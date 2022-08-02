Tackling Insomnia Through Meditation

www.verywellhealth.com
Related
Benzinga
At-Home Ketamine For Depression: New Study Adds Proof On Its Safety And Efficacy
A new clinical study of sublingual ketamine telehealth is adding data to the notion that at-home ketamine treatments can be safe and effective for moderate to severe cases of anxiety and depression. The study was conducted by psychiatrists and researchers from MAPS, the Cleveland Clinic, UCSF, NYU and Houston Methodist....
Medical News Today
Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?
Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
Study of sleep in older adults suggests nixing naps, striving for 7-9 hours a night
Napping, as well as sleeping too much or too little or having poor sleep patterns, appears to increase the risk for cardiovascular disease in older adults, new research shows. The study, published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association, adds to a growing body of evidence supporting sleep's importance to good health. The American Heart Association recently added sleep duration to its checklist of health and lifestyle factors for cardiovascular health, known as Life's Essential 8. It says adults should average seven to nine hours of sleep a night.
Psych Centra
Can Depakote Help with Depression?
Depakote can help with bipolar-related mania. Can it also help with symptoms of depression?. Doctors prescribe Depakote (divalproex sodium) for various uses, including to treat certain mental health conditions. While Depakote isn’t approved to treat major depressive disorder, doctors may recommend it for depression and mania associated with bipolar disorder....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Birthmark could be sign of rare condition in kids
Light brown birthmarks can be found on anyone, but for some they are a sign of something more. When more than six of these café au lait spots are present on an infant, it could mean they have a form of neurofibromatosis.
Psych Centra
Tips for Antidepressant Withdrawal Relief
Knowing what to expect and having a doctor-approved game plan may help minimize your symptoms of withdrawal. Antidepressant medication can be an important tool for treating depression and some other mental health conditions. But those medications can come with side effects that you might like to avoid. When your depression...
Psych Centra
Depression vs. Anxiety
Are you feeling helpless and hopeless due to depression — or helpless and overwhelmed due to anxiety? Here’s how to parse the two. Most of us feel depressed and anxious now and again. However, intense and persistent feelings of depression and anxiety can be symptoms of mental health conditions.
psychologytoday.com
Homework Struggles May Not Be a Behavior Problem
Mental health challenges and neurodevelopmental differences directly affect children's ability to do homework. Understanding what difficulties are getting in the way — beyond the usual explanation of a behavior problem — is key. Sleep and mental health needs can take priority over homework completion. Chelsea was in 10th...
KIDS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
All women 40-60 should have weight counseling, coalition urges
WASHINGTON, Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A new guideline -- unveiled Monday and already stirring up controversy -- urges clinicians to discuss obesity prevention strategies with all female patients ages 40 to 60, even if they are not overweight. The clinical guideline, which was published in the Annals of Internal Medicine,...
verywellhealth.com
Early Signs of Shingles You Shouldn't Ignore
Shingles is a painful infection triggered by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). This virus causes two types of disease, varicella (chicken pox) and herpes zoster (shingles). About one-third of the U.S. population will develop shingles in their lifetime. People who have had chicken pox can get shingles later in life. VZV...
Psych Centra
5 Practices for Calming Racing Thoughts
If your mind is racing, it feels like your thoughts are swirling so fast that you can’t latch onto them. Here are 5 ways to calm your mind. Although racing thoughts are common, they can be tough to shake. These thoughts might be repetitive (rumination), going over the same...
verywellmind.com
Is There a Cure for ADHD?
ADHD, or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, is a neurological condition that manifests as problems with focus, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. About 4% of adults and 9% of children in the United States live with ADHD, and many deal with symptoms throughout their lives. This article will describe the current understanding of...
Change of diet may reduce chance of kidney stones, study shows
Anyone who ever had a kidney stone never wants a repeat of the blinding pain that comes when it passes. Now, a new study maps out a diet that can help guard against that. The cornerstones of that diet include eating plenty of foods that contain potassium, as well as a few servings of low-fat dairy daily, to get enough calcium.
verywellhealth.com
Surgery for Multiple Sclerosis: Is It Safe?
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a lifelong medical condition in which the immune system attacks the protective myelin sheath covering healthy cells in the brain and spinal cord. Since the brain communicates with every body system for functioning, MS can have many symptoms that affect various areas of the body. There...
Psych Centra
All About Catatonic Depression
Depression with catatonic features shares symptoms of both major depression and catatonia but symptoms are manageable. If you have both major depressive disorder (MDD) and symptoms of catatonia, you may be diagnosed with MDD with catatonic features — sometimes just called catatonic depression. Historically, catatonia was thought of as...
Eating popular foods ‘drastically increases risk of killer condition’
EATING popular foods could drastically increase your risk of a killer condition, experts have warned. While we all need a diet that consists of a variety of food groups, medics have found a dangerous link to one in particular. A new study led by researchers at the Friedman School of...
EverydayHealth.com
Childhood Abuse Can Lead to Physical and Mental Problems Decades Later
Childhood abuse can cast a long shadow. Young victims of physical abuse are twice as likely to experience depression and anxiety in later life, and are more likely to develop diabetes, cancer, migraines, arthritis, heart disease, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to a study in the September 2022 issue of Aging and Health Research.
psychologytoday.com
Ultimate Mind Hack Flips Emotional Reactivity Into Calm
Getting curious about one's own mental schema can buffer reactivity. Mind-reading, or assuming what others are thinking, often leads to misinterpretation. Letting go of expectations and observing one's own attachments and reactions fosters equanimity and openness. I vividly remember the time a client came to see me and was very...
AOL Corp
New Study Points to Possible Cure for Hair Loss
A single molecule may hold the key to battling male- and female-pattern hair loss, recent research suggests. In mouse experiments, scientists showed that the molecule, dubbed SCUBE3, could spark hair growth in dormant mouse follicles, and even in human ones that had been grafted onto mice. The research was described in a study published in Developmental Cell.
verywellhealth.com
Which Body Parts Are Affected by Multiple Sclerosis?
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a medical condition in which the immune system attacks the protective myelin covering of nerves within the brain and spinal cord. There is no single, exact way MS affects the body because everyone experiences the disease differently. Some people may have trouble seeing clearly, while others experience arm and leg muscle weakness or a combination of symptoms.
Comments / 1