Kenai Peninsula Food Bank runs out of fuel money

Sterling Three Bears to open this week following delays
The new Sterling location of the Alaska grocery chain Three Bears is slated to open later this week. Construction delays pushed the original opening back more than a year. But the Wasilla-based company says it hopes everything will be good to go Friday at the new location — which will include a grocery store, gas station, liquor store, convenience store, and Ace Hardware store.
East Redoubt Partial Closure In Soldotna Near Fred Meyer For New Kendall Dealership
The City of Soldotna reports that there’s construction planned for the new Kendall Dealership near the ‘Y’ in Soldotna that will result in a partial closure of East Redoubt Avenue from August 2nd-August 6th. Traffic accessing East Redoubt Ave will be directed to use Devin Drive, which...
Alaska Geographic publishes guide to refuge canoe trails
The 100 miles of canoe trails on the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge are something of a well-kept secret — a hidden-from-view network of interconnected rivers and lakes that together make up the expansive Swanson River and Swan Lake canoe systems. Dave Atcheson has been exploring and paddling those trails...
Soldotna Fails To Rename ‘Kenai Avenue’ To ‘Wright Avenue’
The Soldotna City Council failed to approve a resolution that renames Kenai Avenue to Wright Avenue. This item was taken up at the most recent council meeting after having been postponed from the previous meeting earlier in July. A request in April was received hoping to rename Kenai Avenue to...
Wednesday Morning 8-3-22
Homer’s mayor has thrown his hat in the ring for a third term at the head of city government; and after more than a year of delays, a new Three Bears location in Sterling is slated to open this week. The production of the local morning newscast is made...
Two rescued by national guard from plane crash near Tustumena Lake
The Alaska National Guard rescued two passengers from a Super Cub plane that crashed near Tustumena Lake on July 27. One of the passengers was injured and one was not, according to a press release from the National Guard. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time pending investigation from the National Transportation Safety Board of Alaska.
Man charged for placing hidden camera at Soldotna gym
Alaska State Troopers said they’ve charged a Kenai man for illegally placing a camera in the bathroom of a Soldotna gym. Troopers said they received a report from the gym last October that there was a hidden camera in one of its bathrooms. They say after investigating, troopers identified the person responsible as 26-year-old Dallas Pierren.
Several REDDI Reports Lead To Arrest Of 19-Year-Old
Alaska State Troopers were alerted to an erratic driver on Wednesday July 27 at 3:15 p.m. It was a REDDI report of a gray 2008 Ford pickup driving northbound on the Kenai Spur Highway from Big Eddy Road, including driving across the road, and nearly causing collisions, but the Alaska State Troopers and the Kenai Police Department were unable to locate the vehicle at the time of the REDDI report.
