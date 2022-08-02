William Owen Spivey II was born on April 15, 1962 in Terre Haute IN to Carolyn Chilton and William O. Spivey I. William left us to join the lord on July 28, 2022. William is proceeded in death by his father William O Spivey I, son Joshua O. Spivey, and sister Anissa Jill Spivey. William is survived by; his mother Carolyn Chilton, siblings Amy Spivey-Bridwell and Dwayne, Randall Spivey and Tammy, Sacha Chilton-Fugate and Jeff, and Christopher Spivey, children Candace Spivey-Mack, and Justin Spivey, Several nieces and nephews, and grandchildren, friends may leave online condolences at www.fredrickandson.com. Fredrick and Son McClure-Utt Funeral Homes, Vincennes Chapel is honored to be entrusted with William’s arrangements.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO