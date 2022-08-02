www.waovam.com
Stephanie Bledsoe, 41, Robinson
Stephanie Ann Bledsoe 41 of Robinson, IL passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Stephanie was born on February 20, 1981 in Vincennes, IN to Gary Ray Frye and Debra Flournoy. Stephanie was employed as a clerk and enjoyed music and Facebook. Stephanie is survived by; husband, Doug Bledsoe; mother, Debra Flournoy; children, Dakota Sanders, and Liam Bledsoe; siblings, Gary Frye (Christi), and Erin Frye; two grandchildren, Daisy and Crystal Howell. She was preceded in death by her father, Gary Frye. Services will be private however, the family welcomes online condolences to be left at www.fredrickandson.com. Fredrick and Son McClure-Utt Funeral Homes, Vincennes Chapel is honored to be entrusted with Stephanie’s arrangements.
P.R. Sweeney, 80, Vincennes
Paul R. Sweeney, better known as P.R., was born to Anna Lee and Paul J. Sweeney on February 27, 1942, in Vincennes, Indiana. P.R. was the oldest of two children, his younger sister Jane Ann (Sweeney) Hoke was born 16 years later. A 1960 graduate of Monroe City High School,...
Remembering Community Leader P.R. Sweeney
The Vincennes community is mourning the loss of community leader and former bank president P-R Sweeney. Sweeney died Monday; he was 80 years old. Sweeney was the last president of the former Security Bank and Trust in Vincennes. He kept his executive position through the bank’s acquisition by Old National Bank, before retiring in 2001. He followed in his father’s footsteps as bank president, being named to the position in 1994.
GSH Insurance Program Being Developed
Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes is developing a local health insurance program that will service employers of all sizes in Knox County and the surrounding areas beginning on January 1st, 2023. Good Samaritan is partnering with Columbus, Indiana based SIHO Insurance Services and the Knox County Chamber of Commerce to...
“Meet the Alices” Scrimmage Night Set for Friday
This Friday is Meet the Alices Scrimmage Night. The evening is a chance for community members to meet this year’s Vincennes Lincoln High School varsity. The scrimmage is free and open to the public. It will begin at five Friday afternoon at Inman Field off Washington Avenue. Games for younger kids will be available after the scrimmage., around 7 pm.
Clearing Skies Leads to Good “National Night Out” in Vincennes
Early rain yesterday cleared off in time for the Vincennes Police Department to hold its National Night Out at Rainbow Beach. The annual event is a community outing bringing the Department and community together. Vincennes Police Chief Jon Hillenbrand says the causal meeting with the public is important for both...
Arnold Rinsch, 81, Edina, MN
It is with much sadness we announce the passing of Arnold in his home in Edina, Minnesota, after several years with dementia, surrounded by his beloved family on July 14, 2022, at the age of 81. Arnold was born in Freelandville, Indiana on May 27, 1941, the son of Arnold...
National Night Out Planned Tonight at Rainbow Beach
The Vincennes Police Department’s annual National Night Out will be tonight from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the Rainbow Beach Family Aquatic Center located in Gregg Park on Washington Avenue. There will be free swimming, free food, and giveaways. The event is open to the public. National Night Out...
Odon Girl Dies in Fall at Southern Illinois Park
An Odon girl died Friday after falling about 100 feet at the Garden of the Gods Park in southern Illinois. Reports say 10-year-old Everly Kate Montgomery was airlifted to a Carbondale hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Everly was an incoming fourth grader at North Daviess Elementary. Her...
KC Commissioners Still Working on OCRA Income Survey
The Knox County Commissioners continue to work on an income survey for the October 14th set of state grant applications. The applications are part of the state’s OCRA– or Office of Community and Rural Affairs– grant cycle. Officials from the Southern Indiana Development Commission– or S-I-D-C– told...
Knox, Daviess County Residents Reminded to Use 2-1-1 to Report Flood Damage
Residents in Knox and Daviess counties are reminded to call 2-1-1 to report flood damage from July 23rd to 25th. Those days, severe storms, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding affected many– especially in northern Knox County and in Daviess County. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security will use the...
Pavement Work Continues on 7th Street Today
Vincennes City crews plan to pave part of Seventh Street as part of an improvement project. Seventh Street will be affected from Broadway to Buntin Streets. City crews milled the area on Friday; repaving is planned for today. Drivers are reminded to be aware of the work happening on that part of Seventh Street.
Capsized Boat Kills Two People in Warrick Co.
A capsized boat has killed two people in Warrick County. The boat flipped underwater Saturday afternoon at a home in Newburgh, killing Jesus Juan Gonzales and Eulises Giovanni Martinez-Gonzales. It took dive teams around 30 minutes to find them.
Daviess County Health Department Offering Extended Hours for Immunization Clinic
If you missed out on the Daviess County Health Department’s back to school immunization clinic, the county will be holding clinics with extended hours starting today. Clinics for back-to-school immunizations, will be available today thru Wednesday from 8:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M. For more info or to schedule an appointment, call 812-254-86-66. Walk-ins are also being accepted.
Domestic Battery Call Turns Into Drug Bust
Vincennes City Police were called to a domestic disturbance, which led to a drug bust Sunday Afternoon. Around 4:22 PM, 30-year-old Jonathan Hunter Ball of Vincennes was arrested and booked into the Knox County Jail. Ball faces charges of domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, and possession of...
Most Motorists Paying Attention to Road Conditions Post Flooding
Over the last week, Knox County and the surrounding area has seen a good amount of rain. So much, that flooding was a big topic earlier last week. Knox County Sheriff, Doug Vantlin says that nobody was injured and that most motorists were paying attention to the road signs. Vantlin also gives his advice when encountering a flooded roadway.
22 Arrested in Evansville Drug Bust
A major drug bust in Evansville early Saturday morning resulted in the arrests of 22 people. Police were investigating drug trafficking, when they saw transactions taking place at the Lamasco Bar & Grill. They pulled over some leaving the bar, but arrested Aaron Funkhouser and Steven Driesbach for dealing cocaine...
