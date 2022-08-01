Block Island Airport Gallery features the works of Christopher T. Terry

risca.online
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
johnstonsunrise.net
A Rhode Island restaurant staycation
Inflation. Gas and airline ticket prices. Threat of Covid. Time to stay close to home. Need to do something to break the monotony, something we all enjoy. We decided to make a list of our favorite Rhode Island restaurants – more particularly, the menu items at our favorite restaurants – and try to visit them all within the next month.
rimonthly.com
Rhody Makers: Amy and Ryan Boutchie of Coral Anchor
It’s hard to resist the allure of Bristol. No one knows that better than Amy and Ryan Boutchie, two Massachusetts natives and the owners of Coral Anchor. After one visit to the historic seaside town, the couple was persuaded to trade in their Cape Cod address (the very town in which they first met, mind you) for the Ocean State.
whatsupnewp.com
Stoneacre Hospitality Group opens Chart House Inn
Stoneacre Hospitality Group, the hospitality group behind Stoneacre Brasserie and Stoneacre Garden, has officially expanded its suite of offerings with the grand opening of the completely remodeled Chart House Inn. Nestled in the heart of the City by the Sea at 16 Clarke Street, the newly renovated inn is Stoneacre’s...
Register Citizen
Mystic among shoreline dining destinations lauded by New York Times
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The New York Times is the latest national publication to put the spotlight on Mystic's dining scene, also featuring Connecticut shoreline standouts in Old Saybrook, Chester and other southeastern towns. "The area has long been associated with weathered shacks...
rimonthly.com
38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August
— from Rhode Island-based acts with craft beer and cocktails, food from local restaurants, creative goods from several artisans and more. Choose from a variety of eateries and beverage retailers such as Basil and Bunny, Hunky Dory, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Dips Dips and Granny Squibb’s iced tea, then check out the vendors stocked with intriguing wares. Stop by the kids’ craft table so your younger ones can explore their inner artists, too. 1–7 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. Where: 30 Cutler St., Warren. more info: 903-0969, thecollaborative02885.org.
capeandislands.org
‘Old Ladies’ dive into Cape ponds seeking trash, emerge triumphant
Mary Grauerholz, 72, hoists a car tire found at the bottom of Flax Pond onto a kayak. This is part of an effort to clean up pollution in freshwater environments. People normally aren’t excited to find garbage on the bottom of a pond, but for an unusual group of underwater trash collectors on Cape Cod, there’s a certain exhilaration when the biggest discovery of the day suddenly appears 8 feet below the surface.
WPRI
Meet the authors of ‘The Lost Summers of Newport’
It’s the First Annual Biggest Book Club ,Smallest State literary event brought to you by The Rhode Show and Reading With Robin! Join us on Wednesday, August 24th for an end of summer book club style chat of The Lost Summers of Newport with Team W! Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willig, and Karen White will join Ashley Erling of The Rhode Show and me on stage at the Greenwich Odeum to talk about The Lost Summers of Newport with an audience Q&A! Bring your book club! Bring your questions! There will be an opportunity afterwards for photos and book signing.
fallriverreporter.com
Edaville Family Theme Park announces that they are re-opening “to make the park more accessible to all”
A beloved theme park in southeastern Massachusetts that has been closed will be opening once again. According to a social media post, Edaville Family Theme Park will be opening later this year with Christmas festivities included. “We are excited to announce that Edaville will re-open from November 10, 2022, through...
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Sweeney Moves Up at People’s Credit Union, Residential Properties Adds Wilson
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. People's Credit Union Appoints Newport Branch Manager. People’s Credit Union has promoted Heather L. Sweeney to Branch Manager of the...
ABC6.com
Local priest taken off administrative leave, reassigned to church in Narragansett
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — A local priest placed on administrative leave at a Barrington Catholic Church in February is back on the job after the Diocese of Providence confirmed Fr. Eric Silva was reassigned to St. Thomas in Narragansett. Silva was the former assistant pastor at St. Luke’s in...
New Bedford Man Shares Experience on Cruise Ship Struck By Fishing Vessel
The U.S. Coast Guard determined that the New Bedford-based Gabby G, a 92-foot fishing boat, slammed into the midsection of the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship 41 nautical miles east of Nantucket early Saturday, as passengers were awakened by a loud boom. New Bedford lawyer Paul Santos and his wife were...
GoLocalProv
RI Priest Removed From Barrington and Cranston Churches After Allegations Now at New Church
Priest Eric Silva was removed from two Rhode Island Catholic churches in February of 2022 for improper behavior. Now, he has back at another Rhode Island Catholic church offering mass. Earlier this year, Silva had been assigned to St. Luke’s Church in Barrington and was a visiting priest in Cranston....
fallriverreporter.com
Two, including one from North Dartmouth, arrested at Aquapalooza event over the weekend
Two were arrested on Saturday during Aquapalooza over the weekend. The loosely organized event that brings many boaters has been a yearly occurrence in Potters Cove off Prudence Island in Portsmouth and took place this past Saturday. According to Portsmouth, Rhode Island police logs, 28-year-old Joel Morales, of North Dartmouth...
ABC6.com
Car slams into pool in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A car slammed into a swimming pool in Warwick on Monday. The crash happened around around 12 p.m. on Broad Street. The home owner told ABC 6 News that the driver tried to turn around in the driveway. Police said the driver went through a...
theweektoday.com
Conservation Commission orders Marion Golf Club to restore protected wetland
MARION — The Marion Golf Club has been ordered to replant and reflag a protected wetland area after clearing vegetation area without a permit, the town’s Conservation Commission reported during its July 27 meeting. According to commission member Shaun Walsh, the Marion Golf Club used “heavy machinery” to...
12 Responds: Woman frustrated after brand new fridge breaks
Whirlpool immediately contacted the Bristol resident regarding her broken fridge after 12 Responds reached out.
mybackyardnews.com
WRENTHAM VILLAGE PREMIUM OUTLETS
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Open Monday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Join United Regional Chamber of Commerce members along with members from the Neponset River and Walpole Chambers of Commerce as we network at URCC member and our host for the evening Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. Since they’re open until 9:00 p.m., there’ll be plenty of time before and after the event to shop.
Tallino Graduates From Roger Williams University
BRISTOL,RHODE ISLAND – Roger Williams University held its commencement in May as part of the Class of 2022. Matthew Tallino of Natick graduated with a B.A. Educational Studies. At Roger Williams University, students are prepared to be thinkers and doers ready to solve challenging problems with innovative solutions. The...
nrinow.news
Former N.S. middle school principal dies at age 48
NORTH SMITHFIELD – An educator who led North Smithfield Middle School from the time it opened in 2008 right up until he left the district earlier this year has died. John Lahar, a resident of Mendon, Mass. died this week at the age of 48. A Bellingham, Mass. native,...
