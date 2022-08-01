Block Island Airport Gallery features the works of Christopher T. Terry

It’s the First Annual Biggest Book Club ,Smallest State literary event brought to you by The Rhode Show and Reading With Robin! Join us on Wednesday, August 24th for an end of summer book club style chat of The Lost Summers of Newport with Team W! Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willig, and Karen White will join Ashley Erling of The Rhode Show and me on stage at the Greenwich Odeum to talk about The Lost Summers of Newport with an audience Q&A! Bring your book club! Bring your questions! There will be an opportunity afterwards for photos and book signing.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO