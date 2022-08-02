Final preparations are underway for the Knox County Watermelon Festival. The festival is set for this upcoming weekend in downtown Vincennes. Events get under way Friday with a business challenge as well as a concert, beer garden, and watermelon eating contest. Activities will continue Saturday with the Watermelon Festival 5K and walk, antique tractor show, the WZDM Baby and Toddler contest, seed spiting contest, a variety show, and more. At 3 on Saturday, the Illiana Watermelon Association will work to crown the next Miss Watermelon. The festival is put on each year by the Knox County Chamber of Commerce.

KNOX COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO