorrow for traffic work. The part of the road to close is between South Main Street Road and Gibson County Road 330 West. The work will happen between 9 :30 a-m and 4:30 p-m Eastern...
KC Commissioners Still Working on OCRA Income Survey
The Knox County Commissioners continue to work on an income survey for the October 14th set of state grant applications. The applications are part of the state’s OCRA– or Office of Community and Rural Affairs– grant cycle. Officials from the Southern Indiana Development Commission– or S-I-D-C– told...
Knox, Daviess County Residents Reminded to Use 2-1-1 to Report Flood Damage
Residents in Knox and Daviess counties are reminded to call 2-1-1 to report flood damage from July 23rd to 25th. Those days, severe storms, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding affected many– especially in northern Knox County and in Daviess County. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security will use the...
Domestic Battery Call Turns Into Drug Bust
Vincennes City Police were called to a domestic disturbance, which led to a drug bust Sunday Afternoon. Around 4:22 PM, 30-year-old Jonathan Hunter Ball of Vincennes was arrested and booked into the Knox County Jail. Ball faces charges of domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, and possession of...
Cal Ripken World Series Adds Two Exhibition Games Saturday
Two special exhibition games have been added as part of the Cal Ripken ten year-old World Series schedule. The exhibitions will happen Saturday night on the Green diamond. The extra games include a bat boy game at 6 pm. Following that, a Buddy Ball scrimmage will be played at six-30,
Daviess County Health Department Offering Extended Hours for Immunization Clinic
If you missed out on the Daviess County Health Department’s back to school immunization clinic, the county will be holding clinics with extended hours starting today. Clinics for back-to-school immunizations, will be available today thru Wednesday from 8:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M. For more info or to schedule an appointment, call 812-254-86-66. Walk-ins are also being accepted.
Most Motorists Paying Attention to Road Conditions Post Flooding
Over the last week, Knox County and the surrounding area has seen a good amount of rain. So much, that flooding was a big topic earlier last week. Knox County Sheriff, Doug Vantlin says that nobody was injured and that most motorists were paying attention to the road signs. Vantlin also gives his advice when encountering a flooded roadway.
