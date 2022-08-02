ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Wild Story Of Thor Heyerdahl, The Explorer Who Sailed Thousands Of Miles Across The Ocean In A Homemade Raft — Three Times

By Kaleena Fraga
Lisa Guliani
2d ago

Read the book about the expedition titled kon-tiki, and also watch the documentary with the same title.I found them both riveting.

Curtis Rothlisberger
1d ago

His main reason for believing that Egyptians sailed across the Atlantic Ocean to Mexico was the assumption that Native Americans couldn't possibly have developed pyramids themselves, being an inferior race and civilization. His successful voyage didn't prove that Egyptians actually did it, but it proved that they could have done it.

Larry Rob
1d ago

they have found Egyptian mummiesxwith traces of tobacco and cocaine. It would seem there was,some contact

