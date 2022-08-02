www.waovam.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
waovam.com
P.R. Sweeney, 80, Vincennes
Paul R. Sweeney, better known as P.R., was born to Anna Lee and Paul J. Sweeney on February 27, 1942, in Vincennes, Indiana. P.R. was the oldest of two children, his younger sister Jane Ann (Sweeney) Hoke was born 16 years later. A 1960 graduate of Monroe City High School,...
waovam.com
GSH Insurance Program Being Developed
Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes is developing a local health insurance program that will service employers of all sizes in Knox County and the surrounding areas beginning on January 1st, 2023. Good Samaritan is partnering with Columbus, Indiana based SIHO Insurance Services and the Knox County Chamber of Commerce to...
waovam.com
Odon Girl Dies in Fall at Southern Illinois Park
An Odon girl died Friday after falling about 100 feet at the Garden of the Gods Park in southern Illinois. Reports say 10-year-old Everly Kate Montgomery was airlifted to a Carbondale hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Everly was an incoming fourth grader at North Daviess Elementary. Her...
waovam.com
“Meet the Alices” Scrimmage Night Set for Friday
This Friday is Meet the Alices Scrimmage Night. The evening is a chance for community members to meet this year’s Vincennes Lincoln High School varsity. The scrimmage is free and open to the public. It will begin at five Friday afternoon at Inman Field off Washington Avenue. Games for younger kids will be available after the scrimmage., around 7 pm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
waovam.com
Remembering Community Leader P.R. Sweeney
The Vincennes community is mourning the loss of community leader and former bank president P-R Sweeney. Sweeney died Monday; he was 80 years old. Sweeney was the last president of the former Security Bank and Trust in Vincennes. He kept his executive position through the bank’s acquisition by Old National Bank, before retiring in 2001. He followed in his father’s footsteps as bank president, being named to the position in 1994.
waovam.com
Wiliam Spivey II, Vincennes
William Owen Spivey II was born on April 15, 1962 in Terre Haute IN to Carolyn Chilton and William O. Spivey I. William left us to join the lord on July 28, 2022. William is proceeded in death by his father William O Spivey I, son Joshua O. Spivey, and sister Anissa Jill Spivey. William is survived by; his mother Carolyn Chilton, siblings Amy Spivey-Bridwell and Dwayne, Randall Spivey and Tammy, Sacha Chilton-Fugate and Jeff, and Christopher Spivey, children Candace Spivey-Mack, and Justin Spivey, Several nieces and nephews, and grandchildren, friends may leave online condolences at www.fredrickandson.com. Fredrick and Son McClure-Utt Funeral Homes, Vincennes Chapel is honored to be entrusted with William’s arrangements.
waovam.com
Clearing Skies Leads to Good “National Night Out” in Vincennes
Early rain yesterday cleared off in time for the Vincennes Police Department to hold its National Night Out at Rainbow Beach. The annual event is a community outing bringing the Department and community together. Vincennes Police Chief Jon Hillenbrand says the causal meeting with the public is important for both...
waovam.com
Final Prep Under Way for Knox County Watermelon Festival
Final preparations are underway for the Knox County Watermelon Festival. The festival is set for this upcoming weekend in downtown Vincennes. Events get under way Friday with a business challenge as well as a concert, beer garden, and watermelon eating contest. Activities will continue Saturday with the Watermelon Festival 5K and walk, antique tractor show, the WZDM Baby and Toddler contest, seed spiting contest, a variety show, and more. At 3 on Saturday, the Illiana Watermelon Association will work to crown the next Miss Watermelon. The festival is put on each year by the Knox County Chamber of Commerce.
IN THIS ARTICLE
waovam.com
National Night Out Planned Tonight at Rainbow Beach
The Vincennes Police Department’s annual National Night Out will be tonight from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the Rainbow Beach Family Aquatic Center located in Gregg Park on Washington Avenue. There will be free swimming, free food, and giveaways. The event is open to the public. National Night Out...
waovam.com
Cal Ripken World Series Adds Two Exhibition Games Saturday
Two special exhibition games have been added as part of the Cal Ripken ten year-old World Series schedule. The exhibitions will happen Saturday night on the Green diamond. The extra games include a bat boy game at 6 pm. Following that, a Buddy Ball scrimmage will be played at six-30,
waovam.com
Capsized Boat Kills Two People in Warrick Co.
A capsized boat has killed two people in Warrick County. The boat flipped underwater Saturday afternoon at a home in Newburgh, killing Jesus Juan Gonzales and Eulises Giovanni Martinez-Gonzales. It took dive teams around 30 minutes to find them.
waovam.com
SR 550 Road Work Planned in Loogootee
State highway officials have announced upcoming lane restrictions and closures for State Road 550 between Loogootee and Lacy in Martin County for culvert replacement projects. Two lane restrictions will take place at State Road 550 near Eastgate Avenue in Loogootee on August 8th and then near Brooks Bridge Road on August 9th.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
waovam.com
Closure of Coal Mine Road in Gibson County Set for Tomorrow
Part of Coal Mine Road in southern Gibson County will be closed during the day tomorrow for traffic work. The part of the road to close is between South Main Street Road and Gibson County Road 330 West. The work will happen between 9 :30 a-m and 4:30 p-m Eastern...
waovam.com
Domestic Battery Call Turns Into Drug Bust
Vincennes City Police were called to a domestic disturbance, which led to a drug bust Sunday Afternoon. Around 4:22 PM, 30-year-old Jonathan Hunter Ball of Vincennes was arrested and booked into the Knox County Jail. Ball faces charges of domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, and possession of...
waovam.com
Most Motorists Paying Attention to Road Conditions Post Flooding
Over the last week, Knox County and the surrounding area has seen a good amount of rain. So much, that flooding was a big topic earlier last week. Knox County Sheriff, Doug Vantlin says that nobody was injured and that most motorists were paying attention to the road signs. Vantlin also gives his advice when encountering a flooded roadway.
Comments / 0