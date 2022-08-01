ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, RI

Block Island Airport Gallery features the works of Christopher T. Terry

 2 days ago
johnstonsunrise.net

A Rhode Island restaurant staycation

Inflation. Gas and airline ticket prices. Threat of Covid. Time to stay close to home. Need to do something to break the monotony, something we all enjoy. We decided to make a list of our favorite Rhode Island restaurants – more particularly, the menu items at our favorite restaurants – and try to visit them all within the next month.
WARWICK, RI
rimonthly.com

Rhody Makers: Amy and Ryan Boutchie of Coral Anchor

It’s hard to resist the allure of Bristol. No one knows that better than Amy and Ryan Boutchie, two Massachusetts natives and the owners of Coral Anchor. After one visit to the historic seaside town, the couple was persuaded to trade in their Cape Cod address (the very town in which they first met, mind you) for the Ocean State.
whatsupnewp.com

Stoneacre Hospitality Group opens Chart House Inn

Stoneacre Hospitality Group, the hospitality group behind Stoneacre Brasserie and Stoneacre Garden, has officially expanded its suite of offerings with the grand opening of the completely remodeled Chart House Inn. Nestled in the heart of the City by the Sea at 16 Clarke Street, the newly renovated inn is Stoneacre’s...
NEWPORT, RI
Register Citizen

Mystic among shoreline dining destinations lauded by New York Times

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The New York Times is the latest national publication to put the spotlight on Mystic's dining scene, also featuring Connecticut shoreline standouts in Old Saybrook, Chester and other southeastern towns. "The area has long been associated with weathered shacks...
rimonthly.com

38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August

— from Rhode Island-based acts with craft beer and cocktails, food from local restaurants, creative goods from several artisans and more. Choose from a variety of eateries and beverage retailers such as Basil and Bunny, Hunky Dory, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Dips Dips and Granny Squibb’s iced tea, then check out the vendors stocked with intriguing wares. Stop by the kids’ craft table so your younger ones can explore their inner artists, too. 1–7 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. Where: 30 Cutler St., Warren. more info: 903-0969, thecollaborative02885.org.
NEWPORT, RI
capeandislands.org

‘Old Ladies’ dive into Cape ponds seeking trash, emerge triumphant

Mary Grauerholz, 72, hoists a car tire found at the bottom of Flax Pond onto a kayak. This is part of an effort to clean up pollution in freshwater environments. People normally aren’t excited to find garbage on the bottom of a pond, but for an unusual group of underwater trash collectors on Cape Cod, there’s a certain exhilaration when the biggest discovery of the day suddenly appears 8 feet below the surface.
FALMOUTH, MA
WPRI

Meet the authors of ‘The Lost Summers of Newport’

It’s the First Annual Biggest Book Club ,Smallest State literary event brought to you by The Rhode Show and Reading With Robin! Join us on Wednesday, August 24th for an end of summer book club style chat of The Lost Summers of Newport with Team W! Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willig, and Karen White will join Ashley Erling of The Rhode Show and me on stage at the Greenwich Odeum to talk about The Lost Summers of Newport with an audience Q&A! Bring your book club! Bring your questions! There will be an opportunity afterwards for photos and book signing.
NEWPORT, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Two, including one from North Dartmouth, arrested at Aquapalooza event over the weekend

Two were arrested on Saturday during Aquapalooza over the weekend. The loosely organized event that brings many boaters has been a yearly occurrence in Potters Cove off Prudence Island in Portsmouth and took place this past Saturday. According to Portsmouth, Rhode Island police logs, 28-year-old Joel Morales, of North Dartmouth...
ABC6.com

Car slams into pool in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A car slammed into a swimming pool in Warwick on Monday. The crash happened around around 12 p.m. on Broad Street. The home owner told ABC 6 News that the driver tried to turn around in the driveway. Police said the driver went through a...
theweektoday.com

Conservation Commission orders Marion Golf Club to restore protected wetland

MARION — The Marion Golf Club has been ordered to replant and reflag a protected wetland area after clearing vegetation area without a permit, the town’s Conservation Commission reported during its July 27 meeting. According to commission member Shaun Walsh, the Marion Golf Club used “heavy machinery” to...
MARION, MA
mybackyardnews.com

WRENTHAM VILLAGE PREMIUM OUTLETS

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Open Monday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Join United Regional Chamber of Commerce members along with members from the Neponset River and Walpole Chambers of Commerce as we network at URCC member and our host for the evening Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. Since they’re open until 9:00 p.m., there’ll be plenty of time before and after the event to shop.
WRENTHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Tallino Graduates From Roger Williams University

BRISTOL,RHODE ISLAND – Roger Williams University held its commencement in May as part of the Class of 2022. Matthew Tallino of Natick graduated with a B.A. Educational Studies. At Roger Williams University, students are prepared to be thinkers and doers ready to solve challenging problems with innovative solutions. The...
nrinow.news

Former N.S. middle school principal dies at age 48

NORTH SMITHFIELD – An educator who led North Smithfield Middle School from the time it opened in 2008 right up until he left the district earlier this year has died. John Lahar, a resident of Mendon, Mass. died this week at the age of 48. A Bellingham, Mass. native,...

