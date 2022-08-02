Stephanie Ann Bledsoe 41 of Robinson, IL passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Stephanie was born on February 20, 1981 in Vincennes, IN to Gary Ray Frye and Debra Flournoy. Stephanie was employed as a clerk and enjoyed music and Facebook. Stephanie is survived by; husband, Doug Bledsoe; mother, Debra Flournoy; children, Dakota Sanders, and Liam Bledsoe; siblings, Gary Frye (Christi), and Erin Frye; two grandchildren, Daisy and Crystal Howell. She was preceded in death by her father, Gary Frye. Services will be private however, the family welcomes online condolences to be left at www.fredrickandson.com. Fredrick and Son McClure-Utt Funeral Homes, Vincennes Chapel is honored to be entrusted with Stephanie’s arrangements.

ROBINSON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO